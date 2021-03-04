9to5Mac Watch Time: Week 3

This week on Watch Time join 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall and Tempo developer Rahul Matta as they give updates on their health journey and lives, discuss some Apple Watch news, and how last week’s homework went then assign each other new tasks for next week.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify
Follow Zac
Follow Rahul Matta
Follow 9to5Mac
Listen & Subscribe
Read More
- Apple Watch users can workout to unlock a virtual trophy on International Women’s Day
- Apple Watch workout and sleep tracking is ‘the future of health’ in latest ad campaign
- Apple Watch study on early COVID-19 detection graduates to peer-reviewed status
- Apple shares first insights from hearing study based on iPhone and Apple Watch data
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.