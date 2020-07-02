If you’re ready to sell or give away your existing Mac notebook or wipe it for another reason there are a few things you’ll want to do in addition to erasing the hard drive. Read along for how to factory reset your MacBook Pro and reinstall a fresh copy of macOS.

Before you factory reset your MacBook Pro, make sure that you have a current backup. On Macs running macOS Mojave and earlier, you’ll also want to deauthorize your Mac in iTunes. Navigate in the menu bar to Account → Authorizations → Deauthorize This Computer.

And you’ll want sign out of iCloud, iMessage, and FaceTime. It doesn’t hurt to sign out of any other accounts under System Preferences → Internet Accounts, too. If you’re giving your MacBook Pro to someone in your household, you may want to unpair any Bluetooth devices as well.

And if you plan on selling your MacBook with a butterfly keyboard on your own, it’s probably a good idea to have it replaced for free if you haven’t already.

How to factory reset MacBook Pro

Make a current backup of your Mac Sign out of iTunes in macOS Mojave and earlier (Account → Authorizations → Deauthorize This Computer) Sign out of iCloud (System Preferences > Apple ID > Overview > Sign Out) Sign out of iMessage and FaceTime (in Preferences for each app) Reset NVRAM (see below for details on steps 5-8) Boot into macOS Recovery Erase your startup disk Reinstall a fresh copy of macOS

Reset NVRAM

Apple notes in a support document that resetting the NVRAM is important to do as it wipes out user settings and restores security defaults. Here’s how to do it:

Shut down your Mac, then turn it on and immediately press and hold these four keys together: Option, Command, P, and R. Release the keys after about 20 seconds.

Boot into macOS Recovery

macOS Recovery will install a different version of macOS depending on the key combination you use when starting up your Mac (no installation discs or macOS loaded onto an external drive is needed). Hold down one of the following key combinations right after powering on your Mac, and let go when you see the globe or Apple logo.

⌘R (Command R) = Reinstall the latest macOS that was installed on your Mac, without upgrading to a later version.

⌥⌘R (Option Command R) = Upgrade to the latest macOS that is compatible with your Mac

