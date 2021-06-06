Now that we’ve had a chance to give some of the best AirTag keychains, cases, covers, and straps a try, alongside covering the launch of the top third-party brands, it’s time to round up the best-of-the-best. While overall sentiment has been somewhat lukewarm in some circles for the official Apple offerings (mostly a price thing it would appear), there’s no denying how important it’s going to be for some folks to ensure their slippery little Apple trackers are safe and secure. Dropping one in the bottom of your wallet or bag will certainly do the trick, but it’s also a less-than-elegant way to carry your latest Apple gear. The price of some of the AirTag straps, covers, and keychains can exceed that of the actual item tracker, so we have rounded up some options across all price ranges to give folks an idea of what’s out there and how to best make use of their AirTag accessory budget.
Best AirTag cases, key chains, straps, and more
AirTag review: An easy-to-use item tracker empowered by a network of a billion iPhone users
Before you dive into all of the best AirTag gear below, here’s everything you need to know about AirTag support on the web version of Apple Find My. You’ll also want to dive into our hands-on impressions of AirTag and the Apple accessories before making any final decisions. Not to mention this handy AirTag setup guide of sorts detailing Lost Mode, battery replacement, teardown, and what all those AirTag sounds actually mean.
Apple AirTag accessories
Apple AirTag Loop $29
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring $35
Apple AirTag Leather Loop $39
Nomad AirTags gear
AirTag Leather Key Chain $30 (Reg. $40)
AirTag Glasses Strap $30 (Reg. $40)
NEW AirTag Rugged Keychain $30 (Reg. $40)
NEW Pet Tag $30 (Reg. $40)
Pad & Quill AirTag Keychain
Pad & Quill Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain $25
Or $21 with our promotion code
Pad & Quill 4-Pack Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain $80
Or $68 with our promotion code
Caseology Apple AirTags Case
Caseology AirTag Vault $15
Tough, durable, sandstone textured TPU keeps your AirTag safe…Convenient carabiner allows you to clip on and go… Will not disrupt signal or sound transmission.
Spigen Cases and Rugged Armor
AirTag Case Valentinus $25
Also available direct from Spigen
AirTag Case Rugged Armor $25
Also available direct from Spigen
MoKo Protective Cases for AirTags
3-Pack Soft Silicone with Key Chain $13
4-Pack Protective Case Loop for AirTag $19
Protective cover made of soft silicone is professionally designed for newly released AirTags; a metallic key chain not easy to rust for long-time use
ESR AirTag Keychain
2-Pack Silicone Case with Key Chain $15
In black, blue, white, and red
Flexible, tough, and grippy silicone safely holds onto your Tag and takes just seconds to put on…Open design on both sides keeps your Tag’s signal strong and stable…Smooth finish lets you clean off dust and grime with a quick wipe or rinse.
Belkin’s twist-and-lock solutions
Belkin AirTag Secure Holder with Strap $13
Even more colors direct from Belkin
Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring $13
Even more colors direct from Belkin
ProCase Protective Case and Strap
Soft Silicone with Key Chain and Strap $9
Comes with a detachable nylon hand strap, you could buckle the hand strap up to the keychain ring
Elevation Lab
Elevation Lab TagVault for AirTag $13
3-pack for $30, 4-pack for $40, or 8-pack for $75
The first waterproof case for Apple AirTags. Other open designs let AirTags get scratched and take abuse from everything else in your pocket (sorry Hermès). Nondescript, doesn’t visually broadcast that it’s an AirTag case. Ultra-durable composite construction with stainless steel hardware.
Moment Sheaths and Mounts
Stretch Fabric Mount for AirTags $20
Made from premium bonded powermesh, it sticks to virtually any fabric surface with a proprietary adhesive backing.
Hard Shell Mount for AirTags $20
Made from a rugged aramid fiber shell and backed with a super strong adhesive, you can stick an AirTag to any flat surface.
Curved Surface Mount for AirTags $20
Built with a flexible silicone construction, it’s easy to conform to virtually any hard surface you want to stick an AirTag to…watertight shell and rugged adhesive.
Frenchie Co. AirTag Wallet
Frenchie Co. AirTag Ready Wallet $99
Holds up to 12 cards & 12 bills, Magnetic closure, Top quality eco-friendly Italian leather, RFID blocking, AirTag slot…
FollowPaw
FollowPaw Cork Leather AirTag Collar $48 (Reg. $60)
FollowPaw Cork Leather AirTag Collar + Leash $101 (Reg. $113)
Our material of choice is renewable hero material – Cork leather. Cork is 100% vegan, water-resistant, and durable. This makes it the best and most sustainable vegan leather available. Each product has a unique and beautiful cork structure that lets you win every style competition.
WaterField’s new leather AirTag gear
WaterField AirTag Luggage Tag $49
WaterField Keychain with steel barrel closure $25
Case-Mate’s new AirTag accessories
Case-Mate AirTags Sticker $15 or 4 for $10 ea.
Case-Mate AirTags Clip Ring $20
Case-Mate AirTags Tough Sport $15
AirTag key screen protectors, chains, cases, and straps
- Orzero 6-pack Soft TPU Screen Protector $8
- Orzero 4-pack Silicone Skin $14
- Olixar Apple AirTags Anti-Scratch Protector Clear $9.50
- ArmorSuit 6-pack Anti-Glare Skin $9
- AWINNER 5-pack Front/Back TPU Protector $8
- Olixar Apple AirTags Genuine Leather Protective Loop $18
- Olixar 4-pack Apple AirTags Adhesive Silicone Pocket $12
- Olixar Apple AirTags Genuine Leather Pet Colllar $20
- Olixar Nylon Adjustable Pet Collar With Apple AirTags $18
- Xmada Assorted 4-pack Silicone Cases $18
- AWINNER 4-pack Cat Paw Silicone Cases $16
- AWINNER 4-pack Black Silicone Cases $16
- Wairco Snap Case for Apple AirTag $19 (Reg. $24)
- AirCovered Case with Keychain Loop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Milwaukee Leather Luggage Tag $25 (Reg. $35)
- DamonLight 2-pack Protective Cover + Keychain $14
- DamonLight Shockproof Case + Carabiner $13
- DamonLight Leather Case + Keychain $15
- Zanderlyn Medallion Keychain $12
- Shein AirTag Silicone Case + Key Ring $2
- Plus more styles from $2
- Techypop Soft Fabric Designer Case $20 (or less in bulk)
- Techypop Pastel Soft Silicone Loop $18 (or less in bulk)
- Techypop Glow in Dark Soft Silicone $20 (or less in bulk)
- Techypop Pastel SiliconeSticker Case $20 (or less in bulk)
Plus some handmade options via Etsy…
- PlanterCoStore Keychain Luggage tag $21.50
- WildflowerCoLeather Leather Keychain $25
- Tag Lock Slide-On Dog Collar $20
- BikeTaggr bike mount $19
- Vegan Leather Protective Skin $14.50
- BrightFutureHeirloom Vinyl Sticker $5 (15% off)
- ROXXLYN Real Slate Stone Case $24
- Plus “Indian Summer” colorway $26
- MyAlpacaStudio Crocheted Keychain $18
- Danny Rolph Key Ring Leather Case $35
- Faux Suede/Leather Pet Collar Strap Hugger from $20
- TagCard Flex Wallet Case $15
- Also available on Amazon
Hermès accessories
AirTag Hermès Bag Charm $299
AirTag Hermès Key Ring $349
AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag $449
Some are currently out of stock at Apple but be sure to check out the direct options as well: Hermès now offering $699 AirTag travel tag and new $570 MagSafe case exclusively on its website
