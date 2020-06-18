9to5Mac Watch Time 25: watchOS 7 preview, Watchcast crossover, #WWDCRun

- Jun. 18th 2020 8:53 am PT

0

This week Zac joins the trio at the Apple Watchcast podcast to discuss what to expect from WWDC 2020. This episode includes a portion of the full episode and a special virtual 5K announcement at wwdc.tempo.run.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify

Links discussed in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

SpaceExplored.com

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 VI

Sony RX100 VI
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro