Best iPhone 14 cases available for purchase [Updated: Italian navy leather, Black Friday deals, more]

Apple iPhone 14 cases

For some folks, the first-party covers were and are always going to be the best iPhone 14 cases out there. This year’s Apple lineup, as you’ll know from our launch coverage, includes the usual clear cases as well as a host of fresh new colorways including Sunglow, Succulent, Lilac, Elderberry, Chalk Pink, Storm Blue, Midnight, and Red as well as options like Umber, Forest Green, Ink, Dark Cherry, Midnight, Golden Brown, Sequoia Green, Wisteria, and Orange on the leather side of things.

As of right now they are all available directly from Apple, but you will also find them in an official capacity over at Amazon if you don’t score one while you’re pre-ordering your new handset later this week.

***Apple Silicone and Leather cases for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max are starting to go live on Amazon.

iPhone 14 Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 14 Plus Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 14 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe $49

Also directly from Apple

iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 14 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

Also directly from Apple

iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 14 Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe $59

Also directly from Apple

Featured: Totallee

Totallee’s new lineup of iPhone 14 cases is among the best barely-there, minimalist options you’ll find. This year’s collection is available in two clear versions and five colors.

Totallee Clear iPhone 14 cases $39

Totallee Clear iPhone 14 Plus cases $39

Totallee Clear iPhone 14 Pro cases $39

Totallee Clear iPhone 14 Pro Max cases $39

Totallee Color iPhone 14 cases $39

Totallee Color iPhone 14 Plus cases $39

Totallee Color iPhone 14 Pro cases $39

Totallee Color iPhone 14 Pro Max cases $39

Review: Are Totallee’s barely-there, branding-free iPhone 14 cases worth the price tag?

More from 9to5Toys: Totallee unveils new stealthy all-black and frosted MagSafe iPhone 14 cases, plus more

Featured: Dbrand iPhone 14 cases

Dbrand is once again landing in our best iPhone 14 case roundup with its clicky buttons, MagSafe-compatibility, and textured approach that features thousands of microscopic ridges spanning the surface of the new Grip case. At just 2mm thin, it is looking to minimize its carry footprint alongside offering up customizable backplates, camera array protection so you can set your device down worry-free, and what the company refers to as the Crescent Arc designed for simple edge to edge swiping.

Dbrand Grip iPhone 14 case from $45

Dbrand Grip iPhone 14 Plus case from $45

Dbrand Grip iPhone 14 Pro case from $45

Dbrand Grip iPhone 14 Pro Max case from $45

Review: Hands-on with dbrand’s extra grippy iPhone 14 case and customizable 3M skins

Featured: SUPCASE and i-Blason

SUPCASE is now ready with its ultra-protective UB Pro cases for iPhone 14, delivering built-in kickstands that double as ring holders, alongside integrated screen protection, and a belt-clip holster that rotates 360 degrees. The UB Pro – “winner of CNET’s annual drop test with highest total feet” – is joined by the new UB Pro Mag that delvers the same rugged design but with MagSafe compatibility (here’s our hands-on review of the iPhone 13 model). These listings are going in and out of stock but will presumably remain available shortly.

The i-Blason models landing in our best iPhone 14 cases roundup are the Armorbox and the Ares, another pair of protective covers. Described as “unbeatable protection for $25,” the Armorbox features a portrait- and landscape-ready kickstand that doubles as a ring holder alongside built-in screen protection and 360-degree belt-clip holster. The Ares, on the other hand, delivers 20 feet of drop protection constructed of shock absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate. It has a clear backing to show off your new iPhone 14’s design alongside a built-in screen protector and raised edges to protect your display.

Spigen

More details on 9to5Toys: Spigen’s iPhone 14 case collection arrives from $14 with new models at up to 10% off

Review: Spigen’s iPhone 14 cases remain as some of the best bang for your buck out there

Ringke

The new Ringke models are now on sale from $9.50 and you can get more details on the price drops right here.

Ringke iPhone 14 collection from $13 Fusion, Fusion-X military, Air, Onyx, Fusion Bumper

Ringke iPhone 14 Plus collection from $13 Fusion, Fusion Card, Air, Onyx, Fusion Bumper

Ringke iPhone 14 Pro collection from $13 Fusion, Fusion Card, Air, Onyx, Fusion Bumper

Ringke iPhone 14 Pro Max collection from $14 Fusion, Fusion-X military, Air, Onyx, Fusion Bumper



More details on 9to5Toys: Ringke’s already affordable iPhone 14 cases just dropped 35% off with deals from $8.50

Incipio

Incipio’s collection last year was among the more popular options in the price range, and it is once again returning with sustainable materials and antimicrobial protection that “prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria” on select models. MagSafe compatibility, up to 16-foot drop protection, and more are also joined by this year’s 100% compostable Organicore models (hands-on review of the 2021 model) in our list of the best iPhone 14 cases.

Incipio iPhone 14 case collection from $35 Organicore, Organicore Clear, Duo and Duo for MagSafe, Grip and Grip for MagSafe, Idol and Idol for MagSafe, AeroGrip for MagSafe, Forme and Forme for MagSafe



More details on 9to5Toys: Incipio iPhone 14 cases: 3 new MagSafe models, 100% plant-based options, and more

Review: Incipio’s 100% biodegradable iPhone 14 case plants a tree on your behalf

Alto custom laser-engraved wood iPhone 14 cases

Alto is a new entry to our collection of the best iPhone 14 cases now available for purchase. Delivering custom made to order iPhone 14 covers starting from $36, this family run business sources “beautiful woods locally from FSC certified lumber mills and distributors” with water-based and food-safe finishes to create cases made from 99% biodegradable and recyclable components. But arguably the most interesting aspect of the Qi wireless/MagSafe-ready Alto cases is the brand’s laser engraving technique that allows customers to use the live preview tool and upload their own designs to feature on the case back.

We’ve had a chance to get an early run of this cased delivered to the office with the black laser engraving and burl wood patterns being standouts thus far. Full review inbound.

Alto wood grain, custom laser-engraved, more iPhone 14 cases from $36

***Use code 9TO5MAC to get 10% off your entire order.

Review: Alto wraps your iPhone 14 in unique wood grains/colors with custom laser engraving

More details on 9to5Toys: Alto’s custom laser-carved burl wood case designs for iPhone 14 with exclusive launch deal

MUJJO

MUJJO is launching its most eco-friendly collection to date this year alongside a slew of new customer-requested features. Lined with Japanese microfibre, the new MUJJO covers land in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases with low environmental impact Ecco Leather that is vegetable-tanned in the Netherlands. Ready for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in brown, blue, or black, they also ship with or without the three-card wallet-style pocket.

MUJJO Ecco Leather iPhone 14 cases from $54

Review: MUJJO’s leather and microfiber iPhone 14 cases with machined metal buttons

More details on 9to5Toys: MUJJO unveils new Ecco Leather iPhone 14 cases with optional wallet pockets

Native Union

Native Union Clic Pop MagSafe $40

Native Union (Re) Classic MagSafe $60

Native Union Sling $20

And even more…

Pad & Quill best iPhone 14 cases now live

Traveler LeatherSafe iPhone 14 Pro Wallet Case $72 (Reg. $100) Use code PQ10 at checkout

(Reg. $100) The Pocket Book Case $72 (Reg. $100) Use code PQ10 at checkout

(Reg. $100) LeatherSafe Wallet Case $90 (Reg. $100) Use code PQ10 at checkout

(Reg. $100)

More details on 9to5Toys: Wrap your Dynamic Island in Pad & Quill’s Pro leather iPhone 14 wallet cases at 28% off

Twelve South

The Twelve South iPhone 14 BookBook case with the pull-away inner magnetic case is now up for pre-order. “BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book. There’s room for your ID, bank cards and cash. Your iPhone is securely and safely held in a magnetic leather shell so you can easily separate your wallet and phone for charging or times when you only need your iPhone.”

Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 14 $70

More details on 9to5Toys: Twelve South’s signature leather iPhone 14 MagSafe folios go up for pre-order on launch day

CYRILL

CYRILL, a Spigen sister brand, is now dishing up deals on its latest covers including the the floral Cecile models, Kajuk, clear MagSafe, strap-equipped Charm, UltraColor Mag, and more from $20.

Review: Cyrill’s affordable vegan leather/suede MagSafe wallet is worth a closer look

More details on 9to5Toys: Spigen sister brand CYRILL offers Amazon launch deals on new iPhone 14 cases from $20

SANDMARC

SANDMARC’s new “industrial grade polymer” the full-grain leather iPhone 14 cases with gorgeous gunmetal aluminum machined threading around the camera array are now live from $36. Use code 9TO5TOYS to knock 10% off your order.

More details on 9to5Toys: SANDMARC’s leather iPhone 14 Pro cases with machined metal threading now 10% off

SANDMARC has now also unveiled its brand new navy blue and teal editions of its full-grain leather iPhone 14 cases marking the very first time you have been able to score one of its fantastic machined aluminum and leather cases in any other color than black or brown. Use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to score 10% off both of them.

DODOcase custom iPhone 14 cases

The new DODOcase options are beginning to go live including its online editor where customers can design a bespoke cover including the exterior/interior case color and pattern, spine, elastic closure color, and more.

Custom iPhone 14 cases from $65

More details on 9to5Toys: Design your very own bespoke leather iPhone 14 book-style DODOcase, plus more from $35

Nomad

More details on 9to5Toys: Nomad refreshes popular leather case collection for Apple’s new iPhone 14 series

Moment

Moment is a mainstay in our annual best iPhone 14 cases roundup, and its new iPhoneography lineup is now live:

Moment iPhone 14 series cases are marked down to $39.99 for a limited time.

More details on 9to5Toys: Moment updates popular MagSafe photography case for iPhone 14 series handsets

CASETIFY

CASETIFY’s new cases have arrived! The well-known and beloved Impact and Ultra Impact are getting enhanced for iPhone 14 but it is also introducing what it calls the most protective case out there with the new Bounce model.

You can get a full rundown of all the brand’s latest tech and designs right here.

Review: CASETiFY’s new Bounce iPhone 14 cases pack extra protection in a slim design

More details on 9to5Toys: CASETiFY launches new iPhone 14 series case collection with rugged, colorful builds

elago

The new elago models are now live starting from just $10 Prime shipped (watch out for the on-page coupons via Amazon) including the Glide Armor, clear, magnetic options, and more.

More details on 9to5Toys: elago’s new liquid silicone iPhone 14 collection is now live at up to 10% off with deals from $11.50

ESR’s best iPhone 14 cases now at least 10% off

You can browse through all of the new ESR affordable iPhone 14 cases on its official site, but as we mentioned above, you’ll want to scope out the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max listings via its official Amazon storefront where they are much less expensive.

More details on 9to5Toys: ESR debuts new affordable MagSafe HaloLock iPhone 14 cases from just $12.50 (10% off)

OtterBox

The new OtterBox lineup is now live including the Symmetry Series, protective Defender Series, and more with pricing starting from $40.

More details on 9to5Toys: OtterBox refreshes iPhone 14 case lineup with new collection of rugged MagSafe covers

Urban Armor Gear

Urban Armor Gear’s new iPhone 14 collection is now live directly on the official site and via its official Amazon storefront with Prime shipping. Delivering a range of ultra-protective models featuring “industry-leading drop protection. an ultralight impact frame, airsoft corners, and featherlight composite construction.” You’ll also find “DuPont Kevlar materials and forward-thinking biodegradable case options” joining MagSafe integration and more. Pricing starts from $40 on the cases and $25 for its Glass Protector Shields.

UAG iPhone 14 cases from $40

UAG iPhone 14 Plus cases from $50

UAG iPhone 14 Pro cases from $50

UAG iPhone 14 Pro Max cases from $50

PopSockets

The new PopSockets PlantCore iPhone 14 PopCase starts at $40 is now available for pre-order in a range of styles via the official site. You’ll also, much like year’s past, find a host of matching MagSafe grips, wallets, and battery packs are available ranging from $30 to $75.

More details on 9to5Toys: PopSockets launches adorable, must-see Pokémon iPhone 14 grips, cases, and wallets

More details on 9to5Toys: New PlantCore MagSafe iPhone 14 PopCase from PopSockets with slide grip

Casely

Casely’s wild designs, patterns, and colorways are now live with MagSafe action and, best of all, a 30% discount when you use our exclusive 9to5mac30 code at checkout.

Casely MagSafe case collection from $24.50

Review: Casely wraps your iPhone 14 in painterly MagSafe designs and bold patterns

Velvet Caviar’s best iPhone 14 cases now 20% off

Use code 9to5Mac at checkout to score 20% off all Velvet Caviar models

Velvet Caviar iPhone 14 20% off

Velvet Caviar iPhone 14 Plus 20% off

Velvet Caviar iPhone 14 Pro 20% off

Velvet Caviar iPhone 14 Pro Max 20% off

Peak Design iPhone 14 cases

The Peak Design cases are now live online with the same fabric-wrapped shell in charcoal or sage green we were fans of after going hands on with last year’s lineup. You can get a closer look at those right here and expect a full review of the 2022 models coming shortly.

Peak Design EveryDay fabric iPhone 14 case from $40

More details on 9to5Toys: Peak Design’s new fabric-wrapped charcoal and sage iPhone 14 MagSafe cases are now live

Coach

Coach is once again expanding on its 81 years of rich heritage to deliver “iconic, fashion-forward, and eco-conscious products to the mobile space” and Apple’s latest handset. On top of recycled plastics and MagSafe-compatibility, you’ll find new models featuring the brand’s Signature Ombre, Punk Rose/Floral, and Ivory Rexy designs along with its historical Coach prints such as Black Emboss and Signature Tan.

