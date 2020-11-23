Welcome to Black Friday week at 9to5Mac. Throughout Thanksgiving and the following days, we are expecting to see one of the biggest stretches of online deals we’ve ever seen. Our team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals on the latest tech, TVs, home goods, fashion, and much more throughout Black Friday week. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Below you’ll find all of the best Black Friday deals with a particular focus on the latest from Apple.

Black Friday kicks off at major retailers

Black Friday is officially slated for November 27 this year but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many retailers have moved their sales completely online and a number of promotions have already started in earnest. As expected, Amazon is leading the charge with a rotating cast of deals every day at 3 AM over on its Black Friday deal hub. However, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are all offering up their own sales throughout Thanksgiving week.

Best Apple Black Friday deals

With a bevy of new iPads, Macs, iPhones, and Apple Watches announced this fall, there’s a lot of attention being paid to Apple during Black Friday 2020. Apple’s official Amazon storefront is the place to shop this time around as the online giant is expected to be particularly aggressive in price matching any of the best deals out there.

Headlining right off the top is up to $120 off the latest Apple Watch models. Deals start at $230 on Series 6 and SE offerings with every configuration discounted throughout Thanksgiving week. Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. If you’d like to save further, consider the Apple Watch SE, which includes many of the most popular features for notably less.

Another standout offer to start the week is the latest iPad Pro models, which are up to $150 off both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations. We’ve typically seen $100 off throughout 2020, so today’s deals offer up a number of new all-time low prices. Those willing to go the previous-generation route on iPad Pro can save up to $430 off the regular going rate. This is amongst the best offers we’ve tracked to date on 2018 iPad Pros.

Those interested in the new M1-powered MacBook Pro will find a Black Friday discount totaling $49 off. This is the best we’ve seen at Amazon on the newest MacBooks from Apple.

Meridio is now offering 50% off all of its Italian leather Watch bands and even deeper deals up to 80% off other accessories like its leather AirPods case. Described as “where the strong character of Italian tradition meets cutting-edge technology,” Meridio bands are handmade in Italy by an ancient tannery in the Marche and span across a wide range of textured leather treatments, moody colorways, and more. Also, check out its Tide Apple Watch band made from 100% ocean-bound plastic and available in three colorways.

Google and other tech deals this Black Friday

As expected, there’s also plenty of deals on Google’s latest smartphones, smart home tech, and more during Black Friday. Headlining is the new Pixel 5 for $649, which is a $50 savings from the regular going rate. That’s also a new Amazon all-time low. Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by Snapdragon’s 765G Octa-Core processor. You’ll also find 12 and 16MP rear cameras alongside an 8MP option on the front for selfies.

Google’s line of smart home accessories and speakers are also heavily discounted this Black Friday from $50. That includes the high-end Nest Hub Max for $179, which is down from the usual $229 going rate. You’ll also find deals on Nest Audio, Nest Wifi systems, and much more as part of today’s sale.

Anker has launched its annual Black Friday sale over at Amazon with a huge selection of deals, as well. Prices start at $9 on everyday tech essentials for your iPhone or Android device, along with Mac add-ons, and much more.

Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:

Home goods, fashion, and everything else:

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

