Apple TV+ offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. You can watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month. Here’s every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers …

Apple TV+ content is available exclusively through the Apple TV app. You can watch on your Apple TV set-top box, iPhone, or iPad as you might expect.

The TV app is also available on other platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and even the web at tv.apple.com. Read this post for more details on everywhere you can watch Apple TV.

Apple TV+ offers original comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and kids shows. However, unlike most other streaming services, Apple TV+ does not include a back catalog of any kind.

For your $4.99/month subscription, you can watch all of Apple’s originals — as listed below. You can download to watch offline too. Apple is adding new content every single month.

How to watch the free Apple TV+ shows

The TV app is the exclusive destination for Apple TV+, but the TV app is confusing because it blends together purchasable TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store, which you can buy or rent, the integration of content from other apps like Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer, and Apple TV Channels.

The Watch Now screen does not really distinguish between content that you own and can watch, and just Apple’s general recommendations. Hopefully, the TV app interface will be revamped soon with better features and easier navigation.

But for the time being, the easiest way to get started with Apple TV+ is to open the TV app, go to the Watch Now tab, and then scroll down until you find the circular Apple TV+ channel icon. You may have to scroll down a lot, and the position of this icon on the page changes periodically.

However, once you locate it, tap that and you will be taken to the Apple TV+ channel page. This shows you all of the Apple TV+ shows and movies available to watch, separated by category like comedy, drama or family fun.

Note that tv.apple.com is very stripped down compared to the native TV app on devices, and it only shows Apple original content. Both the website and the Mac TV app lack key features like the ability to skip intro or automatic next episode suggestions when you finish an episode.

What Apple TV+ shows have been renewed for second seasons?

The first batch of Apple TV+ shows were released on November 1st. As Apple is trying to quickly grow its content library, many of these shows were renewed for second seasons before they even premiered.

So far, Apple has officially renewed Central Park, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Home Before Dark, Little America, Mythic Quest, See, Servant, The Morning Show, Truth Be Told, Tehran, Ted Lasso, Trying, and more.

What is less certain is when we will be able to watch the new episodes. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted TV production globally with all projects currently unable to film. To quote some specific examples, The Morning Show was about 10% done filming season 2 when they had to halt production, Servant was filming episode 4 of 10 of its second season instalment, and For All Mankind has about one month left of filming.

It is believed these shows were originally planning to release their second seasons about a year after season one, around the October/November/December timeframe. That release date seems less likely now given the delays. It is possible Apple resorts to split seasons; releasing season two of its flagships in two halves, in order to at least get some episodes out this year.

Apple TV+ Program Guide (updated Oct 23, 2020):

Latest Trailers

Apple’s first animated feature film, Wolfwalkers, is coming to Apple TV+ on December 11. A beautiful and engaging magical tale.

Warner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer present a thrilling documentary on how meteorities have collided with human culture.

TV Shows

Watch Trailer • Released October 2 • 1 season, 6 episodes • TV-MA

This docuseries explores the life of living creatures at microscopic scale. Paul Rudd narrates stunning sequences of animals that are so small.

Watch Trailer • Released September 25 • 1 season, 8 episodes • TV-MA

Apple TV+’s first non-English language show is ‘Tehran’. A Mossad agent goes undercover in Tehran, Iran, in this espionage thriller starring Niv Sultan and Shaun Toub. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, head writer of Fauda.

Watch Trailer • Released September 18 • 1 season, 11 episodes • TV-14

Long Way Up follows Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman on a 100-day journey riding electric Harley-Davidson motorbikes. The show is about best friends travelling through Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and Mexico. The new trip is the latest installment in the Long Way franchise. Apple TV+ is also streaming the prior adventures, Long Way Down and Long Way Round.

Watch Trailer • Released August 14 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

Based on the viral character from an NBC Sports commercial, Ted Lasso follows an American football coach who comes to the UK to lead … a soccer team. Ted Lasso is a light-hearted comedy that doesn’t take anything too seriously.

Released July 30 • TV-14

The Oprah Conversation is the reincarnation of Oprah’s iconic talk show format. The interview format explores deep topics affeecting the world. In the opening episode, Oprah explores racism in culture, in conversation with Emmanuel Acho.

Watch Trailer • Released July 10 • 1 season, 8 episodes • TV-14

Featuring original music from Sara Bareilles, Little Voice charts the path of a fledgling music artist trying to make a name for herself in New York.

Watch Trailer • Released July 10 • 1 season, 7 episodes • TV-PG

A short-form documentary series covering some of the greatest stories in sports. The show features sporting legends including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky and more, as they discuss the critical moments that defined their careers.

Watch Trailer • Released June 5 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-14

A documentary inspired by the Apple ad campaign ‘Dear’. The series finds people who have written letters to their heroes, expands on their stories and shows how everyone can be inspired. Famous faces featured include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey and Spike Lee.

Watch Trailer • Released May 29 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-14

Central Park is an animated series from the creator of Bob’s Burgers. With a cast that includes Josh Gad, Kristen Bell and Tituss Burgess, the story revolves around a family of caretakers trying to save the city’s green space from being converted into a shopping mall. The show is an animated musical comedy, with 3-4 original songs per episode.

Watch Trailer • Released May 1 • 1 season, 8 episodes • TV-14

A fun British comedy revolving around a couple who are unable to conceive, and follow the path of adopting. ‘Trying’ stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 24 • 1 season, 8 episodes • TV-14

Defending Jacob tells the story of a legal attorney whose teenage son has been accused of murder, based off the best-selling book of the same name. The story culminates with an epic twist that you can’t predict. The limited series stars Chris Evans, Jaeden Martell, and Michelle Dockery.

Released April 21 • TV-G

Apple reboots the classic Fraggle Rock puppet show with a new series of shorts that show how friendship can bind us all. Amidst coronavirus lockdown measures, ‘Fraggle Rock: Rock On’ is recorded in the homes of the production team, shot on iPhone 11.

Released April 17 • 1 season, 9 episodes • TV-PG

A series that takes you inside some of the world’s most innovative homes, and the people that made them. The optimistic docuseries explores incredible dwellings from places around the world.

Watch Trailer • Released April 3 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-14

Based on the true story of young investigative reporter Hilde Lysiak, Home Before Dark shows how a young girl uncovers a cold case that even her own family tried to hide.

Released March 21 • TV-PG

As everyone self-isolates, Oprah Winfrey hosts video conversations with noted doctors, scientists, recovering COVID-19 patients, and the health workers on the front line fighting this pandemic. Every episode is free to watch, no TV+ subscription required.

Watch Trailer • Released March 6 • 1 season, 5 episodes • TV-PG

A remake of the 1980’s classic sci-fi show, the Amazing Stories anthology series is produced by Steven Spielberg. Each episode follows a different tale in a completely different setting. With a family-friendly age rating, the series aims to appeal to parents and children alike.

Watch Trailer • Released February 14 • 1 season, 5 episodes • TV-14

Described as a five-part documentary series, Visible looks at the portrayal and development of LGBTQ characters on television. It also examines the consequences of coming out in the television industry and how attitudes have evolved, albeit slowly.

Watch Trailer • Released February 7 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet centers on a video game studio working on their next hit game. This sitcom stars Rob McElhenney.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released January 17 • 1 season, 8 episodes • TV-14

Little America is a half-hour anthology series that explores amazing tales of immigrants in America, spanning the gamut of human emotion and experience. Each episode is based on a true story from the Epic Magazine feature of the same name.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released December 6, 2019 • 1 season, 8 episodes • TV-MA

True-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, played by Octavia Spencer, reopens a murder case as new evidence comes to light about the crime she originally investigated and brodcast to the world.

Watch Trailer • Released November 28, 2019 • 2 seasons, 20 episodes • TV-MA

A psychological thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, told in 30-minute chunks. The family suffers the death of their baby at 13-weeks, and get a substitute baby doll as a kind of therapy. The grief-stricken mother becomes so attached to the doll she hires a mysterious nanny to care for it.

The second season of Servant starts on January 15, 2021.

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season, 12 episodes • TV-G

Snoopy and Charlie Brown start a whole new adventure … in space. Follow Snoopy on his steps to becoming a NASA astronaut as the Peanuts gang explores the moon and beyond.

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season, 8 episodes • TV-MA

A post-apocalyptic adventure set 600 years in the future. The remaining population of Earth are all blind. A war breaks out as sighted twins are born into a tribe, and the queen of the lands fears the mythic twins will threaten her rule. Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard stars.

