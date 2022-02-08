tvOS 15.4 beta 2 for Apple TV brings captive Wi-Fi network support, tweaks to video player, more

Apple is seeding today tvOS 15.4 beta 2 to Apple TV developers. Not only that, but the company is also releasing the second beta version of HomePod 15.4.

Today’s build is 19L5419e. As of now, only developers can download the second beta of tvOS 15.4, while public beta testers will have to wait a bit more. HomePod 15.4 Software Version, on the other hand, is only available for selected developers.

After a small tvOS 15.3 update, Apple has added several new features to tvOS 15.4. For example, it now has a clever way to sign in to pesky captive Wi-Fi networks on Apple TV.

According to Apple, tvOS 15.4 will add captive Wi-Fi network support, which means you can use your iPhone or iPad to connect the Apple TV to networks that need additional sign-in steps. The company explains in the release notes:

Captive Wi-Fi network support on tvOS allows you to use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to networks that need additional sign-in steps, like at hotels or dorms. (8351052)

Not only that, but the Apple TV video player on tvOS 15.4 now has an “Up Next” queue that can be viewed from the “Now Playing” screen. From there, users can choose the content they have added to their Up Next queue. With just a tap, the app starts playing the movie or series you have chosen. That way, you don’t need to go back to the Apple TV app’s main screen to find the Up Next section and then select another content.

Apple is also bringing back the “Tap to Navigate” feature to the Physical and Motor options, after removing it in mid-August of 2021.

Last but not least, the company has also revamped the Spatial Audio controls with tvOS 15.4, as you can watch in the video below. Alongside tvOS 15.4, Apple is also releasing today the second beta version of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and watchOS 8.5.

Here’s a fun one. Spatial audio controls have had a revamp. Far more intuitive and a better use of screen real estate. pic.twitter.com/Q1WoKU5tO0 — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) January 27, 2022

