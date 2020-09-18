Apple Arcade launched with close to 100 titles and the service is seeing new games added regularly. Follow along with our guide on the latest from Apple’s gaming service.

You can learn more about and download all the new games by heading to the Arcade tab in the App Store, then swipe down to the very bottom and tap “See All Games.” The newest games are listed at the top.

If you haven’t signed up yet, Apple Arcade is available free for the first month, then $5/month for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. PS4 and Xbox wireless controllers are also now compatible with Apple devices and select titles.

9/18: New on Apple Arcade today includes: Samurai Jack and Marble Knights. The first is an action RPG title, while the latter takes you into battle with a marble-mania adventure. It looks like both were previously released and these are the latest updates.

9/10: The latest title added to Apple Arcade is a puzzle game called A Monster’s Expedition.

From some of the best puzzle designers in the world comes A Monster’s Expedition, an adorable and relaxing open world puzzle adventure for monsters who love to learn about humans. By pushing trees over to create pathways, you’ll explore hundreds of islands near and far to learn about the history of “humanity”. Immerse yourself in human culture with all-new exhibits from the “Human Englandland” dig site, each accompanied with expert insights*! *Insights is not a legally binding term and may or may not include idle speculation, rumour and hearsay. – Adorable open world puzzle game from the creators of A Good Snowman is Hard to Build and Cosmic Express – Simple but deep mechanics packed with possibilities to discover – Hundreds of islands to visit – some right in front of you, others well off the beaten track for true puzzle lovers – Learn about the mythical humans from the perspective of curious monsters

9/4: World’s End Club has landed on Apple Arcade. Here’s what to expect with the new action-adventure game:

Twelve 12-year old kids go on a 1,200 km journey. A new type of action-adventure game that fuses a thrilling story with 2D side-scrolling action. A “dream team” adventure game with scenario written by Zero Escape series creator, Kotaro Uchikoshi, and Danganronpa’s Kazutaka Kodaka as creative director. ・Game features – Simple controls – A fusion of 2D scrolling puzzle-action game and story-adventure game – Key player choices alter the course of the adventure throughout the branching story – 12 unique and interesting characters! – Famous locations all over Japan – The story unfolds in… unexpected ways

8/27: The Last Campfire joins Apple Arcade as the newest adventure game on the service.

DISCOVER A PURPOSE The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home. ON A JOURNEY Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you. UNCOVER A WORLD Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins. LIGHT THE LAST CAMPFIRE Find hope and carry it with you on your Journey to light The Last Campfire. FROM A SMALL STUDIO A unique tale from Hello Games and the creative minds behind LostWinds.

8/21: Adult Swim’s Samurai Jack is the newest game to hit Apple Arcade:

He’s back! Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior to ever brandish a katana! Journey through time and finally stop Aku’s evil reign in this new adventure from the creators of Samurai Jack. Voiced by the original voice-actors, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is an action RPG game that spans across time and space, where your actions will determine a new legend! Encounter your favorite characters from the show including The Scotsman, Scaramouche, Sir Rothchild and more! BECOME THE SAMURAI AND DEFEAT AKU FOREVER! Immerse yourself in an untold adventure that ties into the epic series finale. Team up with trusted allies from the show to face off against familiar enemies. Defeat ninja foes! EXPLORE WORLDS FROM THE AWARD-WINNING SERIES Visit classic worlds and moments from your favorite episodes. Travel to a dark future to free mankind. Dive into the past to face off against diabolical monsters. Seek your fate as you travel across space and time. CREATE YOUR OWN LEGEND! Equip and master over a dozen different weapons in combat. Increase your power even more by training and unlocking new skills to support your playstyle. Your time has come. Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior of the past, present and future. Enjoy one of the most unique and iconic gaming experiences available on Apple Arcade today!

8/14: Next Stop Nowhere lets players take an outer space road trip with some neat game elements.

An intelligent conversation system with branching dialogue that changes your relationships and the story based on every decision

A spaceship that comes fully equipped with his own personality

A completely unique version of space (the outer reaches of a dilapidated galaxy) filled with colorful skies, treacherous asteroids and a several orbits to explore

A thrilling and thoughtful narrative brought to life by a vibrant cast of voice actors

Cross-device play through Apple Arcade

8/7: Apple Arcade gains Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows as the newest title taking players back 8,000 before Jon Snow.

