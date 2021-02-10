9to5Mac Watch Time Podcast: Week 1

This week on Watch Time join 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall for his first week of run coaching with Tempo developer Rahul Matta.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow Zac

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

SpaceExplored.com

Follow Rahul Matta

Twitter @rmatta

Twitter @TempoLog

Blog indie.sh

Follow 9to5Mac

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

YouTube.com/9to5Mac

Read More

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!

Transcript

Zac Hall: “Welcome to 9to5Mac Watch Time a podcast series exploring the world of Apple Watch and how it changes people’s lives this week. I am introducing a new six-week episode format with my good friend Raho Matta, how are you doing Rahul?”

Rahul Matta: “I’m doing great Zac. It’s exciting. Excited to be here.”

Zac: “I think, I think this is your third appearance and then that means we should end up at like seven for you in total, by the time this is over.”

Rahul: “Yeah, we’ll see. Yeah, this is my third official podcast. There is a podcast that I recorded with a friend that we never released so we can count that as a half.”

Zac: “Okay. This is good though because I’m sure as listeners know, I’ve, I’ve had a hard time making watch time, my priority. And then also, you know, 2020 was a little bit weird. I don’t know if anybody else noticed, but it was a little bit weird. And so things that normally motivate me to do this, like training for races and participating in runs with, with friends.

It didn’t really happen. And so what I want to do is, is the six-episode series where we can just kinda kind of talk about you know, our habits and, and things that we’re working on. And you develop tempo for runners, which is hugely motivational for me. And it’s. It has to be the best Runkeeper app for runners that I’ve seen and knowing how much work you put into it.

I want to discuss that every week too. And just talk about the development of that and, and what’s new and tempo.”

Rahul: “Yeah, absolutely. I mean I love talking about running. I love to talk about Tempo and, you know, I can go on and on for a long time, I know VB going to keep it short which is a good idea. So Let’s go for it.”

Zac: “Yeah. Yeah. And also I plan on talking about the future, some Apple Watch news and we’ll include a tip each week, from each of us. And there will also be a segment in which you well, we assign each other homework. W w we’ve already begun part of that, that we’ll talk about in this episode.

So what, let’s kick it off with talking about our background kind of our, our origin story of how we met. So. You know, I know my version of it, but I’m curious from your perspective how we began to interact with each other.”

Rahul: “Yeah. So I think back in the day I want to say that my very first interaction, which was just one-sided was actually an email to you about Tempo when I launched it.

And Fast-forward that too, by the way, you never responded, which I was hurt by, but so bad. I don’t think you were running much at that point, but that’s, that’s fine. I think that’s a completely understandable add in yeah, exactly. Right. I mean, it, it, it was, it was kind of like something that I was just like, I did not know as an app developer, as an indie developer, how do you focus on reaching out to reviewers?”

Zac: “Sure”

Rahul: “So I just blasted out emails to everybody and expected that everybody should write about my, this fancy little app that I wrote. Right. I mean, yeah. But I think it matters you want folks to write about your app with like the care and attention as in like an interest in the app, not just like, okay, I’ll cover your app for whatever reason.”

Zac: “Yeah. From, from, from the other side, it’s like, you. If, if resources were infinite, you know, we had infinite hours in the day, infinite amount of energy. There’s definitely maybe about 400% more stuff that I like to do myself, that I just have to plan for in the future. And you have to make decisions.

What are you going? What is the thing that you are going to do? And what are the things that you’re going to say, I’ll do this later. If I can. And if I can’t get to them, I can’t get to them. Not to mention, you know, every single day there’s a stream of incoming. You know, pitches and things like that.

And so that’s certainly my approach in narrowing down things is, am I actually interested in this as this fits in one of my existing categories of interest? Or is it something that someone else is interested in that’s on the team? Or is this something that, that we couldn’t do justice of covering, you know, it’s just not, not in the cards.

So I don’t recall that first pitch. But I, I D I do like that, where it went after that, which is”

Rahul: “Absolutely. Yeah. Yeah. I, I think and I’m actually, you know, not to give you any hard time, but I’m glad that the way things worked out over time, because, you know, you started running and then you found Tempo.

