Apple’s newest Safari Technology Preview brings macOS Monterey features to Big Sur

Apple released today Safari Technology Preview 126, its experimental browser first introduced in 2016. With this update, users can have a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies coming to macOS and iOS.

With Safari Technology Preview, some of the features announced with macOS Monterey and iOS 15 last week are available to users that are not necessarily running beta versions of upcoming operating systems.

For example, Safari Technology Preview 126 introduces:

Streamlined tab bar: Use Tab Groups to save and organize your tabs. Experience the new design. Test your site. Experiment with theme color.

Use Tab Groups to save and organize your tabs. Experience the new design. Test your site. Experiment with theme color. Live Text : Select and interact with text in images on the web in macOS Monterey betas on M1 Macs.

: Select and interact with text in images on the web in macOS Monterey betas on M1 Macs. Improved Safari Web Extensions: Try out the support for declarativeNetRequest , which expanded to 150K content blocking rules and non-persistent background pages for improved performance.

Try out the support for , which expanded to 150K content blocking rules and non-persistent background pages for improved performance. Quick Notes : Add links and Safari highlights to remember important information or ideas on the web in macOS Monterey betas.

: Add links and Safari highlights to remember important information or ideas on the web in macOS Monterey betas. WebGL 2 : Try out the improved 3D graphics performance of WebGL running on top of Metal via ANGLE.

: Try out the improved 3D graphics performance of WebGL running on top of Metal via ANGLE. Web technologies: Experience and test the HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other web technologies that are available in Safari 15 Beta and included in previous Safari Technology Preview releases.

To download the latest Safari Technology Preview on macOS 12 Monterey, click here. For those running macOS Big Sur, click here.

After WWDC21, 9to5Mac also covered many new features coming to iOS, macOS, and more. Here’s everything that is exclusive to the M1 Macs on macOS Monterey, for example.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: