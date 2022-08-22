Xfinity Mobile launches unlimited multi-line plans from $60

Michael Potuck

- Aug. 22nd 2022 11:00 am PT

Xfinity Mobile
5

Xfinity Mobile is out with an update to its unlimited plans today. Touting pricing up to 50% below major carriers, Xfinity Mobile’s new unlimited plans make it more affordable, particularly for two or three lines. That’s $30 per line for two to four phones and just $20 for additional lines after that.

Xfinity announced the cheaper unlimited plan pricing in a press release:

“Today, Xfinity Mobile introduced new pricing for two and three lines of Unlimited – $30 per line – that can save customers up to 50 percent over AT&T, 45 percent over Verizon, and 25 percent over T-Mobile for two lines, with additional savings when you add more lines*. Pricing for Xfinity Mobile’s Unlimited plans are now $45/line for one line, and $30/line for two, three or four lines, and $20/line for additional lines. They are available nationwide for new or existing customers beginning today.”

Xfinity Mobile’s New Unlimited Plan

  • Xfinity Internet plan required
  • Includes 5G and 4G LTE coverage (on Verizon’s network), plus millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots
  • $45 for 1 line
  • $60 for 2, $90 for 3, $120 for 4 ($20 per month for each additional line)
  • No contracts
  • Throttling after 20GB of data used per line
  • Available for both new and existing customers
  • $200 Visa prepaid card promotion with eligible new lines when porting a number/bringing your own device
    • Xfinity Mobile customers with Xfinity Reward can earn an additional $100 for each added line up to five

As you can see below, the change makes Xfinity Mobile considerably cheaper than the major carriers for two or three lines.

Xfinity Mobile new unlimited plan chart

Xfinity Mobile also offers “By the Gig” plans that go from $15 per line for 1GB of data. Notably, customers can switch any line between data options at any time.

Keep in mind you do need to have Xfinity for internet service to be eligible for Xfinity Mobile, but if you do, there’s some good savings potential. You can check out all the details and Xfinity Mobile coverage in your area here.

For a closer look at the best cheap iPhone plans out there, check our full guide. And we’ve also got a detailed comparison of the major US carriers:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12