Get cash in the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals for September 2020

The fall smartphone launch cycle is approaching (read: iPhone 12, new iPads, and MacBooks!), so perhaps you’re thinking about upgrading your suite of personal devices. Whatever it is you’re planning to buy — a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device — it’s not an uncommon problem to not know what to do with the old devices you have laying around. Why not get some cash for them? This month’s deals below…

There are many ways to sell your iPhone and other Apple devices and ensure they’re properly recycled or reused. For newer devices, we recommend our very own trade-in partner MyPhones Unlimited, which offers competitive trade in values (in cash!) for the full range of Apple devices — from iPhone, to iPad, to MacBook. Apple Trade In is also a popular option, and if you’re going to be purchasing a new Apple product with the funds anyway, an Apple Store gift card might not be a turn-off for you.

Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) might be worth checking out as well. Here’s a sampling of some of the best trade-in offers we were able to find for September 2020…

iPhone trade-in values September 2020

How much is your iPhone 7 worth?

How much is your iPhone 8 worth?

How much is your iPhone X worth?

How much is your iPhone XS worth?

How much is your iPhone 11 worth?

How much is your iPhone 11 Pro worth?

iPad trade-in values September 2020

How much is your iPad Pro worth?

How much is your iPad Air worth?

MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods trade-in values September 2020

How much is your MacBook Pro worth?

How much is your Apple Watch worth?

How much are your AirPods worth?

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $25 cash (1st gen, good condition) (Support the site!)

cash (1st gen, good condition) (Support the site!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (2nd gen, good condition) (Support the site!)

cash (2nd gen, good condition) (Support the site!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (2nd gen wireless, good condition) (Support the site!)

cash (2nd gen wireless, good condition) (Support the site!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (AirPods Pro, good condition) (Support the site!)

Older iPhone and Apple devices can be dropped off at Best Buy, Staples, and Apple Stores for free recycling if you just want to ensure minimal environmental impact.

Be sure to check out the following guides for more detailed information on your device trade in options:

