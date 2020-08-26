Whether you’d like to use your tablet to help with reading scripts on-screen or off or even use a high-quality camera as your webcam while being able to maintain eye contact in video calls, follow along for how to use your iPad as a teleprompter.
iPad is great as a primary device, but it’s also valuable as a secondary screen for things like an external Mac display or a teleprompter. Below we’ll look at a few ways to use your iPad to do things like read scripts or make good eye contact on video calls while using legitimate teleprompter hardware and a high-quality camera or just get started with a free software-based option like Apple’s Pages app.
How to use iPad as a teleprompter
With the free Pages app
If you’d like to start out with a no-cost option, Pages is a great place to begin if you need a teleprompter for off-screen use cases.
- Pop your script into Pages on your iPad
- Tap the three-dot more icon in the top right corner
- Choose Presenter Mode
- Tap the Aa icon in the top right, tweak any font settings, then tap the toggle next to Auto Scroll
- When turned on, you can adjust the text scroll speed with the slider just below the toggle
Apple walks through the process in this video:
Use a third-party app
If you’re looking for something more feature-rich, a third-party app can do the trick. We’ve found PromptSmart Pro to be a great option with features like speech recognition that adjusts prompts to the speed of your voice (and will pause if you go off-script). It can also invert text to be compatible with two-way teleprompter glass. Or you can also choose to record video while reading scripts with your iPads built-in camera.
You can try PromptSmart Lite for free while PromptSmart Pro runs $19.99 and has other in-app purchases to unlock all the features, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews.
Another highly rated option is Teleprompter at 4.5/5 stars with over 400 reviews. It’s free to try with Teleprompter Premium running $15 if you’d like to unlock the more advanced features.
Luna Display’s Teleprompter mode
Another interesting solution is using Luna Display and two-way teleprompter glass (beam splitter) to be able to maintain eye contact with people in video calls if you want to use a high-quality camera like a DSLR.
You could of course also use this solution to record high-quality video while using your iPad as a teleprompter. Luna Display recently launched a Teleprompter Mode — something that Apple’s Sidecar feature doesn’t have. Learn more about this unique solution explained by Adam Lisagor from Sandwich.
