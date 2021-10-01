Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now

Apple TV+ offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. You can watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month. Here’s every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers …

Apple TV+ content is available exclusively through the Apple TV app. You can watch on your Apple TV set-top box, iPhone, or iPad as you might expect.

But you don’t need the latest Apple TV 4K to enjoy Apple TV+. The TV app is also available on other platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, and even the web at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ offers original comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and kids shows. However, unlike most other streaming services, Apple TV+ does not include a back catalog of any kind.

For your $4.99/month subscription (learn how to save money), you can watch all of Apple’s originals — as listed below. You can download to watch offline too. Apple is adding new content every single month.

How to watch the free Apple TV+ shows

The TV app is the exclusive destination for Apple TV+, but the TV app is a little confusing because it blends together purchasable TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store, which you can buy or rent, the integration of content from other apps like Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer, and Apple TV Channels.

The Watch Now screen does not really distinguish between content that you own and can watch, and just Apple’s general recommendations.

The easiest way to get started with Apple TV+ is to open the Apple TV app on your device, and tap on the Originals tab. (On some platforms, this tab is simply labelled using the ‘tv+’ logo.)

This tab takes you to the Apple TV+ channel page. This screen shows you all of the Apple TV+ shows and movies available to watch, separated into categories like comedy, drama and family fun.

Note that tv.apple.com is very stripped down compared to the native TV app on devices, and it only shows Apple original content. Both the website and the Mac TV app lack key features like the ability to skip intro or automatic next episode suggestions when you finish an episode.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ (Apple TV Plus, or as some erroneously call it Apple+ TV) is still in its infancy but has already seen breakout hits including comedy Ted Lasso and hard-hitting drama The Morning Show.

Apple aims for premium quality across its drama, comedy, and documentary TV shows and movies so everything should reach a reasonable level of quality and hopefully be worth your time. In terms of personal recommendations, I suggest starting with ‘Defending Jacob’, ‘For All Mankind’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Trying’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and the movie ‘The Banker’.

Read on to see all of the TV shows, movies and specials streaming now on Apple TV+ as well as trailers for upcoming releases.

All Apple TV+ TV shows and movies (updated October 1, 2021):

Latest Trailers

Bilingual English-Spanish comedy series Acapulco arrives on Apple TV+ October 8, starring Eugenio Derbez.

Get Rolling With Otis debuts October 8, based on the popular childnren’s book.

The Velvet Underground, an insightful music documentary by Todd Haynes, comes to Apple TV+ on October 15.

A family adventure for kids, revolving around everyone’s favorite canine friends.

TV Shows

YouTube Channel • Official Podcast • Released September 30

Jon Stewart returns to television with a more serious tone. In each hour-long episode, The Problem with Jon Stewart examines global issues relating to current affairs and Stewart’s advocacy work, and aims to raise conversations around possible solutions.

Watch Trailer • Released September 24 • 1 season

In this charming animated series, William Wolf lets his imagination run wild. Along with his new Spryte friends, he might even have the power to change the world. William is voiced by Kassian Akhtar. The show is executive produced by Joseph-Gordon Levitt.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Official Podcast • Released September 24 • 1 season • TV-MA

Based on the genre-defining novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation is an epic sci-fi adventure. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) predicts the downfall of the Galactic Empire and recruits a band of exiles to carry out his plan to save the future of humanity.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Read Related Book • Released November 1, 2019 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

A drama exploring the power dynamics in the world of morning news broadcasts. The story opens with anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) facing sexual misconduct allegations. Newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) aspires to replace Kessler in the prime-time slot, and clashes with longtime host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston). In the second season, the show unravels the ramifications further against a backdrop of the beginnings of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch Trailer • Released November 13, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-Y

Have fun with Doug, the inquisitive robot, in this kids animated adventure series. Most robots spend their days downloading facts. Doug wants to explore the world. Doug Unplugs encourages children to always be curious, try out new activities, and learn more about Planet Earth.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

A post-apocalyptic adventure set 600 years in the future. The remaining population of Earth is blind. A war breaks out as sighted twins are born into a tribe, and the queen of the lands fears the mythic twins will threaten her rule. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, who will do anything to protect his sighted children. Dave Bautista joins the cast as Edo Voss, Baba’s brother, in the second season.

SEE Season Three

The third season of SEE is in development but a firm release date has not yet been announced.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Read Related Book • Released December 6, 2019 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

True-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, played by Octavia Spencer, reopens a murder case as new evidence comes to light about the crime she originally investigated and brodcast to the world. In season two, Poppy Parnell follows the trail of a different case with help from lifelong friend Micah Keith (Kate Hudson).

Watch Trailer • Released August 6 • 1 season

Joseph Gordon-Levitt wrote, directs and stars in this ten-part series about a teacher who thinks he is stuck in a rut. The show explores Mr. Corman’s anxieties and his underlying musical ambitions.

Watch Trailer • Released July 30 • 6 episodes

Mark Ronson reveals how musicians turn sound into music, specifically tackling how technology is changing the development of modern songs and soundtracks. This docuseries features interviews with Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Charli XCX and more.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released August 14, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

Ted Lasso follows an American football coach who comes to England to lead … a soccer team. However, this show is much richer than a typical fish-out-of-water story. Ted Lasso may not know about the intricacies of soccer but he employs his unyielding optimism to bring out the best in his players.

This heartwarming and funny comedy series has been widely received by audiences and earned much critical acclaim.

Ted Lasso Season Three

The third season of Ted Lasso is in development but a firm release date has not yet been announced.

Watch Trailer • Released July 16 • 1 season • TV-MA

Schmigadoon embraces the parody of classic musicals with a story of a couple getting trapped in a mystical musical town until they can find true love. Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong are joined by Broadway heavyweights including Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Kristen Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit and Ann Harada in this star-studded cast.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released May 29, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-14

Central Park is an animated series from the creator of Bob’s Burgers. With a cast that includes Josh Gad, Kristen Bell and Tituss Burgess, the story revolves around a family of caretakers trying to save the city’s green space from being converted into a shopping mall. The show is an animated musical comedy, with 3-4 original songs per episode.

Central Park is currently on its second season. A third season is in production and will debut on Apple TV+ in the future. The show began in 2020.

Watch Trailer • Released June 18 • 1 season • TV-MA

Rose Byrne stars as Sheila Rubin in this dramedy set in the ’80s. Stricken by a serious eating disorder, Sheila turns to the aerobics craze to find motivation and self-worth. Her hobby quickly develops into something more however, as student becomes teacher and she forges a new career.

More episodes of Physical are on the way. Apple has officially announced that the show has been renewed for a second season.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released April 3, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-14

Based on the true story of young investigative reporter Hilde Lysiak, Home Before Dark shows how a young girl uncovers a cold case that even her own family tried to hide. The appeal of the show spans generations, just like its cast.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released June 4 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

With all episodes written by Stephen King, Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal horror thriller. Following the death of her husband, Lisey, played by Julianne Moore, must confront her past relationship. The show blends real-world heartbreak and despair with supernatural encounters.

Watch Trailer • Released May 21 • 6 episodes • TV-MA

Produced by Oprah and Prince Harry, this docuseries tackles issues of mental health in modern society. It features interviews with people from all walks of life, united by the challenges and struggles of emotional well-being. Stars featured include Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and DeMar DeRozan.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released May 1, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-14

A fun British comedy revolving around a couple who are unable to conceive, and instead opt to go down the path of adoption. ‘Trying’ stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as their characters negotiate all the various hurdles associated with adopting a child.

