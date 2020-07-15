On March 13, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As many regions around the world ease shelter-in-place orders, Apple has reopened its stores with additional safety procedures and a new social distancing protocol. In the US, each state has a slightly different strategy for reopening businesses, which may leave you wondering: is my Apple Store open?

Apple monitors local health data and government guidance to determine when individual store locations can safely reopen, and has detailed its comprehensive safety measures in an open letter to customers . Health and safety procedures will vary slightly from store to store based on local policies. In regions where Apple Stores have reopened, the company is focusing on service and support at the Genius Bar. Apple encourages customers to continue shopping online with the Apple Store app, as many locations are open for appointment, curbside, or storefront service only.

Select Apple Stores in the US began reopening on May 11. Other locations began reclosing in June and July due to local COVID-19 outbreaks. If you need to visit an Apple Store during the pandemic, we’ve created a simple guide with just the key information you need to know about the new experience.

We’ll update this article as new information is made official, so check back often.

Is My Apple Store Open?

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view which Apple Stores have reopened, which will reopen soon, and which have reclosed.

Red ◆ pins mark closed stores

pins mark closed stores Green ● pins mark reopened stores

pins mark reopened stores Yellow ◉ pins mark stores that will reopen soon

pins mark stores that will reopen soon Gray ■ pins mark reopened stores that closed again following looting or local COVID-19 spikes

Note: some locations are open for appointment, curbside, or storefront service only.

Latest Update: July 15, 11:00 A.M. CDT

🛍 Know Before You Go Face coverings are required. You’ll need a temperature check at the door. Maintain a 2-meter distance from others. Shop online. You may experience a delay entering the store. Some stores offer appointment, curbside, or storefront service only. All open locations offer Apple Pickup. 🦠 COVID-19 Procedures 🏙 Store reopenings are determined city by city. 📉 Government direction and health data factor into each reopening. ⏰ Store hours and customer occupancy have been reduced. 🎨 Today at Apple sessions have been paused. 🧹 Janitorial staff clean every open store hourly. 🧽 Genius Bar products are cleaned on intake and customer return. 👥 Social distancing is enforced in customer areas and back of house. 🌤 Comprehensive mental health resources are available to all employees.

📍 Curbside, Storefront, Or In-Store? Apple has temporarily modified the services offered at many stores for customer safety and convenience. Reopened US stores offer several service levels: 🏬 In-Store Service & Sales You are welcome inside for appointments and shopping while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Store hours and customer occupancy may be reduced. 🚪 Storefront Service & Sales Online orders and prescheduled Genius Support appointments are available at Apple’s door. Walk-in support and shopping will return soon. 🚘 Curbside Service & Sales Online orders and prescheduled Genius Support appointments are available from your vehicle. An Apple team member may guide you to a designated pickup and appointment zone near Apple’s door. Walk-in support and shopping will return soon. Check below the hours section on your local store’s webpage to see if modified service is offered. 🗓 Your Curbside Appointment When you schedule a Curbside Genius Support appointment, you’ll be asked to provide a contact number. On the day of your service, an Apple Genius will contact you with directions to your appointment.

🌐 Store Status By Region Region Stores Open 🇦🇺 Australia 22 17* 🇦🇹 Austria 1 1 🇧🇪 Belgium 1 1 🇧🇷 Brazil 2 0 🇨🇦 Canada 29 29 🇨🇳 China mainland 42 42 🇫🇷 France 20 20 🇩🇪 Germany 15 15 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 6 6 🇮🇹 Italy 17 17 🇯🇵 Japan 10 10 🇲🇴 Macao 2 2 🇲🇽 Mexico 2 0 🇳🇱 Netherlands 3 3 🇸🇬 Singapore 2 2 🇰🇷 South Korea 1 1 🇪🇸 Spain 11 11 🇸🇪 Sweden 3 3 🇨🇭 Switzerland 4 4 🇹🇼 Taiwan 2 2 🇹🇭 Thailand 1 1 🇹🇷 Turkey 2 2 🇦🇪 UAE 3 3 🇬🇧 UK 38 37* 🇺🇸 US 271 158* ‎387 of 510 Apple Stores Open ‎*AU: All stores in Victoria reclosed over COVID-19 concerns. ‎*UK: Apple Highcross reclosed over COVID-19 concerns. ‎*US: 101 stores are reclosed over COVID-19 concerns. 3 remain reclosed from looting. ‎‎Latest Update: July 15 11:00 A.M. CDT

🗓 Upcoming Apple Store Reopenings 🇺🇸 July 16 Apple Reston (New Location) Reston ‎‎Latest Update: July 15, 11:00 A.M. CDT

🟢 COVID-19 Reopening Timeline 🇨🇳 February 14 • China • (Select Stores) 🇨🇳 March 12 • China • (All Stores) 🇰🇷 April 18 • South Korea 🇦🇹 May 5 • Austria 🇦🇺 May 7 • Australia • (Select Stores) 🇩🇪 May 11 • Germany 🇺🇸 May 11 • US • (Select Stores) 🇨🇭 May 12 • Switzerland 🇮🇹 May 19 • Italy • (Select Stores) 🇨🇦 May 20 • Canada • (Select Stores) 🇯🇵 May 27 • Japan • (Select Stores) 🇦🇺 May 28 • Australia • (All Stores) 🇸🇪 May 28 • Sweden • (Select Stores) 🇹🇭 June 1 • Thailand 🇯🇵 June 3 • Japan • (All Stores) 🇧🇪 June 4 • Belgium 🇪🇸 June 4 • Spain • (Select Stores) 🇮🇹 June 4 • Italy • (All Stores) 🇪🇸 June 8 • Spain • (All Stores) 🇹🇷 June 8 • Turkey 🇦🇪 June 8 • UAE 🇫🇷 June 9 • France 🇸🇪 June 10 • Sweden • (All Stores) 🇳🇱 June 10 • Netherlands 🇬🇧 June 15 • UK • (Select Stores) 🇸🇬 June 24 • Singapore 🇨🇦 June 29 • Canada • (All Stores) ‎

🔴 COVID-19 Reclosure Timeline 🇺🇸 June 20 • US • (11 Stores) AZ • FL • NC • SC 🇺🇸 June 25 • US • (7 Stores) TX 🇺🇸 June 26 • US • (14 Stores) FL 🇬🇧 June 30 • UK • (1 Store) Leicester 🇺🇸 July 1 • US • (16 Stores) FL • MS • TX • UT 🇦🇺 July 2 • AU • (1 Store) Maribyrnong 🇺🇸 July 2 • US • (30 Stores) AL • CA • GA • ID • LA • NV • OK 🇺🇸 July 4 • US • (1 Store) Pittsburgh, PA 🇺🇸 July 8 • US • (2 Stores) CA • GA 🇦🇺 July 9 • AU • (4 Stores) Victoria 🇺🇸 July 10 • US • (12 Stores) CA • MD • OH • TN 🇺🇸 July 12 • US • (1 Store) AL 🇺🇸 July 13 • US • (1 Store) CA 🇺🇸 July 15 • US • (8 Stores) KS • MD • MO • VA • WI ‎