All by yourself, I had stopped emailing everybody just for the sake of it. And here I was just like randomly, like one day looking at like I don’t even know if I was looking at the websites, traffic or just downloads on Tempo. I saw a spike and I was like, what’s going on? And. Then I realized, Oh there was a mention of temple and 9to5Mac.

And next thing I know, you know, it was like, you know, I found the tweet very, you had mentioned about it and I was like, okay. And this was, I think early 2019 and That was our first interaction where what you had posted was a feature request for Tempo asking for personal bests and you have come a full circle because I recently released Tempo 3.3, where personal bests got launched.

So, yeah that’s a that’s what I recall.”

Zac: “Yeah, absolutely. So so again, I mean, my inbox, as of like the past couple of days, there have been things that if I had more time and energy I would have written about and just, just can’t do them justice. But yeah, I w w I remember I was talking with my cohost on 9to5Mac Happy Hour Benjamin Mayo about just my experience with writing and everything and how it was being motivated by you know, when you’re first starting out, especially.

Seeing this run on this 5k on this Sunday was a few seconds faster than the one, the previous Sunday. And I remember talking to my partner at the time that you know, Hey, last week’s record. And then it became like, guess what? And it’s like, what? You’d be lesson record. And I’m like, yeah, this is like, you’re going to keep doing that.

But it was very motivational. And, and then when I would do. Do races, tint, 5k 10k, etc. I was using the Nike run club app, to do that. And it had the feature, you know, with personal records where it would, it would give you an award for your you know, whatever your fastest time was. So if you only ran one 10K, that was your fastest.

And and that was, that was really useful. And by Nike run club, you know, it’s a great app, it’s, it has a great community built into it, you know, a whole social network some really great guided Ryans for getting you motivated. But it’s often been, it’s often been buggy on the Apple watch because Apple isn’t the one developing it.

And even though it’s like, pre-installed on some versions of the Apple watch and are really, really pushed heavily it just it’s. It’s not as feature-heavy as the built-in workout app even for running, which is kind of surprising you know, that apples and I were looking at the feature request he talks about that was a while ago and things are still true now that Apple’s workout app is the best-run tracking app that I, in my opinion, just for the different things that it can offer and, and, and w we had the discussion on happy hour.

And I mentioned that I didn’t want to use the Nike run club app, but I wanted to keep having that feature. And you couldn’t just put your runs in Nike run club and get the same results. So. Some podcasts listeners said I think is what happened, but a podcast listener, I think he recommended tempo as an alternative run tracker, just for record-keeping basically, and seeing your stats.

And I checked it out. And just these, this, this is, you know, conceptually really cool. Doesn’t quite do the thing I wanted to do with, in terms of, you know, personal records, but. Fast forward to now and it does. And, and I, I loved it for all the other reasons. Like I remember seeing when I would go to races, seeing People who were more seasoned, runners have a paper notebook of their, the date and the location and all that.

It’s like, yeah, you can’t do that. I guess that’s the traditional way, the classic way. But, but for me, an app. That does so much of it automatically is, you know, that’s leveraging technology and without tempo, I’m not sure that there’s a thing like it, that would exist. So it’s, that was really glad that somebody turned me on to tempo.”

Rahul: “Yeah, I’m thankful for that person, whoever you are out there. Thank you. Please reach out. I’ll make it special for you for some special feature and tempo for you or something.”

Zac: “Yeah, but it was, it was meant to be though.”

Rahul: “Yeah. Yeah. I, I think overall I think the way you discover temple and you know, how it has helped you train and kept you motivated is exactly how I hope a lot more runners discover hopefully at a faster pace than it does right now.

But yeah, I, I think just to comment on a couple of things here I think the idea of like, you know, how we see our progress in terms of like our fitness improvements. When we first start running to me, that is so amazing. And that’s one of the reasons why I try to run a marathon once a year. It sounds kind of like backwards, but it’s not because every time you run a marathon, you have to take some time off from running just to recover from all the breakdown in your body.

And next thing you know is like, you go out for like a 30 minute, 45 minute run a month or two down the road, you feel like, so. Out of shape and you have to like, we build you know, your entire routine from scratch because now you’re like just, you know, lazy. And I really enjoy that initial ramp-up.

I’m actually in that mode right now. So it’s kind of amazing. And the other thing that you mentioned about the handwritten training log it’s kind of interesting to me because a lot of runners, even now who are. You know, using Tempo all the time have requested for like being able to export the training log into a PDF.

And I think part of their goal is to be able to print it because there’s something about the fact that you have like something in your hand with your. You know, years worth of data somehow, or a month’s worth of play card effort and just going over it. So at some point, I do want to do that, like, you know, just create like a training album, kind of a thing. It’s on the list.”

Zac: “Yep. And, and I also want to talk about the current status of tempo and also highlight a couple more things. So one thing, if you haven’t tried tempo before. One of the things I love about it is that it does let you, I mean, it works best when you use the built-in workout app on your Apple Watch and you run that way.

It can work with other apps, but you just get the best data from the workout app and it’s, it’s the most consistent. And but, but then, and also when you start using tempo, You don’t have to start using tempo to start getting data in it. It’s, it reads all your data that you’ve already collected with your watch.

So that, that’s awesome because the experience could be in another circumstance that you have

to begin using it from day one to start adding data to it. But the, but the way it works is that you just, you know, you download it and you, you dig through it and you’ve already got the record of all your data.

That’s already been collected from the watch. So those, those two things are really useful. The other thing I wanna talk about is, is the status of tempo, just. Feature-wise and like design-wise, you know, you say version 3.3 and that sounds fairly new. It feels like it’s leaps and bounds ahead of a version three, anything.

There are so many nice tweaks to the user interface and you know, customization how intuitive it is. How, how, how well you take feature requests, like, Hey, I think you should be able to share it this way, and that would be nice if it had this information on that share sheet, you know, and, and the image that it puts out.

So you’ve been very responsive, both to my feature requests and fair based on what I’m seeing. Other users as well, because it seems to be a pretty vocal community that uses your app. And it shows because not to offend devel developers, but I think it’s often true that developers are not the best designers and designers don’t necessarily develop. So you’ve got a good balance, whatever you’re doing over there.”

Rahul: “Yeah. So it’s, it’s been a journey for me in terms of sharpening the design aesthetics. Personally, I still am not there. I feel there’s a lot more I can learn and I’m actually thankful for all the great developers, indie developers, and designers out there who share their work in different forms, but it’s an app or just throwing it on, you know, on online anywhere.

It helps me You know I mean, I, I kind of steal from almost everybody from that perspective. So Tempo three for that matter was like a huge lift for me because it’s, it’s something that I originally had a custom font in Tempo and I had been just sitting on and not wanting to change for the longest time.

Well, partly because it looked okay. It w it worked out okay. Nobody complained about it, but partly because. It was a lot of work and as iOS 14 happened and I started looking into implementing widgets and whatnot. I was like, well, there’s just no way I’m using this custom plan and throwing it on everybody’s home screen.

Just because they want to use tempo visit. And that just started the journey of like, you know, okay, let’s start changing the font. And as soon as you start, you know going down that rabbit hole, it was like all sorts of UI changes that I wanted to do that I’d been just sitting on for the longest time.

And next thing you know is like that release. Or recently I wanted to time it with obviously the iOS 14 launch date. But Apple just like ripping the band-aid on us by just saying it’s coming out in two days or whatever that 24-hour timeframe was, was just perfect for me, because I was like, yeah, it’s just not going to happen.

So I might as well take my sweet time here. And continue with my quality focus work. And that’s what I did. And I released, like, I think mid-October, which was about around the time. I think it was right on time with like when the new phones were launched. So it worked out well. But in the process, pretty much the entire app was redundant.

It’s almost like a brand new app. I could have just released it as a completely different app for that matter behind the scenes. It’s it has a lot of like things that you can change, like in terms of colors, there’s like I’m giving us secrets here, but there’s a feature that I’m slowly building in the app where you will be able to like even configure the colors.

So a lot of folks have asked for like, Hey, is the orange is getting a little kind of like old. We want to be able to configure it, have more color schemes. So there’s that too. And you know, everything got became configurable. Originally when we started, it was, everything was being read from the health kit and everything was, you know, there there’s a lot of things that temple does.

Which is based on your training data and your general training patterns and Using that as a lifetime worth of data for input is just, it just started feeling like we are because there are times spend your data from five years ago is not relevant anymore. There are times when you know one of the runners he had been he has been a temple for since day one, I think reached out, said I rum at varying paces.

Some of those runs are like out in the trails where. I run super slow because it’s super steep and it’s in the trail on a trail and whatnot. So it kind of resonated with me. And I had been waiting on like being able to do that. So there are things now where you can configure. What your training pattern should be for something like an intensity calendar in tempo.

And as we started doing that, there were like trends that tempo supported, which was only based on lifetime data. Again, it was comparing your current data with your lifetime data. Folks had asked for like, things like you know, let me compare trends over custom periods. I want to compare my last four weeks with the last 12 weeks of this year versus last year.

So it does that now. And of course, just to do all this, I wanted to release a whole bunch of new features, which I had to just postpone until recently just to release three just tempo three and Fast forward to the current day, along the way we actually I was able to release a heart rate zones, which is also very configurable, what I wanted to do there, which I finally was able to overtime is being able to configure.

The thresholds for each heartbeat zone. Most of the training apps will just say, Hey, we are going to take your max heart rate. And we could just be going to say 50 to 60% of zone one, 60 to 70% is zone two, and so on. Or they would just give it some hard-coded names which works overall.

You know, it’s like a very generalized approach. But you know, I just. Comparing looking at my own data, my threshold for like, you know, doing something like a temple heart rate zone is very different than like, you know a usual, I think it’s like in the 70% zone. So I wanted to configure that for myself and I know folks.

Would want to do that for their own training styles. And, you know, obviously, as soon as I put it out there and into, on TestFlight, like everybody was like, yeah, this is perfect. This is exactly what we wanted. You can name the zones differently. You can change the percentage is differently. So it really works out well.

And then there was like this highlights section, which I wanted to build in 3.0 I kind of parked it away. I was like, well, I’ll come back to it later. It had been actually something that I wanted to do the last year-end of 2019. And I couldn’t do it in time for the year-end review. So it was like, okay, I’ll get to it.

Sometime during 2020 and 2020 has been, you know, we all know how that went. So about a week before the end of the year one of the original founding tempo users as we started, was like, Hey, do you remember that feature? You talked about last year. It would be really nice if he did that. If you did something like that, now I’m like, okay, I’m going to.

And this is like I’m in the midst of implementing personal bests. And so I was like, I’m going to park that for like, you know, just three days I was not planning to work starting like Christmas through the end of the year. So I’m going to before we go for a break, I’m going to take three days and just implement whatever I can with the highlights and see how well, how fast I can go and how far I can go.

And because of all the work that had been done over, you know, for the 3.0 release and all the again, thanks to Swift UI, to be able to crank out so many so much of the UI so quickly I was able to like to build a basic 2020 highlights feature and. That feature just took off on its own because as soon as folks saw it, they loved it.

And folks reached out with like, you know, we want to see it as like, you know, for the past training years too. So. That’s what we ended up doing. I mean, with the recent release, with 3.3 I added like, you know, just being able to switch the years across you know, your training data. So we have like now annual highlights.

We have heart rate zones in addition to the 3.0, which was a brand new full rebranding design and UI and whatnot. And then on top of all that we have personal bests, which was kind of built-in. With every detail that I really wanted in there, starting from like what happens at the workout level? I don’t want to take this data to the server.

There’s a lot of details I can keep going. Maybe we should focus personal bests on sure.”

Zac: “That’s that’s fair. Yeah. I will say, I know about you that the orange and the theme, it comes from your original Apple watch band. Is that right?”

Rahul: “Absolutely. Yep.”

Zac: “Yeah. Around in my life. There’s not a whole lot of orange, but the fee, the few things that in my life that are orange, I deeply admire, I have an orange branded orange guitar amp.

I have a model rocket of NASA’s space launch system and it is very much orange. The space shuttle fuel thing is orange and I have a LaSalle Lacy. And I say it, but the external drive that I, that I rely on and it is orange. And so I associate very few things with orange, but all of them, I like a lot and tempo is one of them.”

Rahul: “Thank you.”

Sponsored by Pillow: “9to5Mac Watch Time is sponsored this week by Pillow. Getting a good night’s sleep is underrated, but with a little help, it can be life-changing. Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution. To help you be more aware of your sleep patterns and discover what might be affecting your sleep quality.

If you have an Apple Watch tracking your sleep is as easy as wearing your Apple Watch during sleep pillow will track and analyze your sleep automatically. One of Pillow’s most loved features is the ability to get a detailed heart rate diagram of every sleep session. And you can even compare your sleep quality with your weight.

Steps caffeine consumption and many more health metrics to discover how they might be affecting our sleep pillow. Can optionally record sounds you make during sleep from sleep, talking to sleep apnea or snoring, or other unexpected noises that might be affecting your sleep. A lot of users have been surprised by these results.

Pillow is also very privacy-minded. All of your sleep and audio data is encrypted and stored on your device and your iCloud storage account. Using an end-to-end encryption pillow does not have the user accounts so you can use it anonymously and it doesn’t collect or send your personal data anywhere else.

Naps boost your focus, creativity, and overall wellbeing. If you’re working from home, you can also take naps using pillows, power, nap, mode. If you need an alarm, Pillow can wake you up using your iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad. And a pillow uses a feature called extended run time. That minimizes battery consumption on the Apple watch.

Pillow is available on the app store for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. Discover all the pillows features at neybox.com/pillow that’s N E Y B O X dot com slash P I L L O W. Sleep well and stay safe. My thanks to Pillow for sponsoring 9to5Mac Watch Time.”

Zac: “So let’s, let’s, let’s talk some more this week about. Some, some just tips of the Apple watch. Well, we’ll do about once a week over the next six weeks. The thing I wanted to mention this week is AppleWatch SOS emergency SOS. And this feature is one of the things that when you see stories on the news about how the Apple Watch has saved someone’s life you know, been credited with being, being, you know, very useful in that regard.

SOS has one of those features where. You just hold the side button down the big, long button on the side of your watch down for several seconds and your watch will call emergency services wherever you live. So in the US, it’s 911. And, and that’s all I have to do. And it’ll notify your emergency contact that something’s happened.

It’ll send a text message and it’ll even send you a location. And for a period of time, it’ll update your location. With your emergency contact. And this feature is neat. It’s one that if you haven’t set it up before, it’s a good one to set up on your Apple watch. And the thing that made me think of it for this week is I saw some ads online.

For products that do this and that’s all they do is, you know, they, they called 911, not even, you know, where’s your emergency contact from your family or friends and share location and all those nice things, but they, they just call 911 and they were, they were designed to be disguised like wristbands or you know, part of your hat, something that you wear.

And, and they were pricey as well. I was just thinking, I wonder how many people know about the Apple Watch SOS feature? You know, that would, that would, that have enough watch, but see that and they think, Oh, I need that product. That’s being marketed to me when in reality, the Apple watch can do it and probably better, you know, definitely better.

It’s another one of those things where it’s, it’s, you know if you have your phone with you, then, then it’s going to use. Your phone service does it, but it’s, it’s one of the big reasons to have a cellular app watch and keep the service active. Because if you’re not with your phone, then you can’t do the phone call for yourself.

And, and there’s. You know, and it, there’s definitely you know an approach to going out and running that you want to also maintain your safety. And just knowing that there’s SOS as an, in any circumstances is so useful, you know, whether it’s being harassed by someone. Or you’re out for a run and you get hit by a car even going at a slow speed.

I mean, it’s not good. And having SOS on board is, is, you know, Apple calls, these features kind of guardian health features. And this is one of my favorites. So SOS for this, for this week.”

Rahul: “Yeah, absolutely. I love that feature. And I think one of the key things that I appreciate about it is I think taking it further, it’s also part of the fallback the fall detection feature, right?

Where if you had, you know, it’s funny because I’ve said this to my wife before. A few times where she started appreciating that I wear an Apple watch because it’s winter here. You know, like I wake up the only times I can go for a run is in the mornings when it’s still dark outside. And sometimes, you know, if it’s snowed in or whatever, it’s a little icy outside and she’s like, be careful out there, you know, don’t, don’t get hit by something, and nobody knows where you are.

I’m like, don’t worry about it, man. I’m watching, we’ll call you. And that’s, that’s that right? I mean, because. The way I believe the fall detection feature works is you if it detects that you just fell and you don’t respond to a notification, it would call all your emergency contacts on your watch. So, yeah.”

Zac: “Yep. And, and to get into your tip, I want to, I have a memory of an early run where when I, when I first got into running, I would, I would do, initially it was, let me just see if I can run a mile. And it was like you know, a quarter-mile and I’m done and I’ll walk it out until I felt better than I run.

And eventually, I could do a whole mile without losing my breath like that. When I got into 5k is I would do a 5k each Sunday. It started out with, and it would be on this bridge that has a very steep incline and then a steep decline and a little bit of flat, and then the other way around to return. And I would go rain or shine and there was one day where I went.

And it very much was not shine. It was like a torrential downfall you know, just, just crazy rain. And I was almost back to the starting point, which would be completing the 5k. And I had a streak going that I was very proud of and the rain droplets stopped the workout on my watch and God man.

That’s de-motivating. So what is your tip this week?”

Rahul: “Yes, my tip is exactly that it’s called water lock and I think some folks have called it a lock, but essentially what it is is it locks your screen and. For me, this is something that has turned into like you know, like second nature.

Like I immediately, as soon as I started running you know, that whole circle, like one, two, three, ready go starts. I just swipe. Right. And there is you know, I locked the screen and I go for it. So the way it works is it will lock your screen. And you get to it by when you start a workout, we just swipe right.

There is a water droplet kind of an icon on a button. You just tap that it’s labeled as lock. And it’s meant for essentially what you just described. If it’s raining or something you know, whether it’s raining or if it is super humid, I’ve had conditions where, you know, just my own sweat, just. You know, did something to the screen and yeah, it, it either created a new segment and during my run or something, and even during winter, you know, you’re wearing a full sleeve shirt or a glove or something, and it’s covering the face of the watch.

I’ve had issues in the past where I forgot to do it once in it wasn’t that the watch stops the workout. But somehow the battery just drained. And my theory there is, it was just like activating this queen. This was like before the time, like when we had like all ways on. So it was just like, you know, it’s something that, again, it’s also saved you from the battery because it’s always.

It stays, the screen stays locked, so it’s not trying to do anything else. And it just works for perfectly, you know, all you have to do is like, you know, to unlock it, just turn into digital crown and you’re back to what it was.”

Zac: “That’s right. My experience was before it was series, it was the first generation.

This is before the series too. And, and I, you know, I guess it was from tracking when they first added the feature because not just the fact that, you know, what we talk about with, with rain and sweat, but An underwater, any, anything can, you know, all those taps, the water droplets can feel can, can simulate the finger taps.

So it’s necessary and it’s, I guess it’s automatic, for those swim workouts. So that’s a wonderful tip, to know I’ve had people ask me, do I need to hit the water button? To make my watch what are resistant because it’s just intuitive. You associate that icon. Would that feature you know, your watch is the button that just locks the screen, just like we talked about.

The watch is always as water-resistant, as it is. So the differentiation next week I want to talk about some high-level fitness goals that we have. So we’ll skip that for this week. Unless…”

Rahul: “Oh no we have to get into that.”

Zac: “We will, we will, we will. But, but, but let’s, let’s, let’s talk about health homework before we wrap up for this week.

So you assigned me a homework assignment. W w what has he assigned me?”

Rahul: “So the way this worked out for me was, you know, you’re pinging me about like, Hey, would I be interested in doing this podcast co-hosting thing with you? And I was like, well okay. It’s, you know, for me, this is something that, you know, not being a podcaster or I was kind of like pushing me out of my comfort zone.

And I was like, well, that’s fine. I think I need to do that from time to time. So I was all out for it, but this was my opportunity for like, you know, Turning it around because I know that you’ve been trying to run on and off and like trying to get back into the rhythm. So it was like, okay, well, here’s the deal.

You have to do a weekly, like, you know, three times a day, three times a week, you have to go for a run for five minutes or more. That was your assignment. I, what I left out there was like, I think we have to keep optimizing and tuning that further. So it’s not. Three times five minutes.”

Zac: “Yeah. Yeah. That’s fair. Now I procrastinated on this and I even pushed back the first recording together by a week. So I had two weeks to do my homework and, it was recording day and I was not going to show up empty-handed. So what I did was I went on a single run and I did five minutes segments. I would do. I did five minutes of running.

And then five minutes of walking, five minutes of running five minutes walking, repeat, and ended up doing, I think it was the three, five-minute segments with, with my generous interpretation. I think there were, there were four, five-minute walking segments, and then there was a two and a half minute run just to get back to home.

And, and even though it wasn’t kind of the nature of the instructions I did, I did. Really enjoy it. And what I got of it was, it was just kind of taking mental notes as I went along. And the first segment was, was really when it was easy because I was motivated to run. You know, it was in the right mindset and everything.

I had my gear on, I was all ready to go. It was I’m in Orlando, Florida. It was 80, it was 73 degrees. You know, right around lunchtime. And I, I recall thinking, Oh, it was nice to stop running it well, for one, it was nice to get a halfway point alert on the watch. At two and a half minutes, it’s just like this started, I’m halfway to my goal for this first segment.

And then once I got to five minutes, it was like, oh, I’m starting to feel it, but that was easy. And it’s really nice too, to be able to, you know, quote-unquote finished the goal before You know, the first mile or even third mile, that kind of thing. For, for just kind of the minimum thing here.

And then I walked for five minutes and then on the next segment, it’s kind of that feeling I know when I go for a 5k, the second mile tends to feel better than the first mile. You feel stronger. And you kind of gets your stride. That’s kinda how I fell. I, at the very end, I started to have that, that pain in my side where I’m just out of practice and that’s what comes with it.

And I did a walk and then in the last five minutes segment, there was no more pain in my side. I felt amazing. And in the last. I want to say like 30 seconds, maybe it was more, but there were people walking on the path and I didn’t want to walk past or, you know, go past them slowly. So even I was, I was running.

So I really pick up the pace and I felt just, you know, the way it feels is like flying and it was, it was also good because it was like, this is the last five minutes segment of before I’ve finished with my quote-unquote homework and It’s it, it always feels good to finish strong because you tend to leave some gas into the tank.

And then at the end, if you, you see the finish line, then, you know, let me just give it all I have, because I’m not going to lose it. I’m not going to run out of energy between now and then. And you really, you really do something that you didn’t know you could do, or they, you know, you couldn’t just say the whole time.

And it felt really good and. Then, then I shared on Twitter the story for the fleets feature because I like, I like the idea of it going away and not always being there. Just the strategy of breaking it up and everything. And I, I realize and writing that, that before when I really got and running and I felt like I was making a lot of progress, it was because running was a form of escapism for me, where there were.

Stresses in life problems in life, whatever. And running was literally, I was getting it. I was physically away, from the problems. And then mentally I was, I was in a different zone. And then I was motivated by improving and in 2020 I started riding motorcycles and that really became that for me, where You know, I’d go for a ride and you can’t look at your phone just like on a run.

You know you can’t, you can’t be distracted by all these things because you’re just focusing on the thing that you’re doing, whether it’s running or riding a motorcycle. And I realized that I, now I associate that kind of adrenaline rush and sense of just, just, you know, decompression and being at ease with riding my motorcycle.

And so. To enjoy running again. I need to have a different reason for it. And it’s obvious it’s health. It’s for my long-term health. And by making that association, it’s like, I’m no longer chasing a feeling I’m burning you, chase a feeling I’m running, you know, for the obvious health reason. And just to have a reason at all, it makes it.

That much better, because you know, you have a reason to show up whether it’s your homework you know, or, or a bigger picture health goal. So I quite enjoyed it.”

Rahul: “Yeah. That’s, that’s fantastic to hear. I, I want to say it’s great. You did your homework, but unfortunately, you did not really finish your homework.

It was five or more minutes. So you essentially did five or more minutes once instead of three times. I, so I’ll give you a little bit of a background on why I selected that kind of a set as homework. I mean, it’s, it’s essentially based on the concept of a, I believe it’s called gateway habit.

Which was described by James clear in his book, atomic habits and the way the concept is described, I think he, he based it off of the two-minute rule by David Allen, which is, you know, getting things done, which essentially says that if it takes less than two minutes to just do it now, you don’t have to wait for it or put it on your task list or something like that.

Sure. And the gateway habit, the way that works is. It to start a new habit. What do you do is you basically elaborate like you, you think of that habit as like, from the easiest to the hardest. So his example is actually used running, which I think what he describes is like The easiest part is put on your shoes.

