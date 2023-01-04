Apple TV+ Guide: Every Apple TV show and movie available now

Apple TV+ offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. You can watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month. Here’s every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers …



Apple TV+ content is available exclusively through the Apple TV app. You can watch on your Apple TV set-top box, iPhone, or iPad as you might expect.

But you don’t need the latest Apple TV 4K to enjoy Apple TV+. The TV app is also available on other platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, and even the web at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ offers original comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and kids shows.

For your $6.99/month subscription (learn how to save money), you can watch all of Apple’s originals — as listed below. You can download to watch offline too. Apple is adding new content every single month.

How to watch the free Apple TV+ shows

The TV app is the exclusive destination for Apple TV+, but the TV app is a little confusing because it blends together purchasable TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store, which you can buy or rent, the integration of content from other apps like Amazon Prime and Disney+, and Apple TV Channels.

The Watch Now screen does not really distinguish between content that you own and can watch, and just Apple’s general recommendations.

The easiest way to get started with Apple TV+ is to open the Apple TV app on your device, and tap on the Originals tab. (On some platforms, this tab is simply labelled using the ‘tv+’ logo.)

This tab takes you to the Apple TV+ channel page. This screen shows you all of the Apple TV+ shows and movies available to watch, separated into categories like comedy, drama and family fun.

Note that tv.apple.com is very stripped down compared to the native TV app on devices, and it only shows Apple original content. Both the website and the Mac TV app lack key features like the ability to skip intro or automatic next episode suggestions when you finish an episode.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ (Apple TV Plus, or as some erroneously call it Apple+ TV) is still in its infancy but has already seen breakout hits including comedy Ted Lasso and workplace sci-fi drama Severance.

Apple aims for premium quality across its drama, comedy, and documentary TV shows and movies so everything should reach a reasonable level of quality and hopefully be worth your time. In terms of personal recommendations, I suggest starting with Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, Severance, Trying, and the movie Finch.

Read on to see all of the TV shows, movies and specials streaming now on Apple TV+ as well as trailers for upcoming releases.

All Apple TV+ TV shows and movies (updated January 4, 2023):

Latest Trailers

Super League: The War for Football premieres January 13.





TV Shows



Watch Season Two Trailer • Read Related Book • Released October 15, 2021 • 2 seasons

Siblings Charles and Lizzie share their love for dogs in this live action TV show for kids, inspired by the Scholastic book series. In each episode, the family find a caring and loving home for each of the puppies that come their way.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Read Related Book • Released January 17, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-14

Little America is a half-hour anthology series that explores amazing tales of immigrants in America, spanning the gamut of human emotion and experience. Each episode is based on a true story from the Epic Magazine feature of the same name.

Little America is renewed and a third season is in the works.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 1, 2022 • 4 seasons

Gary Oldman leads this adaptation of the Mick Herron book series, about a division of MI5 rejects. The Slough Horse group are consigned to a live of admin and drudgery, until they become embroiled in an active hostage situation.

Slow Horses is currently on its second season. It has already been renewed for a third and fourth season.







Watch Trailer • Released November 23, 2022 • 1 season

A young scientist, Amber, has been captured and held hostage somewhere near the Colombia-Venezuela border. Amber’s military veteran brother Bambi (Luke Evans) and husband Prince (Michiel Huisman) undertake a treacherous search and rescue mission to try to find her, in this intense action thriller.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released November 18, 2022 • 1 season

Inspired by the Interrupting Chicken book series, this preschool series introduces children to the world of creative writing. The show revolves around the main character Piper, a little chicken with a big imagination.







Watch Trailer • Released November 11, 2022 • 1 season

Circuit Breakers is an anthology series for kids and families to enjoy together, featuring seven unique science-fiction stories. Go on futuristic adventures to space and more, all while exploring the highs and lows of what it means to grow up.







Watch Season Three Trailer • Released February 7, 2020 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

Mythic Quest centers on a video game studio working on their next hit game. This fun workplace sitcom stars Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao, featuring subtle — and not so subtle — commentary on the universe of gaming culture in every episode.

Mythic Quest is renewed and a fourth season is in the works.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released November 4, 2022 • 1 season • TV-G

Combining puppetry and 2D animation, Slumberkins is an enchanting show about feelings, based on characters from the popular children’s book series. Go on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak and Fox, learning about mental wellness along the way.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 30, 2021 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

Although it shares a name with ‘The Mosquito Coast’ book, the first season of this action-packed show is more of a prequel. It follows Allie Fox (Justin Theroux) as he takes his family on the run from the US government.

A third season of The Mosquito Coast is in development. A release date is not yet known.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released October 8, 2021 • 2 seasons

Headlined by Eugenio Derbez, this fun bilingual comedy series is set at a popular hotel resort in Acapulco. Derbez plays the present-day version of lead character Maximo Gallardo, who narrates the life experiences of his younger self, starting from when he joined the resort in 1984.

Acapulco is renewed and a third season is in the works.







Watch Season Three Trailer • Read Related Book • Released November 1, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-G

A reboot of the classic children’s show of the same name, Ghostwriter follows the adventures of four kids in a haunted bookstore. The ghost brings classics of literature to life, and the kids must solve the mysteries that they entail.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released October 14, 2022 • 1 season • TV-MA

Based on the popular novel of the same name, Charlie Hunnam stars as Lin Ford, a runaway criminal who tries to start a new life in Bombay, India. However, his ties to crime ultimately reel him back into the underworld.

Twelve episodes of Shantaram were released. Since the first season came out, the show has been cancelled.







YouTube Channel • Official Podcast • Released September 30, 2021 • 2 seasons

Jon Stewart returns to television with a more serious tone. In each hour-long episode, The Problem with Jon Stewart examines global issues relating to current affairs and Stewart’s advocacy work, and aims to raise conversations around possible solutions.







Watch Trailer • Released October 8, 2021 • 2 seasons

Otis the tractor is here to help others in this animated kids series that takes place on Long Hill Dairy Farm. You may recognize Otis from the popular children’s book series of the same name.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released September 24, 2021 • 2 seasons

In this charming animated series, William Wolf lets his imagination run wild. Along with his new Spryte friends, he might even have the power to change the world. William is voiced by Kassian Akhtar. The show is executive produced by Joseph-Gordon Levitt.







Watch Trailer • Released September 16, 2022 • 1 season • TV-G

Based on characters from the award-winning app Sago Mini World, this preschool series explores gratitude and thankfulness with fun animated adventures and original music, set in the world of Sagoville.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released September 9, 2022 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, highlight bold and influential women in this interview series. Featured celebrities include Kim Kardashian, Wanda Sykes, Megan Thee Stallion, Jane Goodall and more.







Watch Season Three Trailer • Released May 29, 2020 • 3 seasons • TV-14

Central Park is an animated series from the creator of Bob’s Burgers. With a cast that includes Josh Gad, Kristen Bell and Tituss Burgess, the story revolves around a family of caretakers trying to save the city’s green space from being converted into a shopping mall. The show is an animated musical comedy, with 3-4 original songs per episode.







Watch Trailer • Released September 2, 2022 • 1 season

Following a stint of chemotherapy, Ella just wants to be a regular teenage girl as she starts a new year of school. Empowered by a new perspective on life, Ella faces her fears head-on with an aim to make memories she’ll remember forever.







Watch Season Three Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

A post-apocalyptic adventure set 600 years in the future. The remaining population of Earth is blind. A war breaks out as sighted twins are born into a tribe, and the queen of the lands fears the mythic twins will threaten her rule. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, who will do anything to protect his sighted children. Dave Bautista joins the cast as Edo Voss, Baba’s brother, in the second season.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released August 19, 2022 • 1 season • TV-G

Based on the popular young adult graphic novels, Surfside Girls sees best friends Sam and Jade explore supernatural happenings in their seaside town, with a mysterious pirate ship docking at the bay.







Watch Trailer • Released August 19, 2022 • 1 season

From executive producer and writer Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters features a dark comedy plot revolving around the mystery of how Grace’s husband ended up dead. The insurance company certainly wants to believe the death came about by malicious intent, suspecting fraud. Horgan stars as Eva, one of the five sisters in the family.

