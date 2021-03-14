The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards are set for Sunday, March 14. Follow along for how to watch the GRAMMYs on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, plus the web, the complete nominee list, which artists are performing during the show, and more.

The 2021 GRAMMYs are semi-virtual and include awards for outstanding musical work in 83 categories.

When do the GRAMMY Awards start?

Sunday, March 14

Premiere Ceremony: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Pre-Show / Red Carpet Coverage: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

GRAMMY Awards show: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Live Wrap Show: 12 am ET / 9 pm PT

How to watch the GRAMMYs on iPhone, Apple TV, more

You can watch pre and post GRAMMY Awards show coverage on YouTube and Facebook Live.

Who is performing at the GRAMMYs?

Bad Bunny

Billie Eilish

Black Pumas

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

BTS

Cardi B

Chris Martin

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

HAIM

Harry Styles

John Mayer

Lil Baby

Maren Morris

Megan Thee Stallion

Mickey Guyton

Miranda Lambert

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

Who is nominated for GRAMMY Awards this year?

Check out every GRAMMY 2021 nominee across the 83 categories in the complete list here.