And the hardest is you want to run. Your goal is like running a marathon. And then in between there, it’s like, you know, go run, go walk for five minutes or run like a 5k. And it kind of gets harder and harder. So my goal here for you was essentially like, you know if you’re going to go for a five-minute run, And three times a week.

Hopefully, that becomes your gateway habit, right? It’s really just like a ritual for you. Once you have your shoes on, you’re going to be out there for five minutes and that’s exactly what you did for today’s workout, right? I mean, you were out there and you’re like, well, the five minutes are already done.

I can keep going. So it’s kind of a hack, but at the same time, if you just promise yourself that you’re just going to go for five minutes and from there on it doesn’t matter. And you do it like. You know, a few times a week, at some point it would just click as like, you know, as soon as you put on your shoes or go out for a walk.

You would be like, yes, I can keep doing it for like, you know, at a continuous pace and, you know, for the longest time. So that’s where this whole concept came from. It was yeah.”

Zac: “I like it. So, what do I do next week? What’s your take on what I do next week?”

Rahul: “I would say repeat the homework, but do it this time.”

Zac: “Okay. I will. Okay. For you what is 2:00 PM Eastern time on Tuesdays? Like, are you busy then?”

Rahul: “2:00 PM Eastern on Tuesdays. I don’t think so.”

Zac: “Okay. Hmm. I’m going to do two versions of this, and I think that that listener can, can, can do this as well. There’s a, there’s a, well, the big picture is, is to well question, do you run with media or do you run like no music or anything? Just, just run?”

Rahul: “I just run.”

Zac: “Okay, cool.Yeah. I envy that. I can’t do it. Maybe when we, one day I’ll try it, but yeah.”

Rahul: “I think for me, it’s a combination of the two things. I kind of have the ability to be running in the middle of the street because I run like at five, six in the morning. So sometimes it’s kind of tricky to do that.

But the other times I just enjoy being outside and, you know, just appreciate nature and not worry about anything else. It’s one of those, the whole concept of getting disconnected from everything when you’re out on a run. If I bring something with me, just takes me back into like, what’s back at home or work or whatever I’m listening to.”

Zac: “Yeah. Do you have fitness plus?”

Rahul: “Yes, I do.”

Zac: “Okay. So I’ll make this easy then. Do you do a Fitness+ Time To Walk exercise, any length. They, I think they go from 25 to 40 minutes, but that’s just walking. But do you want to those in and report back on what your experience is in interacting with media and doing a walk.”

Rahul: “Okay, so fitness plus walk exercise for what, 20 to 25 minutes?”

Zac: “Well it’s the Time To Walk a category and, and their, their time. So it’s, it’s storytelling, it’s someone sharing a story. And, and there’s a little bit of music involved, but it’s, it’s, it’s, you know, a couple of songs and a lot of storytelling. So, so do one of those and we’ll discuss that next week.

And then also on my birthday last year, you gifted me with a book. And I want to. Share that I haven’t gotten to it yet. But, but I certainly am looking forward to it. And I want to use this, this podcast and our, our weekly discussions now as, as the time to, to definitely get to this. So the book is called why we sleep by Matthew Walker and the audiobook is 13 hours and 15 minutes to practically 14 hours.

So what I will do is in addition to my runs, I will progress through the book and in a couple of weeks, just so I want to discuss sleep with you. So, and, and you’ve obviously read the book and so we’ll be on the same page there. Sound good?”

Rahul: “Yes. Yeah, that sounds fantastic. Actually. I think sleep is super important for health.

And I learned a lot from that book, so I think it’s. It’s fascinating. It’s I think it, it, it unlocks everything else to me. It’s like, you know, one of the things I always say at Tempo the tagline originally and still is in parts of the app is run, recover. Repeat the recovery part is the most important part of any regiment. I think that it’s mental or physical, so.”

Zac: “I love it. Well, I will, I will complete my homework to the full intent. And then your homework is just to do a time to walk, exercise with fitness+ and and and then also in the background for listeners and myself, I will be progressing through the book.

So, and we’ll discuss that in a few weeks. And that again is why we sleep by Matthew Walker. So. All right. That is 9to5Mac Watch Time. Rahul, I really enjoyed doing this with you.”

Rahul: “Likewise.”

Zac: “I can’t wait to do more and we will see everybody next week. Bye guys.”

Transcribed using Descript

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: