Get cash in the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals for December 2020

The holiday season is here, so perhaps you’re thinking about upgrading your suite of personal devices — or maybe you want to help a loved one do so. Whatever it is you’re planning to buy — a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device — it’s not an uncommon problem to not know what to do with the old devices you have laying around. Why not get some cash for them? The best trade deals for December 2020 below…
There are many ways to sell your iPhone and other Apple devices and ensure they’re properly recycled or reused. For newer devices, we recommend our trade-in partner MyPhones Unlimited, which offers competitive trade in values (in cash!) for the full range of Apple devices — from iPhone, to iPad, to MacBook. Apple Trade In is also a popular option, and if you’re going to be purchasing a new Apple product with the funds anyway, an Apple Store gift card might not be a turn-off for you.
Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) might be worth checking out as well. Here’s a sampling of some of the best trade-in offers we were able to find for December 2020…
Special deals and trade-in coupon codes for 9to5Mac readers
For a limited time, get $15 on any trade through MyPhones via 9to5Mac with code CYBER15.
For a limited time, get 10% extra through Decluttr w/ code 9TO5MAC (valid til 12/8/20)
iPhone trade-in values December 2020
Top iPhone 7 trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (32GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $80 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $100 Apple Gift Card (unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $54 cash (32GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $73 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $92 cash (32GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $100 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
Top iPhone 8 trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $120 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $140 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $106 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $118 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $138 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $157 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
Top iPhone X trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $220 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $260 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $184 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $250 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $190 (64GB, carrier model, good)
- Decluttr: $251 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $264 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
Top iPhone XS trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $240 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $275 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $300 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $201 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $215 (64GB, carrier model, good)
- Decluttr: $286 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $324 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
Top iPhone XR trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $250 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $250 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $180 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $236 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $266 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
Top iPhone 11 trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $280 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $360 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $350 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $287 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $364 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $374 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $446 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
Top iPhone 11 Pro trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $375 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $450 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $450 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $383 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $470 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $511 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $504 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
Top iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $425 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $485 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $500 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $394 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $463 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $576 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $616 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
Don’t see your iPhone model here? Check out our trade-in site!
iPad trade-in values December 2020
How much is your iPad Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $250 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- Gazelle: $327 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $387 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $480 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
How much is your iPad Air worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $80 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 64GB, WiFi, good)(Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 256GB, WiFi, good)(Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $40+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
- Gazelle: $158 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $223 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 256GB, WiFi, good)
MacBook trade-in values December 2020
How much is your MacBook Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (Late-2016, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (Mid-2017, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $250 cash (2016, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (2017, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (2018, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $650 cash (2018, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $750 cash (2019, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $1000 cash (2019 16-inch, good)
- Decluttr: Up to $300 cash (2012, enter serial)
- Decluttr: Up to $410 cash (2013, enter serial)
- Decluttr: Up to $400 cash (2014, enter serial)
- Decluttr: Up to $450 cash (2015, enter serial)
- Decluttr: Up to $750 cash (2016, enter serial)
- Decluttr: Up to $810 cash (2017, enter serial)
- Decluttr: Up to $1050 cash (2018, enter serial)
- Decluttr: Up to $1510 cash (2019, enter serial)
- Apple Trade-In: $300+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial)
How much is your MacBook Air worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (2015, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $250 cash (2017, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (2018, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (2019, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (2020, good)
- Decluttr: Up to $250 cash (2015, enter serial)
- Decluttr: Up to $310 cash (2017, enter serial)
- Decluttr: Up to $550 cash (2018, good)
- Decluttr: Up to $580 cash (2019, good)
- Decluttr: Up to $710 cash (2020, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $300+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial)
How much is your MacBook (12-inch) worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (2015, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (2016, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (2017, good)
- Decluttr: Up to $230 cash (2015, enter serial)
- Decluttr: Up to $360 cash (2016, enter serial)
- Decluttr: Up to $480 cash (2017, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $300+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial)
Apple Watch, AirPods and other trade-in values December 2020
How much is your Apple Watch worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (aluminum Series 1, 42mm) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (aluminum Series 2, 42mm) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (aluminum Series 3, 42mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $120 cash (aluminum Series 4, 44mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $150 Apple Gift Card (varies)
How much are your AirPods worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (1st gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $25 cash (2nd gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (2nd gen wireless, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $75 cash (AirPods Pro, good condition) (Support the site!)
Older iPhone and Apple devices can be dropped off at Best Buy, Staples, and Apple Stores for free recycling if you just want to ensure minimal environmental impact.
Be sure to check out the following guides for more detailed information on your device trade in options:
- How to Trade in Your iPhone — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your iPad — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your Apple Watch — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your MacBook — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your AirPods — The Ultimate Guide
