Stacktrace Podcast 089: “Did you wash your hands?”, a WWDC 2020 special

On this WWDC20 special, John and Rambo start diving into the main announcements from Apple’s conference, focusing on iOS, App Clips, Widgets, Siri, Maps, watchOS, AirPods and iPadOS.
Sponsored by MacStadium: Get 50% off the first six months of a Mac mini subscription with code WWDC2020.
Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: Get CleanMyMac X 30% off valid until July 5.
Download MP3
Links
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel