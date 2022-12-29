iPhone battery mAh list: How much capacity does each iPhone model have?

Ever wonder how much battery capacity Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what size battery your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, battery details eventually surface in teardowns. Join along for a look at the complete iPhone battery mAh list for how much battery capacity comes with every iPhone model.

One of the main reasons Apple doesn’t share iPhone battery capacity is iPhone battery life can often outperform the competition like Android phones with a smaller battery capacity. Apple is able to do that as it makes both the hardware and software and precisely fine-tunes its devices to perform as efficiently as possible.

Said another way, Apple focuses on what its iPhones can do rather than the specs powering them.

One example of that is sometimes a newer iPhone model has come with a smaller battery capacity than its predecessor as new chips have brought better efficiency.

Before checking out the specs below, can you guess how much battery capacity the original iPhone had? 😁

Ok, here’s the full iPhone battery mAh capacity list…

iPhone battery mAh list: Battery capacity for every iPhone

iPhone 14 Pro Max mAh capacity? 4323 mAh – 16.68 watt-hour iPhone 14 Pro battery mAh capacity? 3200 mAh – 12.38 watt-hour iPhone 14 Plus battery mAh capacity? 4325 mAh – 16.68 watt-hour iPhone 14 battery mAh capacity? 3279 mAh – 12.68 watt-hour iPhone 13 Pro Max battery mAh capacity? 4352 mAh – 16.75 watt-hour iPhone 13 Pro battery mAh capacity? 3095 mAh – 11.97 watt-hour iPhone 13 battery mAh capacity? 3227 mAh – 12.41 watt-hour iPhone 13 mini battery mAh capacity? 2406 mAh – 9.57 watt-hour iPhone SE 3rd gen battery mAh capacity? 2018 mAh – 7.82 watt-hour iPhone 12 Pro Max battery mAh capacity? 3687 mAh – 14.13 watt-hour iPhone 12 Pro battery mAh capacity? 2815 mAh – 10.78 watt-hour iPhone 12 battery mAh capacity? 2815 mAh – 10.78 watt-hour iPhone 12 mini battery mAh capacity? 2227 mAh – 8.57 watt-hour iPhone SE 2nd gen battery mAh capacity? 1821 mAh – 6.96 wat-hour iPhone 11 Pro Max battery mAh capacity? 3969 mAh – 15.04 watt-hour iPhone 11 Pro battery mAh capacity? 3046 mAh – 11.67 watt-hour iPhone 11 battery mAh capacity? 3110 mAh – 11.91 watt-hour iPhone XR battery mAh capacity? 2942 mAh – 11.24 watt-hour iPhone XS Max battery mAh capacity? 3174 mAh – 12.08 watt-hour iPhone XS battery mAh capacity? 2658 mAh – 10.13 watt-hour iPhone X battery mAh capacity? 2716 mAh – 10.35 watt-hour iPhone 8 Plus battery mAh capacity? 2691 mAh – 10.28 watt-hour iPhone 8 battery mAh capacity? 1821 mAh – 6.96 watt-hour iPhone 7 Plus battery mAh capacity? 2900 mAh – 11.10 watt-hour iPhone 7 battery mAh capacity? 1960 mAh – 7.45 watt-hour iPhone SE battery mAh capacity? 1624 mAh – 6.21 watt-hour iPhone 6S Plus battery mAh capacity? 2750 mAh – 10.45 watt-hour iPhone 6S battery mAh capacity? 1715 mAh – 6.55 watt-hour iPhone 6 Plus battery mAh capacity? 2915 mAh – 11.1 watt-hour iPhone 6 battery mAh capacity? 1810 mAh – 6.91 watt-hour iPhone 5S battery mAh capacity? 1560 mAh – 5.92 watt-hour iPhone 5C battery mAh capacity? 1510 mAh – 5.73 watt-hour iPhone 5 battery mAh capacity? 1440 mAh – 5.45 watt-hour iPhone 4S battery mAh capacity? 1432 mAh – 5.3 watt-hour iPhone 4 battery mAh capacity? 1420 mAh – 5.25 watt-hour iPhone 3GS battery mAh capacity? 1219 mAh – 4.51 watt-hour iPhone 3G battery mAh capacity? 1150 mAh – 4.12 watt-hour Original iPhone battery mAh capacity? 1400 mAh – 5.18 watt-hour

iPhone 13 Pro internals via iFixit

What iPhone battery mAh most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used battery capacities in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPhone battery mAh list!

Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker

