The latest major streaming service has landed with NBC’s Peacock now available to everyone. Read along with our full guide on how to watch Peacock free on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web, what’s available on the service, what you get with the paid plans, how to cancel, and more.

What is NBC’s Peacock TV?

Peacock is NBC’s streaming service that competes with Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, and more. Peacock includes a variety of on-demand and live content from TV shows to movies, sports to news.

There are three different tiers of the service with a totally free, ad-supported option that will certainly entice many to try out Peacock. And if you’re already an Xfinity or Cox subscriber you can get the premium plan for free.

How to watch Peacock free on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web

Download the Peacock app on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV (or head to the Peacock web sign-up page) Create a free account (no credit card needed) with your email and a password Check the box to agree to the terms and conditions and tap “Start Watching” (or “Create Account” on the web) You’re all set to watch for free! If you’re an Xfinity or Cox cable subscriber, you can get Peacock Premium for free (link your Xfinity account here, Cox account here)

The first time you watch Peacock on an Apple device you’ll get a prompt to ask if you’d like the Apple TV app to connect with the service. While you can browse Peacock through the Apple TV app, like Disney+ it looks like playing the content takes you to the Peacock app, though.

What will be on Peacock?

As you’d guess, there’s a little catch if you watch the free Peacock plan: It doesn’t allow access to all of the streaming service’s on-demand and live content. But it does offer a nice amount of content (including both on-demand and live) at no cost.

Content that’s only available with a Premium or Premium Plus will be marked with a purple peacock feather in the top left-hand corner of thumbnails.

Some popular content available includes:

Parks and Recreation

30 Rock

The Office (in 2021 when the Netflix deal is up)

Saturday Night Live

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

America’s Got Talent

Blindspot

Downton Abbey

Law & Order

Friday Night Lights

Shrek

Jurassic Park

The Matrix series

The Bourne Identity series

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Curious George

Where’s Waldo?

All in all, NBC says Peacock has hundreds of movies, thousands of TV episodes, sports, news, content for kids, as well as Peacock originals like Brave New World based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel.

How much is NBC’s Peacock streaming service?

If you give the free Peacock plan a try and find yourself wanting access to everything you’ve got two paid options:

Peacock Premium priced at $4.99/month Includes a free 7-day trial “An all access pass to everything Peacock has to offer — every movie, every episode, every season, all our live sports.”

Peacock Premium Plus priced at $9.99/month Includes a free 7-day trial “Get everything included in Peacock Premium, plus ad-free* streaming. *Peacock Channels, events, and a few shows & movies will still contain ads.”



If you want to upgrade, you can find the option in settings. On the iOS app, from the bottom “Trending” tab, tap the account profile icon in the top-right corner, then under the Plans & Payment tab pick which premium plan you’d like.

How to cancel Peacock Premium or Premium Plus

If you make the upgrade to one of the paid premium Peacock plans and want to downgrade back to the free plan:

Head to your account profile as shown above Select the Payment & Plans tab at the top Choose Change Plan Select Peacock Free

Note that your plan will switch after the current billing cycle ends. For details on how to totally delete your Peacock account after canceling a paid plan, follow along with NBC’s support article here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: