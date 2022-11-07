Best 5G business internet: T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T on price, speed, incentives, more

Nov. 7th 2022

Best 5G business internet
5G business internet competition in the US is ramping up and providers like T-Mobile and Verizon are offering some big incentives to attract customers. AT&T is in the game too but with a poor offering. Follow along for speed, pricing, and fine details for each provider in our comparison of the best 5G business internet options.

Table of contents

5G internet background

We’re getting close to two years since Verizon and T-Mobile launched their 5G business and home internet services and they’re both building momentum. AT&T is also now offering a 5G fixed wireless option for businesses.

T-Mobile 5G business and home internet are now available for over 50 million customers and Verizon said earlier this year that its 5G internet is available for over 20 million, it’s probably north of 30 million now.

We’ve also got a comparison of the 5G home internet plans if you don’t necessarily need a business plan:

Keep in mind availability for these plans will depend on your location. Let’s dig in…

Best 5G business internet: T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T

Speeds

Best 5G business internet speeds

Verizon offers the fastest potential speeds with service up to 400 Mbps. But T-Mobile‘s service is more widely available with speeds up to 182 Mbps.

Meanwhile, AT&T lags behind both with its performance.

Keep in mind that your average 5G speeds will vary based on your location and coverage. Also, T-Mobile is the only one that publishes its upload speed averages on its site.

5G business internet T-Mobile Verizon AT&T
Download speeds 33 to 182 Mbps 100 to 400 Mbps depending on plan 12 to 100 Mbps
Upload speeds 6 to 23 Mbps “Upload speeds vary” … “lower than download speeds.” ?

Pricing, price lock, fine details

Best 5G business internet T-Mobile
Best 5G business internet Verizon

T-Mobile and Verizon are offering affordable pricing starting from $50 and $69, respectively.

T-Mobile has just one tier at $50 a month with autopay. And Verizon has four tiers from $69-199/month (but can be as low as $29 to $119 with eligible business smartphone plans).

AT&T is the most expensive with the worst performance at $75-225/month. AT&T also has a data cap, and hardware isn’t even included!

5G biz internet details T-Mobile Verizon AT&T
Price $50/month with autopay $69-199/month or $29-119/month $75-225/month with autopay
$40-80/month discount with eligible business phone plan
Contract
Data cap Yes, varies per plan between 75-175GB
Hardware included
Self-setup ✅ or Verizon setup
Installation fee Optional $99
Price lock Lifetime 10 years

Incentives

Both T-Mobile and Verizon have some nice incentives to entice customers.

AT&T offers just one deal for 25% off eligible wireless phone plans for its 5G business internet customers.

5G biz internet incentives T-Mobile Verizon AT&T
Free trial ✅ – 15 day ✅ – 30 day
Early termination credits Up to $500 Up to $1,500
$50 Mastercard gift card
25% off wireless phone plans

Best 5G business internet conclusion

T-Mobile and Verizon are outperforming AT&T with their 5G business internet service thanks to affordable pricing, free trials, no contracts, faster speeds, and much better incentives.

But it’s tricky to call a winner between T-Mobile and Verizon.

  • T-Mobile gets points for greater availability and a lifetime price lock.
  • Verizon is ahead with a cheaper price for bundlers and faster overall speeds.

If you’re unhappy with your existing provider, doing a risk-free trial with T-Mobile or Verizon’s 5G business internet is easy, and you can try it out alongside your existing internet.

If you already have one of the carriers for your business phone plan, it makes sense to do a trial with that one first.