In the shadow of the Wall, your watch begins. Eight thousand years before Jon Snow took the Black, the Night’s Watch was formed to secure the Wall and defend the border of Westeros against the perils of the North, and all that lies beyond. Into these untamed wilds, sworn brothers and their allies set out on rangings to face the dangers that would threaten the realm. But the Wall is a blade that cuts both ways. Guide the decisions of Lord Commanders through the seasons and mount expeditions beyond the Wall. As ravens travel to and from your expeditions in real time, their messages are delivered to you throughout your day. Respond with your command right away, or whenever you see fit. Long is the history of the Night’s Watch, and many are its stories forgotten. It’s time the realm remembers them.

7/24: Landing on Apple Arcade today is The Lullaby of Life, an adventure game with a focus on music, relaxation, and agility.

In The Lullaby of Life you are the catalyst for change in a universe currently inert but filled with potential. Explore this amazing world that combines relaxation, dexterity and agility, and help it reach its maximum splendor using the power of music to make life bloom. This adventure has no textual elements, and wearing headphones is highly recommended. Let’s write together a new story about the origin of life!

7/17: Necrobarista is the newest addition to Apple Arcade. Here’s the description of the new dark adventure title:

In a back-alley Melbourne cafe, the dead are granted one last night to mingle with the living. For Maddy Xiao—barista, amateur necromancer, and new owner of the Terminal—things couldn’t be better, as long as you’re not reminding her of the fact that she’s got an enforcer from the notoriously uncompromising Council of Death breathing down her neck.

7/10: New to Apple Arcade today is a dark and eerie adventure puzzler called Creaks.

The ground starts shaking, light bulbs are breaking – and something rather unusual is happening right behind the walls of your very room. Equipped with nothing but wit and courage, you slowly descend into a world inhabited by avian folk and seemingly deadly furniture monsters. From the creators of indie classics Machinarium and Samorost comes Creaks, a new puzzle adventure game that delights the senses with its hand-painted visuals, precise animation, eerie sounds, and an eclectic original score from Hidden Orchestra. Proceed at your own pace at figuring out the solutions to dozens of carefully designed puzzles, explore the mansion for hidden paintings, and uncover the great secret.

6/25: A big release today on Apple Arcade is the futuristic adventure thriller and sequel to the popular Beneath a Steel Sky, Beyond a Steel Sky.

From Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, with art direction by Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind ‘Watchmen’, comes ‘Beyond a Steel Sky’, the long awaited sequel to the cult classic ‘Beneath a Steel Sky’. You are Robert Foster. A child has been abducted in a brutal attack. You have vowed to bring him home. But the trail has led you from your community of desert wasteland dwellers, to Union City, one of the last remaining mega-cities in a world ravaged by shattering wars, and political meltdown. Fortified and impenetrable, it is a utopia in which people live happily under the surveillance and control of a benign AI. But all is far from what it seems… ‘Beyond a Steel Sky’ is a dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller in which engaging puzzles drive a fast-paced narrative set in a dynamic gameworld that responds to – and is subverted by – the player’s actions. • An adventure set within a dynamic world, populated by willful characters driven by motivations that the player can subvert. In combination with a unique hacking tool, multiple solutions to puzzles emerge from player choices. • Unravel dark conspiracies, defeat a terrifying antagonist in this dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller, which explores contemporary themes: social control, AI, and total surveillance. • Intelligent puzzles are interwoven with an intriguing dramatic narrative to deliver a compelling gameplay experience. • A beautifully detailed, comic-book styled world, from the mind of legendary comic artist Dave Gibbons.

Thanks, Sigmund!

6/12: A new side-scrolling adventure game has arrived today on Apple Arcade called Little Orpheus.

