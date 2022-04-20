Instagram enables product tags for everyone, committed to rank original content better

Today, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced three new changes being made available on the platform. According to Mosseri, the company is focusing on new ways to tag brands and products to rank original content better.

Over this past year, Mosseri has been repeating how important creators are for Instagram – and today was no different.

One of the things that I’ve learned from speaking with creators is how important getting credit for the work they do is to them. So we are trying to make sure the credit goes for those who deserve it.

The first change being made is that every user will now be able to use the product tag feature on posts. This function was already available for a limited number of people, but expanding it to everyone will help ”drive some traffic or attention to a business, creator, or a company you love.”

Another feature being expanded to all users on Instagram is enhanced people tags. With that, users will be able to select a category for themselves when going to the edit section on their profiles. So, if your user is from a brand or if you are a photographer, fashion stylist, or whatever, Instagram will make sure to show that in the posts you are tagged in.

Last but not least, Instagram will rank better original content over reposts.

I know a lot of you are skeptical of ranking, but it really does help us make sure that Instagram is more valuable to each and every person who uses the platform. This one is specifically focused on this idea of originality. if you create something from the scratch, you should get more credit than if you are resharing something that you found from someone else.

Adam Mosseri also says the company will do more to ”try and value original content, particularly compared to reposted content.”

