Apple officially opens Find My network to third-party products as AirTags launch looms

Apple may not have found the right time to launch its long-rumored AirTags locator products yet, but the infrastructure behind the scenes is expanding today. Apple has officially announced the launch of support for using its Find My network with third-party accessories.

Find My has historically been used for locating iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products. Now Find My can be used to locate non-Apple products that integrate with Apple’s locator platform.

Apple today introduced the updated Find My app, allowing third-party products to use the private and secure finding capabilities of Apple’s Find My network, which comprises hundreds of millions of Apple devices. The Find My network accessory program opens up the vast and global Find My network to third-party device manufacturers to build products utilizing the service, so their customers can use the Find My app to locate and keep track of the important items in their lives. New products that work with the Find My app from Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof will be available beginning next week.

Find My for non-Apple products is launching with support for several products this month, including two VanMoof e-bikes, an upgraded version of an existing keychain locator launching in June, and the previously announced Belkin earbuds that also launch in June:

VanMoof’s latest S3 and X3 e-bikes, Belkin’s SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, and the Chipolo ONE Spot item finder make up the first group of innovative third-party accessories that work with Find My. These products will allow users to locate where they left their ride, their earbuds at the gym, their backpack, and so much more. Additional third-party device manufacturers will offer Find My-enabled products and accessories soon.

