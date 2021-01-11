AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls

AirPods Pro have great features like noise cancellation and a Transparency mode with an in-ear design. And to switch between the new features, Force Sensors in the AirPods Pro stems offer easy control. Read on for how to customize AirPods Pro controls including press speed, press duration, and what your left and right Force Sensors do.

AirPods gen 1 and 2 use double-taps on the earbuds for user controls. But AirPods Pro drop that design and use a squeeze of the Force Sensor that is built into the stem of each earbud. A long squeeze (Apple calls it a long press, but you really need two fingers) switches between noise cancellation and Transparency mode, while single, double, and triple squeezes control audio playback.

We’ll look below at three ways to switch between noise cancellation, Transparency, and off, how to customize your Force Sensors including press speed and press duration, and how to enable noise cancellation when using just one AirPod Pro.

How to customize AirPods Pro controls

Customizing left and right AirPod Pro Force Sensors:

  1. On your iPhone, head to Settings > Bluetooth
  2. Tap the “i” next to your AirPods Pro (make sure they’re connected)
  3. Under “Press and Hold AirPods” choose Left or Right
  4. Customize if your AirPod Force Sensor activates Noise Control or Siri
  5. You can also choose to include “Off” in the Noise Control controls

How to customize AirPods Pro controls Force Sensor

Another option at the bottom of this screen is to customize how the microphones in your AirPods Pro work.

How to customize AirPods Pro controls Force Sensor 2

How to customize AirPods Pro Control press speed and duration:

  1. Open Settings then head to Accessibility
  2. Swipe down and tap AirPods
  3. Adjust your Press Speed and Press and Hold Duration by choosing something other than default
  4. You can also enable Noise Cancellation with One AirPod by toggling it on at the bottom of this settings screen

How to customize AirPods Pro controls Force Sensor 3

If you’re not already familiar, here are all of the controls possible with AirPod Pro:

AirPods Pro compare AirPods controls