Trying is currently on its second season. A third season is in production and will debut on Apple TV+ in the future. The show began in 2020.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released May 21 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

The music of 1971 reflected the political and cultural upheaval of the time. This docuseries explores the innovative artists and bands of the era, featuring John Lennon, Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner and more.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released February 7, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

Mythic Quest centers on a video game studio working on their next hit game. This fun workplace sitcom stars Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao, featuring subtle — and not so subtle — commentary on the universe of gaming culture in every episode.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 30 • 1 season • TV-MA

Although it shares a name with ‘The Mosquito Coast’ book, the first season of this action-packed show is more of a prequel. It follows Allie Fox (Justin Theroux) as he takes his family on the run from the US government.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that The Mosquito Coast is renewed and will return for a second season. We don’t yet know when season two will be released.

Watch Trailer • Released October 2, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

This docuseries explores the life of living creatures at microscopic scale. Paul Rudd narrates stunning sequences of animals that are so, so, small. Tiny World features a variety of species and habitats, including the depths of the forest, the dry sands of the desert and the underwater biodiversity of the coral reef.

Watch Trailer • Released December 4, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

What would be pitch black to human eyes, is revealed in full color in this innovative docuseries. The show used cutting-edge camera equipment to film animals going about their normal business, in the dead of night. Tom Hiddleston narrates.

Watch Trailer • Released March 19 • 9 episodes

Calls is a strange addition to Apple TV+’s lineup, as it relies on audio for storytelling and features almost no visuals at all. Each episode features an eerie phone call conversation as a group of strangers simultaneously experience an apocalpytic event.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Official Podcast • Released November 1, 2019 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

For All Mankind explores what could have happened if the Russians got to the Moon first in 1969. This inspires the US government to continue the space race. The show forges an alternate timeline of NASA with the first season covering the 1969-1974 period. Season two picks up in 1983, as the USA and USSR face off in a space race cold war.

More episodes of For All Mankind are on the way. The show has been officially renewed for a third season.

Watch Trailer • Released February 5 • 1 season • TV-G

A whole new set of adventures with Snoopy and friends for the whole family to enjoy, drawing on the spirit of the classic cartoons but rendered in a modern computer animated 2D style. The series will surely delight young viewers as well as parents with pangs of nostalgia.

Watch Trailer • Released January 22 • 1 season • TV-MA

A fictional psychological thriller that follows Alice, a film director, as she becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter. The show examines how Alice succumbs to the allure of power and success.

Watch Trailer • Released November 28, 2019 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

A psychological thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, told in 30-minute chunks. The family suffers the death of their baby at 13-weeks, and get a substitute baby doll as a kind of therapy. The grief-stricken mother becomes so attached to the doll she hires a mysterious nanny to care for it.

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

In a modern interpretation of Emily Dickinson’s life, Hailee Steinfeld stars as the misunderstood American poet in her coming-of-age story. Dickinson blends classical themes and carefully-crafted set pieces with anachronistic language and flair, personifications of Death, among other twists.

Dickinson will conclude with its third and final season on November 5.

Watch Trailer • Released December 4, 2020 • 1 season • Y7

In this charming animated kids series, three kids gain new perspectives on the world thanks to their new best friend, Stillwater the panda.

Watch Trailer • Released November 13, 2020 • 1 season • TV-MA

Olivia Colman narrates ‘Becoming You’, a docuseries covering the first 2000 days of 100 children’s lives. It features a wide variety of kids from an array of cultures and from all walks of life. The show highlights young people find their own way in the world, from their very first step.

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 2 seasons • TV-Y

An educational children’s live-action puppet series starring Cody and the Helpsters, from the makers of Sesame Street. The show teaches the fundamentals of problem solving and coding through the lens of activities like party planning, climbing a mountain, and magic tricks.

Helpsters is currently on its second season. A third season is in production and will debut on Apple TV+ in the future. The show began in 2019.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released November 1, 2019 • 2 seasons • TV-G

A reboot of the classic children’s show of the same name, Ghostwriter follows the adventures of four kids in a haunted bookstore. The ghost brings classics of literature to life, and the kids must solve the mysteries that they entail.

More episodes of Ghostwriter are on the way. The show has been officially renewed for a third season.

Watch Trailer • Released September 25, 2020 • 1 season • TV-MA

Apple TV+’s first non-English language show is ‘Tehran’. A Mossad agent goes undercover in Tehran, Iran, in this espionage thriller starring Niv Sultan and Shaun Toub. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, head writer of Fauda.

A second season of Tehran has been confirmed and is in development. An exact release date for season two is not yet known.

Watch Trailer • Released September 18, 2020 • 1 season • TV-14

Long Way Up follows Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman on a 100-day journey riding electric Harley-Davidson motorbikes. The show is about best friends travelling through Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and Mexico. The new trip is the latest installment in the Long Way franchise. Apple TV+ is also streaming the prior adventures, Long Way Down and Long Way Round.

Released July 30, 2020 • 1 season • TV-14

The Oprah Conversation is the reincarnation of Oprah’s iconic talk show format. The interview format explores deep topics affeecting the world. In the opening episode, Oprah explores racism in culture, in conversation with Emmanuel Acho.

Watch Trailer • Released July 10, 2020 • 1 season • TV-PG

A short-form documentary series covering some of the greatest stories in sports. The show features sporting legends including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky and more, as they discuss the critical moments that defined their careers.

Watch Trailer • Released July 10, 2020 • 1 season • TV-14

Featuring original music from Sara Bareilles, Little Voice charts the path of a fledgling music artist trying to make a name for herself in New York.

Nine episodes of Little Voice were released. Since the first season came out, the show has been cancelled.

Watch Trailer • Released June 5, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

A documentary inspired by the Apple ad campaign ‘Dear’. The series finds people who have written letters to their heroes, expands on their stories and shows how everyone can be inspired. Famous faces featured include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey and Spike Lee.

An exact release date for the second season of Dear… has not yet been announced. So far, we know that it is coming in 2021.

Watch Trailer • Buy on DVD/Blu-ray • Read Related Book • Released April 24, 2020 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

Defending Jacob tells the story of a legal attorney whose teenage son has been accused of murder, based off the best-selling book of the same name. The story culminates with an epic twist that you can’t predict. The limited series stars Chris Evans, Jaeden Martell, and Michelle Dockery.

Watch Trailer • Released April 17, 2020 • 1 season • TV-PG

A series that takes you inside some of the world’s most innovative homes, and the people that made them. The optimistic docuseries explores incredible dwellings from places around the world.

Released March 21, 2020 • 1 season • TV-PG

As everyone self-isolates, Oprah Winfrey hosts video conversations with noted doctors, scientists, recovering COVID-19 patients, and the health workers on the front line fighting this pandemic. Every episode is free to watch, no TV+ subscription required.

Watch Trailer • Released March 6, 2020 • 1 season • TV-PG

A remake of the 1980’s classic sci-fi show, the Amazing Stories anthology series is produced by Steven Spielberg. Each episode follows a different tale in a completely different setting. With a family-friendly age rating, the series aims to appeal to parents and children alike.

Watch Trailer • Released February 14, 2020 • 1 season • TV-MA

Described as a five-part documentary series, Visible looks at the portrayal and development of LGBTQ characters on television. It also examines the consequences of coming out in the television industry and how attitudes have evolved, albeit slowly.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released January 17, 2020 • 1 season • TV-14

Little America is a half-hour anthology series that explores amazing tales of immigrants in America, spanning the gamut of human emotion and experience. Each episode is based on a true story from the Epic Magazine feature of the same name.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Little America is renewed and will return for a second season. We don’t yet know when season two will be released.

Released November 1, 2019 • TV-14

Renowned American talk show host Oprah Winfrey brings her famous Book Club to Apple TV. Every few months, Oprah records interviews with the author of her book picks at locations around the world.

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season • TV-G

Snoopy and Charlie Brown start a whole new adventure … in space. Follow Snoopy on his steps to becoming a NASA astronaut as the Peanuts gang explores the moon and beyond. Snoopy in Space is part of a wider Apple deal that includes Charlie Brown and Peanuts classics, and new original titles.

Following its premiere in 2019, Snoopy in Space has been renewed for a second season.

Movies

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released September 10 • Drama • TV-14

The Come From Away musical tells the story of the small town of Gander, who generously opened their doors to more than 7,000 people who found themselves stranded in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. They would go on to develop long-lasting bonds and friendships. This filmed version of the musical features many original Broadway cast members, and was performed to an audience of 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.

Watch Trailer • Released August 13 • Drama • PG-13

Ruby, played by actress Emilia Jones, is the only hearing person in her family. She has grown up helping out, and generally acting as interpreter, for her deaf parents. In this heartwarming and hilarious film, Ruby discovers a passion and a talent for singing. She must reconcile her new-found career ambitions with her family commitments.

CODA premiered at the 2021 Sundance film festival and took home the grand jury prize for drama. The film has also been commended for its real-world representation of the deaf community, including casting deaf actors for all deaf roles.

Watch Trailer • Released June 25 • Documentary

Featuring interviews with people that worked with him and were inspired by him, this documentary explores the life of Charles Schulz, creator of Charlie Brown. It shows how Schulz became interested in cartoons and how that evolved into the development of the Peanuts series. The film interweaves a new Peanuts animation featuring Charlie Brown and the gang tackle the question of ‘who are you?’ in a school essay.

Watch Trailer • Released June 25 • Documentary • TV-PG

Dr Michelle Fournet wants to prove that whales identify each other by sound and Dr Ellen Garland aims to show how whalesong is not so dissimilar to human speech. Fathom centers on the intricacy of scentific research. It also highlights how the scientists readjust to normal life, after spending months dedicated to observing one species of animal.

Watch Trailer • Released April 16 • Documentary • PG

The year of human quarantine allowed wildlife flourished in unexpected and profound ways and The Year Earth Changed explores 2020 from the perspective of the natural world. David Attenborough narrates this fascinating documentary film, featuring scenes such as the penguin takeover of Cape Town and the appearance of whales in Glacier Bay.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released March 12 • Drama • R

Tom Holland stars as Cherry, in this hard-hitting drama feature directed by the Russo brothers. After joining the army at a young age, Cherry falls into the depths of heroin addiction. He becomes a bank robber to service his cravings, with the film examining the real impact of the opoid crisis in America.

Watch Trailer • Released February 26 • Documentary • R

A documentary film depicting the meteoric rise of Billie Eilish’s career. Recorded mostly in 2019, the film shows the artist’s triumphs and personal struggles as she crafts her debut album. An album so successful that it lands her five Grammy wins, at the age of eighteen.

Watch Trailer • Released January 29 • Drama • R

Justin Timberlake stars as Eddie Palmer, who has just completed a 12 year prison sentence. Palmer’s neighbor disappears, leaving him in the care of her 7 year old son Sam. As the pair develop a close bond, Palmer’s past comes back to haunt the relationship.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released December 11, 2020 • Animation • TV-MA

Wolfwalkers is the latest installment from Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon. A young hunter, Robyn, comes to Ireland and discovers the magical world of the Wolfwalkers, after originally intending to exterminate the last remaining wolf pack. The film tells an enchanting folklore tale and received glowing reviews from critics, including an Oscar nomination for best animated feature.

Watch Trailer • Released November 13, 2020 • Documentary • TV-MA

Fireball is a documentary film about the human response to meteorites and shooting stars, or more cryptically the ‘visitors from darker worlds’. Warner Herzog explores how these happenings have shaped human culture and beliefs.

Watch Trailer • Buy on DVD/Blu-ray • Released October 23, 2020 • Comedy • R

On The Rocks stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, in a romantic comedy film directed and written by Sophia Coppola. Jones’ character, Laura, suspects her husband might be having an affair. On the Rocks is a light-hearted and fun caper to find out the truth.

Watch Trailer • Released October 22, 2020 • Documentary • TV-PG

A documentary showcasing the creative process of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, as they record their new album ‘Letter to You’. The film includes 10 final take performances from the album.

