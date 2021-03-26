Leaker suggests AirTags could cost around $39 and be smaller than a Tile Pro

In addition to new details on the iPhone 13 Pro, leaker Max Weinbach via EverythingApplePro has also shed new light on AirTags. According to Weinbach, AirTags could come in at around $39 in price, while he’s also provided more details on the size of the accessories…

Weinbach is quoted in the video as saying:

AirTags are 32mm x 32mm x 6mm. As for the inner-workings of AirTags, it’ll use the Find My network from devices to send the UUID of the AirTag to the Apple servers for pinging. No other data from the tags get transferred. My guess is there’s just a BLE beacon broadcasting that at any given moment that the iPhones pick up on. Tags can also pick up information on other nearby tags, so it can kinda hop off one another. So when tags come in contact with other tags, they’ll pass that data along.

This size would make AirTags slightly smaller than the popular Tile Pro item tracker, which measures in at 42mm x 42mm x 6.5mm.

Reliable source L0vetodream had previously reported that AirTags could be available in two different sizes, but this is not mentioned in today’s video from EverythingApplePro. It could be that Apple has scrapped its plans for two sizes of AirTags, or that Weinbach is simply reporting on one of the two sizes.

Weinbach also speculates that AirTags could be priced at around $39, but this is more of an estimation rather than concrete info. “We are expecting AirTags to be accessories and they estimate the price to be around $39, but that’s an estimate,” Weinbach is quoted as saying in the video based on information from a “retail source.”

AirTags have been rumored for nearly two years at this point, but they are finally expected to be released sometime this year. You can keep up with all of the latest AirTag rumors in our full guide right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: