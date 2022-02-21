Trump’s Truth Social app launches on Apple’s App Store, with many error reports

Donald Trump’s Truth Social app has launched on Apple’s App Store today. Things don’t appear to be going very smoothly, however …

Many of those downloading the app have been unable to use it, due to a variety of error messages when attempting to register an account.

CNET reports:

People who download the app reported seeing error messages when they tried entering a birthdate, e-mail or phone number to create an account. “Something went wrong. Please try again,” the message read. Others reported they were placed on a waitlist after signing up. “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist,” read the message, which included a waitlist number.

Others are seeing a stream of “Failed to register your account” errors.

Very stable start for Truth Social pic.twitter.com/9ey6G9LoOr — James Titcomb (@jamestitcomb) February 21, 2022

The app will enable Trump’s return to social media after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for inciting violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Reuters reports that the platform has plans to add DM functionality to the app, alongside some kind of verification process. Other features are under consideration.

Asked whether users would be able to edit their “truths,” [a spokesperson] replied “not yet.” The ability to edit posts after publication is something Twitter users have long sought. The company is also considering allowing users to sign up to receive notifications when others post content, the executive said.

The biggest challenge for Truth Social is likely to be to avoid being banned from the App Store, which happened to Parler after users posted death threats against elected politicians. Apple and Google both pulled the app when Parler refused to put in place effective moderation, and Amazon Web Services took down the website for the same reason. Parler later returned to the App Store with a partial feed.

My favorite is that their Terms of Service page is currently throwing a 404 so anyone signing up doesn't know what they are signing.https://t.co/ZgBJ96JQ58 — C.C. Chapman (He/Him) (@cc_chapman) February 21, 2022