Watch Trailer • Released August 14, 2020 • Documentary • PG-13

An illuminating documentary following the 2018 Boys State in Texas, providing a fascinating insight into the machinations of politics. Boys State won the Grand Jury prize at the Sundance festival.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released July 10, 2020 • Action • PG-13

A cinematic World War II naval thriller starring Tom Hanks. Hanks play Krause, a commander on his maiden voyage to escort a convoy of merchant Allied ships across the North Atlantic. The film follows their quest as they face the German submarines trying to stop them in their tracks.

Watch Trailer • Released June 19, 2020 • Documentary • PG

A documentary about the father relationship in a family. The 80-minute movie starts with interviews with famous faces but pivots into an exploration of how fathers in ordinary families are dealing with the many stresses of life.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 24, 2020 • Documentary • TV-MA

The Beastie Boys Story takes a personal look at the band’s highs and lows over the last 40 years. The documentary is narrated by band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horvitz, in an intimate live theater setting, and directed by the award-winning Spike Jonze.

Watch Trailer • Released March 20, 2020 • Drama • PG-13

Based on a true story, the movie follows two businessmen who take on the oppressive racial climate of the 1960s by pretending to be just a janitor and chauffeur, whilst they secretly grow their business empire.

Watch Trailer • Released December 6, 2019 • Drama • R

Hala puts the spotlight on a teenager attempting to balance the innate freedoms of teenage life with her traditional Muslim upbringing. A secret romance could split the family relationship altogether.

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • Documentary • TV-PG

A documentary spanning footage shot over four years of an elephant herd traveling across Africa. The film centers around the matriarch Athena but also pays attention to other animal species encountered along the way.

Shorts and Specials

Watch Trailer • Released October 1 • Animation

This beautiful short film follows the journey of a nature-loving astronaut who is stranded on a small, desolate, planet. The astronaut visibly blushes at the arrival of a friendly, pink, alien lifeform.

Watch Trailer • Released September 1 • Documentary • TV-14

This documentary special featurees exclusive access to the highest-level of decison makers in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack, including interviews with President George W. Bush and his chief of staff, as they break down — minute-by-minute — the government response to the events of that terrible day.

Watch Trailer • Released December 4, 2020 • Holiday • TV-G

Mariah Carey leads a holiday celebration spectacular, featuring original performances of a dozen Christmas classics. The special includes the debut performance the new holiday track ‘Oh Santa’, sung by Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

Released April 23, 2020 • 6 episodes • TV-G

Shot on iPhone during the pandemic, Cody the monster broadcasts from the Helpsters workshop to demonstrate how it is still possible to learn, play, and have fun whilst stuck at home.

Watch Trailer • Released April 21, 2020 • 6 episodes • TV-G

The classic Fraggle Rock puppet show returns with a new series of shorts that show how friendship can bind us all. Amidst coronavirus lockdown measures, ‘Fraggle Rock: Rock On’ is recorded in the homes of the production team, shot on iPhone 11.

Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 17, 2020 • Kids • TV-G

An animated short film that follows a young boy learning about wonders of nature, in celebration of Earth Day. The story is based on the best-selling book by Oliver Jeffers. The film is narrated by Meryl Streep.

Released May 18, 2019 • Kids • TV-G

Peanuts celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in this live-action mockumentary revealing Snoopy as the fourth member of the Apollo 10 mission, also starring Jeff Goldblum and Ron Howard.

Coming Soon: Upcoming Apple TV+ TV Shows and Movies Release Date

Back Catalog Content

Apple TV+ is focused on producing new TV shows and movies, which means exclusive originals make up the vast majority of the available content. However, the service includes a handful of older titles to stream: Fraggle Rock, Long Way Round, Long Way Down, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Happy New Year, Charlie Brown, Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown and It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.

These classics are now airing on Apple TV+ as Apple has reached deals to make new seasons, or reboot the franchise entirely, so the older episodes are made available for customers to catch up.

More Coming to Apple TV+

That’s a total of 96 TV shows and films to watch on Apple TV+. Apple has a lot more originals in development, with new content being added every couple of weeks. We’ll keep this post updated with the latest official announcements of new Apple TV+ content.