Released November 1, 2019 • TV-14

Renowned American talk show host Oprah Winfrey brings her Book Club to Apple TV. Every two months, Oprah records interviews with the author of her book picks at Apple Stores around the world.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

A drama exploring the power dynamics in the world of morning news broadcasts. The story opens with anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) facing sexual misconduct allegations. Newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) aspires to replace Kessler in the prime-time slot, and clashes with longtime host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston).

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 2 seasons, 20 episodes • TV-Y

An educational children’s live-action puppet series starring Cody and the Helpsters, from the makers of Sesame Street. The show teaches the fundamentals of problem solving and coding through the lens of activities like party planning, climbing a mountain, and magic tricks.

The second season of Helpsters started on October 16.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released November 1, 2019 • 2 seasons, 20 episodes • TV-G

A reboot of the classic children’s show of the same name, Ghostwriter follows the adventures of four kids in a haunted bookstore. The ghost brings classics of literature to life, and the kids must solve the mysteries that they entail.

The second season of Ghostwriter started on October 9.

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

For All Mankind explores what could have happened if the Russians got to the Moon first in 1969. This inspires the US government to continue the space race. The show forges an alternate timeline of NASA with the first season covering the 1969-1974 period.

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 2 seasons, 20 episodes • TV-MA

In a modern interpretation of Emily Dickinson’s life, Hailee Steinfeld stars as the misunderstood American poet in her coming-of-age story. Dickinson blends classical themes and carefully-crafted set pieces with anachronistic language and flair, personifications of Death, among other twists.

Dickinson is currently on its second season, which starts on January 8, 2021. A third season is in development. The show began in 2019.

Movies

Watch Trailer • Released October 23 • R

On the Rock stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, in a romantic comedy film directed and written by Sophia Coppola. Jones’ character, Laura, suspects her husband might be having an affair. On the Rocks is a light-hearted and fun caper to find out the truth.

Watch Trailer • Released October 22 • TV-PG

A documentary showcasing the creative process of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, as they record their new album ‘Letter to You’. The film includes 10 final take performances from the album.

Watch Trailer • Released August 14 • PG-13

An illuminating documentary following the 2018 Boys State in Texas, providing a fascinating insight into the machinations of politics. Boys State won the Grand Jury prize at the Sundance festival.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released July 10 • PG-13

A cinematic World War II naval thriller starring Tom Hanks. Hanks play Krause, a commander on his maiden voyage to escort a convoy of merchant Allied ships across the North Atlantic. The film follows their quest as they face the German submarines trying to stop them in their tracks.

Watch Trailer • Released June 19 • PG

A documentary about the father relationship in a family. The 80-minute movie starts with interviews with famous faces but pivots into an exploration of how fathers in ordinary families are dealing with the many stresses of life.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 24 • TV-MA

The Beastie Boys Story takes a personal look at the band’s highs and lows over the last 40 years. The documentary is narrated by band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horvitz, in an intimate live theater setting, and directed by the award-winning Spike Jonze.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 17 • TV-G

An animated short film that follows a young boy learning about wonders of nature, in celebration of Earth Day. The story is based on the best-selling book by Oliver Jeffers. The film is narrated by Meryl Streep.

Watch Trailer • Released March 20 • PG-13

Based on a true story, the movie follows two businessmen who take on the oppressive racial climate of the 1960s by pretending to be just a janitor and chauffeur, whilst they secretly grow their business empire.

Watch Trailer • Released December 6, 2019 • R

Hala puts the spotlight on a teenager attempting to balance the innate freedoms of teenage life with her traditional Muslim upbringing. A secret romance could split the family relationship altogether.

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • TV-PG

A documentary spanning footage shot over four years of an elephant herd traveling across Africa. The film centers around the matriarch Athena but also pays attention to other animal species encountered along the way.

Coming Soon:

Becoming You: November 13

Doug Unplugs: November 13

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds: November 13

Stillwater: December 4

Earth At Night In Color: December 4

Wolfwalkers: December 11

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special: 2020

Dickinson Season 2: January 8, 2021

Servant Season 2: January 15, 2021

The Snoopy Show: February 5, 2021

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry: February 2021

Foundation: 2021

That’s a total of 49 shows and films on the schedule so far. Apple TV+ has a lot more originals in development, with the company committed to adding new content every month. We’ll keep this post updated with the latest official announcements of new Apple TV+ content.