Here’s everything we know so far about the 2022 iPad Pro

After lots of rumors in 2021, Apple unveiled a new generation of iPad Pro. Now with the year coming to an end, 9to5Mac is rounding up everything we already know about the upcoming 2022 iPad Pro, which could launch sooner rather than later.

Design and display

As of now, there’s only one report saying that the 2022 iPad Pro will feature a redesign. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in June, this next iPad Pro could feature a glass back to enable wireless charging. Not only that, but Apple could also be testing wireless charging support to allow the iPad Pro to charge other devices.

Apple is said to be testing a MagSafe-like system for the iPad Pro:

Wireless charging replaces the usual power cable with an inductive mat, which makes it easier for users to top up their device’s battery. It has grown into a common feature in smartphones but is a rarity among tablets. Apple added wireless charging to iPhones in 2017 and last year updated it with a magnet-based MagSafe system that ensured more consistent charging speeds. The company is testing a similar MagSafe system for the iPad Pro. Wireless charging will likely be slower than directly plugging in a charger to the iPad’s Thunderbolt port, which will remain as part of the next models.

As of December 2021, Gurman has doubled down on the possibility of an iPad Pro with a glass back.

About its display, Apple is likely to maintain two different sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The upgrade here would be more noticeable for the 11-inch model, as Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the company will switch the LCD panel for a miniLED display, as it did in 2021 with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Processor and storage capabilities

After Apple surprised everyone with the addition of the M1 chip on the iPad Pro, it’s likely for the company to add an upgraded version of this chip to the upcoming 2022 iPad Pro. Naturally, this iPad would feature the M2 chip, which is rumored to be released with a redesigned MacBook Air.

Another option would be for Apple to add the M1 Pro or M1 Max chips to the iPad Pro, although there are no rumors regarding this possibility. Even though, it’s less likely for the company to introduce an “A15X/Z” chip variant for this tablet as Apple has been marketing its Mac-power.

Of course, it’s important to notice that the M1 chips are variants of the A-series of the iPhone. It all depends on how the marketing team will prefer advertising the 2022 iPad Pro.

For its storage capabilities, it’s likely that Apple will maintain the same options, as there are no rumors regarding more than 2TBTB of storage, which means:

128GB;

256GB;

5120GB;

1TB;

2TB.

As Apple has been pushing away from the 64GB models on the iPhones, and all the new Macs start at 256GB, it would make sense if the company starts the 2022 iPad Pro with 256GB of storage instead of 128GB.

5G, battery, and new accessories

Although there are no rumors about the 2022 iPad Pro 5G capabilities or how the battery life will compare with the 2021 model, it’s likely that Apple will bring more 5G bands for the upcoming iPad while promoting the same “all-day battery.”

As you already read in this roundup, Mark Gurman said in June – and again in December 2021 – that this new iPad Pro could feature wireless charging capabilities. With that, Apple would have to give more generous battery life as well as open the path for new MagSafe accessories, such as a new Magic Keyboard, Smart Folio, and even a bigger MagSafe charger.

This section, of course, will be updated when we hear more tidbits about this upcoming product.

When the 2022 iPad Pro will launch?

As of now, it’s still very vague when Apple will launch the 2022 iPad Pro. While Gurman says “in 2022,” Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo gives a “sometime in 2022” timeline.

If the company follows the 2021 trend, it will likely be in the first part of 2022. A March or April event would make sense if the company plans to also update the MacBook Air in the same period, as both of the products could feature the same processor.

How much the 2022 iPad Pro will cost?

As the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro got a $100 price increase with the miniLED display addition, it would make sense if the 2022 iPad Pro with 11-inch display would also start with a $100 price increase. So, these would be the prices for the next iPad Pro:

128GB: $899

$899 256GB: $999

$999 512GB: $1199

$1199 1TB: $1599

$1599 2TB: $1999

iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Wi-Fi

128GB: $1099

$1099 256GB: $1199

$1199 512GB: $1399

$1399 1TB: $1799

$1799 2TB: $2199

Wrap up

So far, these are the rumors regarding the 2022 iPad Pro. As we hear more about it, we’ll make sure to update this story.

As of now, you can find the 2021 iPad Pro for an even better deal at Apple’s official page on the Amazon Store here. Don’t forget to check out some 20W power adapters, Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and AirPods as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: