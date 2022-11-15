Here’s how to test iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite before you actually need it

Apple’s new Emergency SOS iPhone via satellite feature is now live in the US and Canada with support for more countries coming soon. Read on for how to test iPhone Emergency SOS messages via satellite so you know how to use it in case you ever need to rely on it.

Apple launched the new safety feature for iPhone 14 users today. Here’s how the company describes it:

“Available on all iPhone 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite. Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the US and Canada starting today, November 15.”

It’s an impressive feature to include with the iPhone 14 lineup as standalone satellite messaging devices or phones can cost as much as $1,000.

How to test and use iPhone Emergency SOS via satellite

Open the Settings app on your iPhone 14 Swipe down and choose Emergency SOS Swipe to the bottom, under Emergency SOS via Satellite, tap Try Demo Follow the prompts

You may see a new “Get Help During an Emergency” button at the top of your Settings app screen. This walks you through updating and familiarizing yourself with all of iPhone’s emergency features.

Here’s how the process looks:

After you’ve successfully connected with a satellite, you can practice responding to the demo’s emergency messages if you’d like.

When finished, tap End in the top right corner, then End Demo in the middle of your screen.

How to use the feature in a real emergency (US and Canada for now)

As noted in the demo, in a real emergency, try calling 911 (or your local emergency number)

If the call doesn’t go through – your iPhone 14 will offer to start a satellite connection, proceed as you did in the test

Check out more details on iPhone Emergency SOS in real-world use and our other resources on Apple’s emergency features:

