Get macOS Ventura: How to install the beta on your Mac

Want to check out what’s new in the latest Mac release like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, upgrades for Safari, Mail, and Messages, the Weather and Clock apps landing on the platform, and new System Settings? Here’s how to get macOS Ventura early with the beta.

Apple made the first macOS 13 beta available after unveiling the software at its WWDC keynote.

Keep in mind the macOS Ventura developer beta isn’t intended for use on your primary Mac. Performance issues and bugs can be common, particularly with early builds. We’ve seen issues with notifications and FaceTime not working properly so far in the first beta.

If you’re not interested in signing up as an Apple Developer to access the macOS beta or would like to wait for it to be more stable, the free public beta is arriving in July.

The first beta comes with an almost 12 GB file size.

Get macOS Ventura

Install the developer beta

If you’re not already enrolled as an Apple Developer, you’ll need to do that ($99/year).

Make a fresh backup of your Mac in case you want to downgrade at any point On your Mac, head to Apple’s Developer website Click Account in the top right corner and sign in if you’re not already On the bottom-left, choose Downloads Click the two-line icon in the top left corner if you don’t see the option for Downloads Make sure the “Operating Systems” tab is selected near the top-right corner Scroll down and click Install Profile next to the macOS 13 beta, then choose Allow Head to your Downloads folder and you should see the macOS beta Access Utility Click it to mount the utility disk image, then double-click the Access Utility.pkg to install the macOS beta profile on your Mac The System Preferences > Software Update window should launch automatically with the macOS 13 beta appearing, click Upgrade Now to download the update When the download is complete follow the prompts to finish the beta installation

Here’s how the process looks for installing the macOS beta:

Before long you should be all set up with the beta!

