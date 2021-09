Best iPhone 13 cases now available for purchase

The best iPhone 13 cases are now starting to surface as expected. Apple’s new range of iPhone 13 cases will be joined by the usual collection of third-party offerings from all of the top brands and across a broad price range — all of which are being neatly collected down below for you, including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini options. Hit the jump for our 2021 list of the best iPhone 13 cases.

Best iPhone 13 cases now available

Apple has now unleashed iPhone 13 with a similar form factor, smaller notch (sort of), a speedy A15 processor, and more, with new accessories, cases, covers, wallets, and screen protectors all now arriving. Whether it’s something to safeguard the new display on your iPhone 13 Pro model device until your ideal accessory hits store shelves, some permanent protection for the job site, or the perfect new wallet case, this is the place to browse the best iPhone 13 cases out there from the most trustworthy brands in the space alongside some particularly budget-friendly options, and more.

Apple iPhone 13 cases

iPhone 13 Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 mini Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 mini Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe $59

Featured Product: Journey

Journey has now unveiled its new iPhone 13 cases for Apple’s latest handsets. The boutique Australian tech accessories brand has crafted “ecologically-conscious cases with full-grained European leather, equipping iPhone 13 users with a highly protective and functional case that makes a starkly sophisticated impression.” A strong magnetic ring is in place to support Apple’s MagSafe system with design inspiration from the “classic bronze veneer of the Australian outback.”

Journey Leather Case $50

Caseology

Spigen iPhone 13 cases

Spigen iPhone 13 cases from $14 Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…

Spigen iPhone 13 mini cases from $14 Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…

Spigen iPhone 13 Pro cases from $14 Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…

Spigen iPhone 13 Pro Max cases from $14 Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…

CYRILL (Spigen sister brand)

The new CYRILL iPhone 13 case lineup is now live on Amazon and you’ll find some highlight models listed below, along with everything else right here.

CYRILL Classic 13 Pro Max Charm $26

CYRILL Cecile D Flower 13 Pro $19

Leather Brick Black 13 Pro $19

Leather Brick Cream 13 Pro $19

CYRILL Cecile D Flower 13 $19

ESR

Moment

Simple Clear iPhone 13 Case $50

Moment iPhone 13 cases $50

Premium Leather $60

Incipio

Coach

Totallee iPhone 13 cases:

All of the Totallee iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases are also now available on Amazon.

Totalllee iPhone 13 cases from $39 Matte finish and Transparent

Totalllee 13 mini cases from $39 Matte finish and Transparent

Totalllee 13 Pro cases from $39 Matte finish and Transparent

Totalllee Pro Max cases from $39 Matte finish and Transparent



Ringke

Ringke iPhone 13 mini cases from $10 Air-S, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…

Ringke iPhone 13 cases from $10 Magnetic, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…

Ringke iPhone 13 Pro cases from $10 Magnetic, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…

Ringke iPhone 13 Pro Max cases from $10 Magnetic, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…



Case-Mate

Case-Mate MagSafe Twinkle Stardust $50

Case-Mate MagSafe Soap Bubble $50

Case-Mate Tough Print – Cute as Dumpling $40

Case-Mate Twinkle Stardust w/ Micropel $40

Case-Mate Soap Bubble w/ Micropel $40

OtterBox

The new OtterBox lineup of iPhone 13 cases and accessories is now available for purchase. You’ll find new model options across its usual stable of designs and styles including OtterBox MagSafe cases and much more:

LifeProof

LifeProof has now unveiled its fresh new sustainable lineup of accessories for Apple’s latest. The new LifeProof iPhone 13 cases feature “durable ocean-based recycled plastic” while introducing MagSafe capabilities to both the NËXT and SEE models:

Twelve South

A fresh version of the brand’s legendary BookBook, now compatible with Apple MagSafe Charger and your favorite MagSafe accessories. BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book.

Oakywood iPhone 13 cases

Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 in Cherry $45

Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 in Walnut $45

Smartish

Smartish Gripmunk $20

Smartish Gripzilla $25

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 $20

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 $25

Smartish Crossbody Dancing Queen Wallet $30

MUJJO

Full Leather Wallet Case from $50

Full Leather Case from $45

Mous

Mous Limitless 4.0 $60 Speckle, Walnut, Aramid Fibre, Bamboo and Pearl

Mous Infinity $60 Grey and Slate

Mous Clarity $60

