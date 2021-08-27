Roundup: Here are the latest rumors on when to expect new AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

With a successful AirPods line, it’s only natural for users to wonder when Apple will release a new generation of the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Head below as we roundup the latest rumors on when expect a new version of each of these products…

When will Apple launch AirPods 3?

Users won’t have to wait much longer for the next-generation AirPods. According to multiple reports, Apple is expected to launch AirPods 3 next month alongside the new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

AirPods 3 will reportedly look similar to the AirPods Pro without the ear tips. Despite the design similarities, however, rumors suggest that features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode won’t be available with AirPods 3.

Even still, you should expect better isolation when wearing these earbuds as well as support to Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio.

When will Apple launch AirPods Pro 2?

For the next AirPods Pro model, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported new details in his Power On newsletter. According to Gurman, Apple will launch AirPods Pro 2 next year with a new design and new fitness tracking features:

“Apple has been testing a new design with an even shorter stern or no stern at all, plus new motion sensor for fitness.”

With that, Apple’s next wireless earbuds could look similar to the Beats Studio Buds. About its sensors for fitness, a new study by Apple shows how AirPods could be used to monitor respiratory rate.

In the research, Apple and Cornell researchers used a model-driven technology to estimate a person’s respiratory rate using short audio segments obtained after physical exertion in healthy adults. Data was collected from 21 individuals using microphone-enabled, near-field headphones before, during, and after strenuous exercise.

The study found that this audio can be a “viable signal for passively estimating” respiratory rates, also making it a more cost-effective way of doing so compared to traditional healthcare.

Another change to expect with AirPods Pro in 2021 is a redesigned charging case, which will reportedly remain 21mm thick, while it will be 46mm tall and 54mm wide. For comparison’s sake, the current AirPods Pro charging case measures 45.2mm tall and 60.6mm wide.

When Apple will launch a new AirPods Max?

For the high-end AirPods Max model, which was released by the end of 2020, Apple has no plans to release a second generation yet.

Users are expecting Apple to announce a new model since the company released support for Lossless quality with Apple Music in June and AirPods Max technically can’t play in this quality, even via a wired connection

The $549 AirPods Max is expected to stay as they are for some time, but Gurman reported in May that Apple could be only planning new colors for the AirPods Max:

“Apple only recently caught up with demand for the product, and it is not currently working on a second generation of the AirPods Max, though it has discussed launching additional color variations in the future.“

