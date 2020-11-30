Get cash in the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals for December 2020

The holiday season is here, so perhaps you’re thinking about upgrading your suite of personal devices — or maybe you want to help a loved one do so. Whatever it is you’re planning to buy — a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device — it’s not an uncommon problem to not know what to do with the old devices you have laying around. Why not get some cash for them? The best trade deals for December 2020 below…

There are many ways to sell your iPhone and other Apple devices and ensure they’re properly recycled or reused. For newer devices, we recommend our trade-in partner MyPhones Unlimited, which offers competitive trade in values (in cash!) for the full range of Apple devices — from iPhone, to iPad, to MacBook. Apple Trade In is also a popular option, and if you’re going to be purchasing a new Apple product with the funds anyway, an Apple Store gift card might not be a turn-off for you.

Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) might be worth checking out as well. Here’s a sampling of some of the best trade-in offers we were able to find for December 2020

Special deals and trade-in coupon codes for 9to5Mac readers

For a limited time, get $15 on any trade through MyPhones via 9to5Mac with code CYBER15.

For a limited time, get 10% extra through Decluttr w/ code 9TO5MAC (valid til 12/8/20)

iPhone trade-in values December 2020

Top iPhone 7 trade in values

Top iPhone 8 trade in values

Top iPhone X trade in values

Top iPhone XS trade in values

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $240 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac $275 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
  • Apple Trade-In: $300 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
  • Gazelle: $201 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
  • Best Buy: $215 (64GB, carrier model, good)
  • Decluttr: $286 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
  • Decluttr: $324 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

Top iPhone XR trade in values

Top iPhone 11 trade in values

Top iPhone 11 Pro trade-in values

Top iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in values

Don’t see your iPhone model here? Check out our trade-in site!

iPad trade-in values December 2020

How much is your iPad Pro worth?

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $250 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • Gazelle: $327 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $387 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
  • Apple Trade-In: Up to $480 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)

How much is your iPad Air worth?

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $80 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 64GB, WiFi, good)(Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 256GB, WiFi, good)(Support the site!)
  • Apple Trade-In: $40+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
  • Gazelle: $158 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 64GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $223 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 256GB, WiFi, good)

MacBook trade-in values December 2020

How much is your MacBook Pro worth?

How much is your MacBook Air worth?

How much is your MacBook (12-inch) worth?

Apple Watch, AirPods and other trade-in values December 2020

How much is your Apple Watch worth?

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (aluminum Series 1, 42mm) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (aluminum Series 2, 42mm) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (aluminum Series 3, 42mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $120 cash (aluminum Series 4, 44mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
  • Apple Trade-In: Up to $150 Apple Gift Card (varies)

How much are your AirPods worth?

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (1st gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $25 cash (2nd gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (2nd gen wireless, good condition) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $75 cash (AirPods Pro, good condition) (Support the site!)

Older iPhone and Apple devices can be dropped off at Best Buy, Staples, and Apple Stores for free recycling if you just want to ensure minimal environmental impact.

Be sure to check out the following guides for more detailed information on your device trade in options:

