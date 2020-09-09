9to5Mac Watch Time: Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models

Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by Fantastical Premium by Flexibits: Go to flexibits.com/watchtime to save 20% off your first year!

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

SpaceExplored.com

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

YouTube.com/9to5Mac

Listen & Subscribe:

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: