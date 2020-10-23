9to5Mac Watch Time: Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete

Arthur Ware, or @bt_spanky on Instagram, is an Army veteran and Mississippian who discovered Spartan competitions and marathon races after climbing out of a depression with Apple Watch. Here his story and ongoing journey in this episode of 9to5Mac Watch Time.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify

Sponsored by Calory: Count calories, track macros, water, and all of your food intake directly on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Try it for free.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

The Real Story Behind the Spartan in the Apple Watch Commercial

