Deals: M1 Mac mini $639, Apple Watch Series 6 from $339, more

Today’s best deals include the latest Mac mini from Apple, plus markdowns on Apple Watch Series 6, and various iPads on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini returns to second-best price

PC Richard & Son is offering Apple’s latest Mac mini M1/8GB/256GB for $639. For comparison, it has a list price of $699, today’s deal matches our last mention and comes within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Apple’s M1 chip brings quite a few new features to the Mac mini for the first time ever, including support for iOS apps to run natively on the system. It also packs plenty of power, adds the Neural engine, and enables the computer to run highly optimized for machine learning workflows. Around the back, you’ll find two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $339

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 models from $339. Walmart is also discounting a larger selection of styles, as well, which you can see here. Today’s deals equate to a $60 savings and match our previous mention.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching recently, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Today only, refurbished iPad deals start at $75

Today only, Woot offers up various refurbished Apple iPads from $75. Our top pick is the 6th Generation iPad from $260. It originally sold for $329 or more. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A9 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Includes a 90-day warranty.

