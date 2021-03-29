Apple Car concept images show bizarre mix of mashups

We’ve seen plenty of Apple Car concept images over the years, but a leasing comparison site has put together a somewhat bizarre mix of mashups between existing cars and assorted Apple products.

We commissioned these renders of potential Apple EV concepts, mashing up some popular car models with familiar Apple products! Can you picture any of these racing down the motorway… ?

Leasefetcher includes a render it describes as a combination of the Nissan GT-R and the iPhone 12 Pro (above).

Stepping away from modest family cars, we have the sporty Nissan GT-R. This supercar has been fine-tuned many times over the years and Nissan have never settled for mediocre performance, handling, and design. Apple have really outshone themselves with the new iPhone 12 Pro. The standard Pro comes with a 6.1” Super Retina XDR display, is made of surgical grade stainless steel, uses industry-leading IP68 water resistance, is equipped to use 5G, and uses an A14 Bionic chip – the best in the industry. Now that is an impressive phone! If Apple wanted to make a real statement with their first EV venture, the Nissan GT-R would be a great platform to mashup with their most impressive product to date. Our render comes in Nissan’s Ultimate Silver and features door handles in the style of the iPhone 12 Pro’s buttons, 3 LED headlights to represent the iPhone’s camera trio, and a grille shaped like the top/bottom edges of the phone. Essentially, it is the GT-R in Apple’s signature minimalist style.

The only other example to look vaguely realistic is the Toyota Supra with iPod Classic influences.

The Toyota Supra is a beauty and really unlike anything else that Toyota produces. A Supra mashup makes sense for Apple’s first EV product, as an EV is miles away from anything else they manufacture! Equipped with a spicy 3.0-litre inline 6-cylinder engine, the Supra can produce 382 horsepower. That’s some serious kick. In a similar vein, the iPod Classic was one of Apple’s most powerful iPods, and when it was discontinued in 2014 at 7 years old, it truly was the end of an era. It was available with up to 160GB storage space, able to hold up to 40,000 songs. Our render mashes up the sporty Supra and the famous iPod Classic. Pictured in the Supra’s Turbulence Grey, the alloys are styled like the iPod ClickWheel. The Supra’s three-part grille is replaced with a minimal smooth sweeping front, with Apple’s logo taking centre stage.

The odder ones, seen below, are Hyundai Ioniq Electric x Apple Mouse; Honda E x iMac G3; and Kia Soul EV x iMac Pro.