Coach Folio, Wrap, and Protective cases from $55

Review: Coach’s designer magnetic iPhone 14 leather folio wallet with removable inner case

More details on 9to5Toys: Coach’s fashion-forward Italian leather and canvas iPhone 14 cases have arrived

Caseology

Caseology’s Skyfall, Parallax Mag, NanoPop, Capella, and more designs are now live starting from $19 Prime shipped.

NanoPop features integrated magnets will keep your device secure and aligned and are compatible with MagSafe chargers…Bold, contrasting two-tone colors and protective raised camera ring design creates a sporty and playful look

Journey iPhone 14 leather case

The Journey iPhone 14, 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max cases are now live at $39 with a bonus 20% off during the pre-order phase using code TAKE20 at checkout.

Journey Leather iPhone 14 Cases $39

Caudabe’s best iPhone 14 cases

More details on 9to5Toys: Caudabe intros redesigned dot matrix Synthesis MagSafe iPhone 14 cases, plus more from $27

Case-Mate

Case-Mate annual lineup of sparkling and shimmering cases are now live alongside the unique BLOX design, Brilliance Chandelier, and much more starting from $20.

Case-Mate iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, Pro Max from $20

Withstands falls of up to 6ft (1.5m)

Machined buttons for the original iPhone experience

Full grain leather from the Netherlands.

MagSafe compatible

Raised edge around the camera cut-out

New Speck iPhone 14 cases

More details on 9to5Toys: Speck iPhone 14 cases with antimicrobial covers, MagSafe action, and glitter crystals are here

Kate Spade

Defensive Hardshell for MagSafe $64.99

Kate Spade New York Folio Case $64.99

NEW High-Gloss Protective Hardshell for MagSafe $59.99

NEW Chunky Glitter Protective $49.99

Kate Spade New York Wrap Case $54.99

Protective Hardshell and Protective Hardshell for MagSafe $44.99 to $54.99

More details on 9to5Toys: Kate Spade iPhone 14 case collection: Chunky Glitter, floral MagSafe, pebbled leather, more

Mous

The Mous Limitless, Clarity and Evolution cases have arrived for iPhone 14 alongside “two brand new, never-before-seen cases” known as Limitless 5.0 and the MagSafe compatible Clarity 2.0. Pricing starts from $55.

CLCKR

9to5Mac readers can now land an exclusive 20% off the new CLCKR Stand & Grip iPhone 14 case using code 9TO5MAC. Pricing starts from $32.

More details on 9to5Toys: CLCKR offers exclusive 20% off its new full-hand grip and stand iPhone 14 cases for 9to5 readers

Catalyst

Catalyst Crux Case $49.99

Catalyst Influence $39.99

Catalyst Influence with MagSafe Case $59.99

Catalyst Tempered Glass Screen Protector $39.99

Smartish

More details on 9to5Toys: New Smartish iPhone 14 cases: Crossbody strap, side-entry wallets, MagSafe, more from $15

Review: Smartish Saffiano-textured Wallet Slayer iPhone 14 case with novel card kickstand

Bellroy iPhone 14 cases

More from 9to5Toys: Bellroy iPhone 14 cases arrive with modular mix and match wallets, compostable bamboo, more

Review: Is Bellroy’s eco leather iPhone case and MagSafe rail wallet system worth the price?

Screen Protectors

JETech’s iPhone 14 glass and privacy screen protectors up to 50% off, 3-packs from $4

And more Coming soon….

What is the best iPhone 14 case? Everyone has different needs here, whether it’s an ultra-protective option, something more affordable, a folio-style leather wallet solution, or super minimalist clear iPhone 14 case. Needless to say, you’ll find the best iPhone 14 cases for all of the latest models listed above with even deeper dives available over at 9to5Toys (links to complete breakdowns for most of the new case collections are found in each section above). Most of our favorite brands have now launched new covers for Apple’s latest handsets and any of the stragglers will get added to our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases as they go live. Do iPhone 13 cases fit iPhone 14? As you can see in our detailed breakdown, due to some small changes in the overall form-factor and the slight shift on the size and location of the power button for iPhone 14, the short answer is no. On the Pro side of things, the camera bump is even larger than previous-generation models alongside increased thickness and height, among other things. That means the iPhone 13 Pro cases almost certainly won’t fit the iPhone 14 Pro, at least not properly anyway. Where do I get the best iPhone 14 case deals? Well, 9to5Toys of course! The editors at 9to5Toys are scouring the internet everyday of the year for the best prices drop on Apple gear, smart home tech, and much more, including iPhone 14 case deals. Many of the best brands, including Spigen and others are already offering solid discounts and you’ll also find some exclusive discount codes for 9to5 readers scattered throughout this post with more inbound everyday.