The year is 1962 and NASA are trying to put a man on the moon. In a remote corner of Siberia, a Soviet cosmonaut is heading in the other direction. Comrade Ivan Ivanovich is dropped into an extinct volcano in his exploration capsule, Little Orpheus, to explore the center of the earth. He promptly vanishes. Three years later he emerges claiming to have saved the world. He has also lost the atomic bomb powering the Little Orpheus. He is taken to a top secret bunker deep below the Ural mountains to be debriefed by the fearsome General Yurkovoi, a man so frightening even Stalin won’t buy him a drink. The General rolls up his sleeves, fixes Ivan with a steely glare and say “So… where have you been comrade? And where is my bomb?” And Ivan looks him right back in the eye and says “Well General, you might not believe what happened to me, but I’ll do my best. Because it happened like this…” Join our bold yet hapless hero as he explores lost civilizations, undersea kingdoms, prehistoric jungles and lands beyond imagination. Gasp as he battles the subhuman tribe of the Menkv and escapes the clutches of dreadful monsters! Cheer as he triumphs over impossible odds and brings socialism to the subterranean worlds! Little Orpheus is a technicolor side-scrolling adventure game inspired by classic movies like Flash Gordon, Sinbad and The Land that Time Forgot. Delivered in eight bite-size, commute-friendly episodes, Little Orpheus is simple enough for casual players but rich enough for seasoned adventure fans. If you’re a fan of old school family blockbusters, want a rollercoaster story that’ll take you to the Earth’s core and beyond, or are just in some need of ideologically correct entertainment, join the most unlikely hero to hit Apple Arcade on an adventure beyond belief. With stunning visuals, brilliant acting and a world-class score, Little Orpheus is a pocket-epic you’ll never forget. Comrades, to the center!

6/4: It doesn’t look like we’re getting a new Apple Arcade title this week but there is a major update for the popular RPG Oceanhorn 2 with the Golden Edition today (via CNET). The expansion marks a great time to replay the game or jump in for the first time.

Introducing the Golden Edition! The Shield of Chronos expansion, which adds a new main item and a brand new dungeon to explore

The Criminal Hunt expansion, a unique series of side quests that will take you all around Gaia chasing down bandits such as Sir Stingalot and Baron Slimethorn

An expanded ending, with never-before-seen scenes that will shed light on our heroes’ destiny

A new, optional, 60fps mode supported by all high-end devices

Most powerful Power Shards can now be discovered

Added realism with a stunning new Physically Based Water Simulation

Polished user experience, including overhauled menus and improved gameplay communication

A lot of new spoken dialogue and new songs

New dangers to overcome for the courageous among you! There’s never been a better time to start your RPG adventure – or to jump back in! The Golden Edition update is packed with new, exciting content, and it’s the best version of the game to date!

5/28: Apple Arcade has added a new game from Nickelodeon called SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit. Here’s how it’s described:

Trouble has come to Bikini Bottom! The evil “mastermind” Sheldon J. Plankton has once again hatched a plan to steal the secret Krabby Patty formula. This time he has enlisted his army of cousins to capture all of SpongeBob’s friends! Play as SpongeBob on his epic, most side-scrolly quest through Bikini Bottom ever! Explore, collect coins and spatulas, and crush obstacles as SpongeBob races to rescue his friends, defeat Plankton’s minions and take back the formula. Keep an eye out for your favorite Bikini Bottom residents…you never know who you might run into!

5/22: Apple Arcade sees the arrival of a new dungeon crawler RPG, Towers of Everland.

Let’s go on a dungeon crawl as Towers of Everland seamlessly brings together exploration, combat and RPG elements to take the player on an amazing adventure within the world of Everland. On your epic journey, test your skills in battle against the hordes of fiendish monsters you encounter, conquer all the towers you can and amass weapons and armor from hundreds of unique pieces.

5/14: Launched today on Apple Arcade is a fun new puzzle journey called Winding Worlds.

You’re far from home. You’re not sure how you got here. But you do know one thing: it’s your calling to help your new friends, however you can. But not all of them are being cooperative… From the award-winning studio that brought you GNOG comes Winding Worlds, a finger-wiggling puzzle-adventure about a girl, a Wurm, and how to say goodbye. Willow just wants to mind her own business. But after she finds a broken magical necklace, she is transported on a spellbinding journey to a network of strange planets, each with a different inhabitant. Hired and guided by a mysterious cosmic Wurm, Willow’s task is to find out how to help her new friends heal and move on. In Winding Worlds, join a cast of characters, big and small, in a heartwarming tale of grief, love, truth, and acceptance.

5/8: Apple Arcade has gained The_Otherside, a new turn-based RPG.

Otherside is a turn based RPG and strategy board game where you will control four survivors who hope to push back the shadowy threat. Make your way through each level solving puzzles, fighting monsters, and destroying the spirit anchors that threaten our dimension. Do you have what it takes to restore the town back to normal and save the day?

5/1: The latest addition to Apple Arcade is the adventure title Neversong.

Upon waking from a coma, Peet’s girlfriend is nowhere to be found. Investigate the screams coming from the heart of Neverwood, the increasingly bizarre behavior of the zombie grownups, and the strange truth about Peet’s past in this hauntingly dreamlike fable. —From Red Wind Field to the haunting halls of Blackfork Asylum, explore six moody, illustrative levels. —Take on bosses, monsters, and zombie grownups with your trusty baseball bat. —Immerse yourself in a breathtaking piano-centric soundtrack. —Join your quirky childhood pals and trusty pet bird on an adventure to discover the truth about your recent coma.

4/17: Apple Arcade has gained two new titles today with Beyond Blue and A Fold Apart. The former is a deep-sea diving adventure game and the latter is a “love story in a paper world” puzzler.

Beyond Blue takes you into the near future, where you’ll have the opportunity to explore the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep sea explorer and scientist. You and your newly-formed research team will use groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted. The game features an evocative narrative, exploration of an untouched world, and adventure that challenges the player to make high-stakes decisions during the crew’s expedition.

And here’s the description of A Fold Apart.

After career choices force them along separate paths, a Teacher and Architect vow to make their long-distance relationship work at any cost. Experience both sides of their story as the couple navigates the complexities of (mis)communication and the emotional ups and downs that separation brings. By flipping, folding, and unfolding the paper puzzles in their handcrafted worlds, you can help the couple overcome the emotional barriers of their relationship — but will love endure…?

4/10: The new side-scroller Scrappers is now available on Apple Arcade.

In Scrappers, up to 4 players can team up to clean up the streets of a futuristic city teeming with garbage — and trash anyone who gets in their way! You take on the role of the Scrappers, a squad of robot garbage collectors working to clean up a grimy city of the not-so-distant future. Time is money in Junktown, and team tactics like stacking trash and passing it to teammates — much like in basketball — can boost your efficiency for bigger rewards! But garbage collection is only part of the job. Rival teams will attack and interfere, and it’s up to you to dispose of them while staying on schedule! Teamwork is key to maximizing efficiency and achieving high scores, which in turn unlocks new characters and customization options!

4/3: Legend of the Sky Fish 2, a new RPG has landed on Apple Arcade.

A hundred years have passed since the hero known as Little Red Hook ended the reign of terror of Skyfish, the Lord of the Deep Seas… and now the peace that civilization struggled so much to build is in danger again. As the last Red Hook guardians, you and your master must use the atypical tool of your clan – the Combat Fishing Pole – as both a weapon and a grappling hook to face the rising threat. Unveil an exciting story as you journey in a world full of intriguing characters and devious traps. Explore gorgeous landscapes and mysterious dungeons while defeating mutant abyssal creatures.

3/20: Spyder is out as the latest Apple Arcade title:

Save the world with Agent 8 in this Spy-on-The-Wall adventure. Set in a retro universe, British Spy Agency ‘EP-8’ has created Agent 8, the most sophisticated miniature robot spider on earth! Built using experimental technology, this itsy-bitsy superspy is equipped with all the gadgets and gizmos you’ll need; cut through panels, overload terminals, flip switches, and open valves as you scurry about sabotaging the heinous plans of evil doers.

3/13: New today is the “bouncy dungeon crawler” Roundguard.

Roundguard is a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics, lots of loot, and a randomized castle full of oddballs. Press your luck against hordes of dangerously cute monsters and challenging roguelike elements in this all-round bouncy adventure! If you love roguelikes & Peggle, then Roundguard is for you.

2/27: The makers of the highly popular Crossy Road are back with Crossy Road Castle as an Apple Arcade exclusive.

Bring your friends and see how far you can get in this endless spinning tower of arcade fun! Keep climbing as high as you can. Every run is different. Play Together: Designed for cooperative arcade platforming chaos. You can also play solo, but everything’s more fun with friends, right?

Connect Easily: Connect all players on a single device with game controllers, or connect together across multiple devices (or any mix that suits you).

Collect Everything: Unlock Crossy Chicken and friends. Dress up in silly hats.

Find New Stuff: With procedurally generated levels and variations, your tower run will be different every time!

Defeat an Oversized Angry Eagle: Why is it so angry?!

Play Offline: No internet? No worries. Fully enjoyable offline.

2/14: Apple Arcade gets a new strategy game this week, Loud House: Outta Control from Nickelodeon.

2/7: This week’s new title is Charrua Soccer. It features retro 3D gameplay and features three modes: Friendly Match, Competitions, and Penalty Match.

You can choose player vs computer or player vs player. Charrua Soccer features simple controls with fun and challenging gameplay.

1/31: Secret Oops! has arrived, a multiplayer AR party game.

Secret Oops! is an innovative cooperative local multiplayer Augmented Reality game where players try to make sure that the world’s dumbest spy isn’t detected.

1/24: The newest title for Apple Arcade is Butter Royale, a “Buttery food fight, battle royale style!”

Have the food fight of your life in Butter Royale, a multiplayer battle royale game, and be the last one standing on Butter Island. Play against 31 other players in fast–paced food battles (under 5 minutes) with the help of sauce-shooting, baguette-blasting kichen tools!

1/17: Kings of the Castle has launched today on Apple Arcade.

Speed to the rescue in this fun, multiplayer fairy tale. Save the prince before anyone else using your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. But watch out for their spells. … Playing as the princess, you must use your speed, courage, and savvy sense of direction to save the prince. Avoid traps, battle enemies, jump over obstacles, and collect gems along your journey to pay a ransom for the prince’s safe return. But do it fast. The dragon is hungry!

Kings of the Castle can be played solo or with others in multiplayer mode.

1/10: Apple Arcade’s latest title is No Way Home.

Stranded in a strange galaxy, you must fight for survival using only your wits, your ship, and your party planning robot companion. Explore the universe, befriend bizarre aliens, and blast through hordes of monsters as you endaevor to find a way home.

No Way Home features hand-drawn artwork, 50+ weapons, 60 unique enemies, an immersive mission system, daily challenges, and more.

1/3: New today is Doomsday Vault:

Earth’s climate has collapsed and your mission is to collect the precious remaining plant life and return it to the safety of the Doomsday Vault.

12/20: LEGO Builder’s Journey has arrived on Apple Arcade. Here’s a description of the new LEGO title:

LEGO Builder’s Journey is an artistic, nonverbal puzzle adventure with meditative music where players build to solve challenges, while moving through stunning brick built universes, which showcase the endless possibilities of the creative play material and deliver a poetic narrative highlighting the importance of play in our lives.

12/12: Apple Arcade has gained the crossover action hockey game Ultimate Rivals: The Rink.

“We are ripping up the sports video game rule book and re-writing it for a new generation. We’re starting with the gamer first and empowering their imagination to create the ultimate team of athletes across sports, in a way only they can envision,” said Ben Freidlin, CEO and founder of Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. and the creator of “Ultimate Rivals.”

12/3: Apple has featured Towaga: Among Shadows on its YouTube channel. The title previously launched on in October.

Here’s the game’s description:

In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverence will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples.

11/27: The newest title is an RPG from Cartoon Network based on the series Steven Universe.

Unleash the Light — “Join the Crystal Gems for the ultimate mobile RPG. It’s time to Unleash the Light!”

11/26: Apple shared a new video on its YouTube channel highlighting recent releases…

11/15: Fresh titles include:

Rosie’s Reality — “A unique and atmospheric puzzle adventure for families & friends. Play onscreen or discover Augmented Reality and experience how virtual objects come alive.”

More coming today?

11/8: New games this week bring Apple Arcade to the 100 title milestone:

11/1: This week’s releases are:

10/25: Five new titles today include:

10/18: Four new games have launched on Apple Arcade:

10/11: Apple announced new games for its subscription service today:

Here’s a short summary of each title:

Decoherence: Build robots from a wide variety of components. Plan a strategy to carry you to victory. Fight as a pilot alonsdie your bots in exciting PvP matches or test your mettle in the single player Entropy Tribunals experience! INMOST: An atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within… Mind Symphony: Experience Music and Gameplay that emotionally and mentally impacts you. Mind Symphony sets unique gameplay to mes with musical tracks to creat an experience that makes you feel better. ShockRods: ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas. Your goal is ShockRods is to score points – by shooting your opponents and achieving objectives; scoring golas, stealing the other team’s flag, or dealing the most descruction… As you drive your ShockRod to VICTORY! Stela: Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world

