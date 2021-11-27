Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Series 7 from $380, SE $60 off, more

Black Friday is upon us as Thanksgiving week draws closer, with a collection of the latest from Apple already going on sale. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 13 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Black Friday Apple Watch deals, too. With price cuts on the more affordable wearables in Apple’s stable kicking off the festivities this year, you can head below for all of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals.

Black Friday is now live at various retailers

With Black Friday 2021 spanning the entire week ahead of November 27, the shopping event is already live with a collection of discounts. That includes aggressive promotions over at Amazon, where you’ll find a new batch of discounts every morning at 3 a.m. Of course, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are all bringing their own sales to your attention this week, as well.

You can now save on Apple Watch Series 7

Joining in on the savings, Amazon is now discounting a selection of all-new Apple Watch Series 7 models. With prices starting at $380, you’re looking at a series of new all-time lows alongside some of the very first markdowns to begin with.

As the latest fitness tracker to join the lineup, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, which are also on sale down below.

Apple Watch SE kicks off the Black Friday deals

As all of the Apple Watch Black Friday deals begin to pour in, we’re already starting to see the first batch of discounts with the Apple Watch SE going on sale at Amazon. Right now, you can save $60 off a selection of the wearable, delivering the best price of the year and matching what will likely be the most enticing discount of the holiday season starting at $219.

Regardless of which model you end up strapping to your wrist, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7, but in a more affordable package. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission though is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor. Head below for more.

Buy a new Apple Watch band with your savings

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

