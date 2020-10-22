How much is your iPhone 11/Pro worth right now?

As of this writing, the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are still the latest and greatest iPhones. But that’s going to change soon — namely next week when Apple announces their successors. Whether you’re looking to sell your iPhone 11 to upgrade to the iPhone 12 mini or even the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you’ve come to the right place. First, let’s find out how much it’s worth and how to get the most value for your trade-in.

How much is your iPhone 11/11 Pro worth?

The iPhone 11/11 Pro is worth between $280 and $656, depending on a variety of factors including storage size, condition, and whether or not you’re willing to take store credit instead of cash.

How to check your iPhone 11/11 Pro’s trade-in value

The iPhone 11 is the newest iPhone out there, and it’s known for holding value extraordinarily well compared to the rest of the smartphone market. If you’re smart, you’ll be able to get a decent value — and depending on how much work you want to do, a like-new iPhone 11/11 Pro could snag a very pretty penny.

The various trade-in sites offer an ever-changing variation of values for different conditions, but here’s a quick list of trade-in sites that can tell how much value your iPhone X currently has. Simply head to their sites to check out how much they’re currently offering:

Among these options for trading in your iPhone 11 or 11 Pro, we recommend trading it in through our very own 9to5Mac trade-in portal where you can get a fair value and cold hard cash in a matter of days. Using our own trade-in portal also supports 9to5Mac and lets us keep doing what we do.

Latest iPhone 11/11 Pro trade-in values for October 2020

Every month, we go through some of the top trade-in sites to find some of the best deals. Here are some of the top trade in values for iPhone 11/11 Pro for October 2020:

Top iPhone 11 trade in values

Top iPhone 11 Pro trade-in values

Top iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in values

Sell your iPhone yourself

If you want to put in the effort selling your phone yourself, you’ll probably be able to get notably more than any of these trade-in programs can offer. Selling your iPhone 11 or 11 Pro on eBay, Swappa, Letgo, or Craigslist will almost certainly get you the most money in return for your used goods. You can read about more options for trading in and selling your iPhone 11 in our full ultimate guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: