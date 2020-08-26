Whether you’d like to use your tablet to help with reading scripts on-screen or off or even use a high-quality camera as your webcam while being able to maintain eye contact in video calls, follow along for how to use your iPad as a teleprompter.

iPad is great as a primary device, but it’s also valuable as a secondary screen for things like an external Mac display or a teleprompter. Below we’ll look at a few ways to use your iPad to do things like read scripts or make good eye contact on video calls while using legitimate teleprompter hardware and a high-quality camera or just get started with a free software-based option like Apple’s Pages app.

How to use iPad as a teleprompter

With the free Pages app

If you’d like to start out with a no-cost option, Pages is a great place to begin if you need a teleprompter for off-screen use cases.

Pop your script into Pages on your iPad Tap the three-dot more icon in the top right corner Choose Presenter Mode Tap the Aa icon in the top right, tweak any font settings, then tap the toggle next to Auto Scroll When turned on, you can adjust the text scroll speed with the slider just below the toggle

Apple walks through the process in this video:

Use a third-party app

If you’re looking for something more feature-rich, a third-party app can do the trick. We’ve found PromptSmart Pro to be a great option with features like speech recognition that adjusts prompts to the speed of your voice (and will pause if you go off-script). It can also invert text to be compatible with two-way teleprompter glass. Or you can also choose to record video while reading scripts with your iPads built-in camera.

You can try PromptSmart Lite for free while PromptSmart Pro runs $19.99 and has other in-app purchases to unlock all the features, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews.

Another highly rated option is Teleprompter at 4.5/5 stars with over 400 reviews. It’s free to try with Teleprompter Premium running $15 if you’d like to unlock the more advanced features.

Luna Display’s Teleprompter mode

Another interesting solution is using Luna Display and two-way teleprompter glass (beam splitter) to be able to maintain eye contact with people in video calls if you want to use a high-quality camera like a DSLR.

You could of course also use this solution to record high-quality video while using your iPad as a teleprompter. Luna Display recently launched a Teleprompter Mode — something that Apple’s Sidecar feature doesn’t have. Learn more about this unique solution explained by Adam Lisagor from Sandwich.

