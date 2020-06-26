Video: 9to5Mac Watch Time 26: What’s new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more
Zac Hall and Michael Potuck from 9to5Mac unpack the latest updates to watchOS 7 and Apple Watch in this special live edition of 9to5Mac Watch Time.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
Links discussed in this episode:
- watchOS 7 for Apple Watch: Sleep tracking, face sharing, new workouts including dance, hand washing detection, more
