As is to be expected, Black Friday is set to bring some of the best MacBook deals of the year. While there are already some great deals available right now from online retailers, the brick and mortar stores are also expected to bring the heat next week with some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of their own. You’ll find all of the best MacBook (and other Mac!) Black Friday deals down below.

Best MacBook deals that are live right now

Black Friday isn’t until the end of the week, but there are already lots of deals already live for you to snag. Amazon is taking $49.01 off Apple’s new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, bringing the entry level model with 256GB storage to $1,249.99.

B&H is offering up some big discounts on Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with price drops by as much as $550. This means you can get the upgraded 2.4GHz/64GB/1TB model as low as $3,349, a full $550 off the regular going rate and a new all-time low by 9to5Toys’ tracking. B&H also offers Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,649 shipped.

For more deals that aren’t so much MacBook but are definitely Mac, Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1-powered entry-level Mac mini for $669.99 shipped as well as the entry-level Apple 21-.5-inch iMac 3.6GHz/8GB/1TB for $999.97 shipped.

Best MacBook Black Friday deals to come

Expect even more great deals on MacBooks and Macs to start pouring in next week, with Best Buy leading the charge. Best Buy’s early ad preview for Black Friday shows the company will be taking $250 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air and Pro, while Costco is set to take up to $200 off MacBook Pro.

Stay tuned as we track all of these deals and more going into the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend — we’ll be sure to keep this post updated with all the latest.

