Here are the AAPL Q3 earnings in colorful chart form from Six Colors

Yesterday saw record AAPL Q3 earnings, dramatically beating analyst expectations, and Jason Snell has once again turned all the key numbers into beautifully easy-to-digest color charts.

Heading up the charts (above) is a breakdown of where that $81B revenue came from, with almost exactly half of it from iPhone …

AAPL revenue was up 36% year-on-year.

Apple (AAPL) has officially reported its earnings for fiscal Q3 2021, covering the months of April, May, and June. For the quarter, Apple reported $81.43 billion in revenue, up 36 percent year over year, and profit of $21.74 billion. It reported earnings-per-share of $1.30. This compares to the revenue of $59.7 billion and profit of $11.25 billion the company posted for the same quarter last year.

CFO Luca Maestri was in an understandably celebratory mood.

Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices. We generated $21 billion of operating cash flow, returned nearly $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, and continued to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans.

The Six Colors chart shows this in historical context, complete with a four-quarter average line.

While the year-on-year growth wasn’t as dramatic as the previous quarter, it’s still a standout quarter.

iPhone revenue is also exceptionally good for what is generally the company’s weakest quarter, as buyers wait for the new models in the following quarter.

The growth chart for Mac really drives home how much the pandemic has boosted Mac sales, as people seek better kit for working and studying from home – the impact of M1 Macs also very visible.

Check out the full set of charts over at Six Colors.

