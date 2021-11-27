Best iPhone Black Friday 2021 deals: Save on iPhone 13 series, trade-in promos, more

Black Friday is upon us as Thanksgiving week draws closer, with a collection of the latest from Apple already going on sale. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 13 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Black Friday Apple Watch deals, too. With price cuts on the more affordable wearables in Apple’s stable kicking off the festivities this year, you can head below for all of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals.

Black Friday is now live at various retailers

With Black Friday 2021 spanning the entire week ahead of November 27, the shopping event is already live with a collection of discounts. That includes aggressive promotions over at Amazon, where you’ll find a new batch of discounts every morning at 3 a.m. Of course, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are all bringing their own sales to your attention this week, as well.

Verizon’s iPhone sale headlines the Black Friday savings

Verizon is now starting off the Thanksgiving week action with its very own Black Friday shopping event. Amongst all of the trade-in credit, perks for switching, and other savings, the most notable aspect of the promotion surely has to be the free iPhone 12 mini 64GB. Available in all six colors, you’d normally pay $599 for the handset with today’s offer marking the best offer yet on the smartphone.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

AT&T joins in on the Black Friday iPhone savings

AT&T is also getting in on the Black Friday savings, delivering a series of discounts across the latest iPhone 13 models and more. Most notably, AT&T is offering Apple’s new iPhone 13 series handsets for free with select trade-in. While we saw some aggressive offers back at launch, this is the best pricing yet across the lineup and amounts to an additional $100 or more in savings.

Marking the first time that we’ve seen the entire iPhone 13 lineup on sale like this at the same time, today’s sale makes for the best chance yet to score the latest from Apple. While screen size and camera differ across the collection, all of the recent releases arrive powered by the new A15 Bionic chip as well as squared-off designs packing Super Retina XDR displays. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its new Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too.

Score Apple’s latest smartphones by going the pre-paid route

Those who would rather sidestep the carrier altogether can also save on the latest iPhones by going the pre-paid route. Right now, Visible Wireless is offering a Black Friday promotion that covers all of Apple’s new iPhone 13 series handsets. Bundling in up to $200 gift cards with the pre-paid smartphones, you’re also getting a pair of AirPods Pro thrown in to increase the total value up to $449.

Apple’s just-released iPhone 13 series launched earlier this fall with the new A15 Bionic chip under the hood on top of improved battery life. There’s still the squared-off design reminiscent of the iPhone 4 on top of a new Super Retina XDR display in one of four sizes with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its new Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Dive into our coverage right here for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