More episodes of Bad Sisters are on the way. Apple has officially announced that the show has been renewed for a second season.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released August 12, 2022 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

This limited series tells the harrowing true story of what happened at Memorial Medical Center, in the aftermath of the devastation by Hurricane Katrina. The events of the first five days inside the hospital are re-enacted over the first five episodes, combining dramatic performances with archive footage. The remainder of the season shifts to focus on the investigation into possible charges of euthanasia, raising questions about whether human failures prevented more lives from being saved.







Watch Trailer • Released July 29, 2022 • 1 season

Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is suffering from severe memory loss, as a consequence of a suicide attempt. Or at least, that’s what she was led to believe. Battling amnesia, Sophie begins to piece together the truth of what happened.

Surface is renewed and a second season is in the works.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released July 29, 2022 • 1 season • TV-G

Based on the books by Paula Danziger, Amber Brown is a fun TV series for the whole family to enjoy. It addresses issues of friendship, communication and growing up. Brown’s love to draw is brought to life in the show with beautifully animated illustrations.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released July 22, 2022 • 1 season

Based on the book Just Don’t Fall by paralympic athlete Josh Sundquist, the show centers on 12-year-old Josh Dubin, who has a prosthetic leg, as he starts to attend middle school.







Watch Season Three Trailer • Released May 1, 2020 • 3 seasons • TV-14

A fun British comedy revolving around a couple who are unable to conceive, and instead opt to go down the path of adoption. ‘Trying’ stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as their characters negotiate all the various hurdles associated with adopting a child.

A fourth season of Trying is in development. A release date is not yet known.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released July 8, 2022 • 6 episodes

Based on a true story, inmate Jimmy Keene is giving a chance for freedom. But first, he must be transported to a maximum security prison and elicit a confession out of a suspected serial killer, Larry Hall. Taron Egerton and Paul Walter-Hauser lead the cast of this thrilling six-part series.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released July 8, 2022 • 1 season

Based on the best-selling children’s books, Duck & Goose is a cartoon series aimed at preschool age. Titular characters Duck and Goose learn to appreciate each other’s differences and become even closer friends.







Watch Trailer • Released June 24, 2022 • 1 season

Loot follows Molly, played by Maya Rudolph, who is figuring out what to do with her $87 billion divorce settlement. Across the series, she reckons with the comings and goings of her new life focus; running her charitable foundation.

Loot is renewed and a second season is in the works.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released April 17, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-PG

A series that takes you inside some of the world’s most innovative homes, and the people that made them. The optimistic docuseries explores incredible dwellings from places around the world.







Watch Trailer • Released June 10, 2022 • 1 season • TV-Y

Sisters Jacky and Jill explore what it is like to work, and grow up, on a farm. Lovely Little Farm is a loving children’s series that beautifully blends live-action and computer animation.







Watch Season Three Trailer • Official Podcast • Released November 1, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

For All Mankind explores what could have happened if the Russians got to the Moon first in 1969. This inspires the US government to continue the space race. The show forges an alternate timeline of NASA with the first season covering the 1969-1974 period. Season two picks up in 1983, as the USA and USSR face off in a space race cold war.

A fourth season of For All Mankind is in development. A release date is not yet known.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released June 18, 2021 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

Rose Byrne stars as Sheila Rubin in this dramedy set in the ’80s. Stricken by a serious eating disorder, Sheila turns to the aerobics craze to find motivation and self-worth. Her hobby quickly develops into something more however, as student becomes teacher and she forges a new career.

A third season of Physical is in development. A release date is not yet known.







Watch Season Five Trailer • Released May 27, 2022 • 58 episodes • TV-14

Based on the popular James Corden format, Carpool Karaoke: The Series expands on the premise with different celebrities taking the wheel for various comedic skits and classic karaoke sing-alongs.







Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-Y

An educational children’s live-action puppet series starring Cody and the Helpsters, from the makers of Sesame Street. The show teaches the fundamentals of problem solving and coding through the lens of activities like party planning, climbing a mountain, and magic tricks.







Watch Trailer • Released May 23, 2022 • 5 episodes • TV-PG

David Attenborough narrates this stunning dinosaur docuseries. From the creators of Planet Earth, Prehistoric Planet blends state-of-the-art visual effects with the latest scientific understanding to demonstrate dinosaur behavior like never before.







Watch Trailer • Released May 20, 2022 • 1 season

A cover up of a deadly car crash leaves a group of friends forever implicated. Twenty years on, their secret is threatened to be revealed. This Spanish and English language thriller contrasts the freedom of youth with the realities of adulthood.







Watch Trailer • Released July 10, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-PG

A short-form documentary series covering some of the greatest stories in sports. The show features sporting legends including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky and more, as they discuss the critical moments that defined their careers.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released May 13, 2022 • 6 episodes

Religion, superstition and science wage war in a town on the coast of Essex. Following the mysterious disappearance of a young girl, Cora (played by Clare Danes) moves to the town to hunt for proof of the rumored serpent. Church rector Will Ransom (Tom Hiddleston) refuses to believe the myths.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released September 25, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

Apple TV+’s first non-English language show is ‘Tehran’. A Mossad agent goes undercover in Tehran, Iran, in this espionage thriller starring Niv Sultan and Shaun Toub. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, head writer of Fauda.







Watch Trailer • Official Podcast • Released May 6, 2022 • 4 episodes • TV-MA

From the makers of McMillion$, The Big Conn explores one of the largest government frauds in US history, with a value in the billions of dollars, all centering on one man: Eric C. Conn.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 29, 2022 • 1 season

Elisabeth Moss leads this adaptation of the award-winning novel, Shining Girls. She plays journalist Kirby, who realizes that a modern day murder is somehow linked to her own personal childhood assault. Kirby’s reality continously shifts as she discovers just how interconnected she is with the killer.







Watch Trailer • Released April 29, 2022 • 1 season

Make or Break dives into the world of professional surfing, following some of the best surfers on the planet as they experience the highs and lows of competing in the World Surf League season.

Make or Break is renewed and a second season is in the works.







Released April 22, 2022 • 5 episodes • TV-14

Makur Maker accepted a position at Howard University in 2020, becoming the first top 100 NBA draft prospect to commit to a historically Black college. This five-part docuseries covers what is behind behind Maker’s groundbreaking decision.







Watch Trailer • Released April 22, 2022 • 4 episodes

With intimate access to Earvin Johnson, and his friends and family, They Call Me Magic charts Johnson’s incredible career as an NBA basketball legend as well as his business and philanthropic impacts later after he retired from the game. The four part docuseries also examines Johnson’s HIV diagnosis and the effect it had on changing how the disease was perceived in worldwide culture.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 15, 2022 • 1 season

Roar is an eight-part anthology series of genre-bending feminist fables, based on a novel of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. Cast includes Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo, Meera Syal and more.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 8, 2022 • 1 season • TV-Y

Based on the book by Kate Beaton, Pinecone & Pony is a beautiful family cartoon starring a young warrior, Pinecone, and her best friend, Pony. A world of magic and adventure awaits in this children’s comedy series.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released March 25, 2022 • 1 season • TV-MA

Told in three languages — Korean, Japanese and English — Pachinko is a sweeping epic with a story that spans four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The show flashes between timelines to follow the main character, Sunja, from a child and all the way through to elderly adulthood.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Pachinko is renewed and will return for a second season. We don’t yet know when season two will be released.







Watch Trailer • Official Podcast • Released March 18, 2022 • 8 episodes

Jared Leto and Anna Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, in this limited series drama about the whirlwind rise and fall of WeWork. Based on insane real events, the series highlights the crazy and — often — unhinged decision-making at the top of the office space startup.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released December 4, 2020 • 2 seasons • Y7

In this charming animated kids series, three kids gain new perspectives on the world thanks to their new best friend, Stillwater the panda.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released March 11, 2022 • 6 episodes

Samuel L. Jackson (as the titular Ptolemy Grey) leads this six-part series about a man suffering with dementia. A miracle treatment restores Grey’s memories … but only for a month. With renewed vigor, Grey can finally right some wrongs of his past that he had previously forgotten all about.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released February 5, 2021 • 2 seasons • TV-G

A whole new set of adventures with Snoopy and friends for the whole family to enjoy, drawing on the spirit of the classic cartoons but rendered in a modern computer animated 2D style. The series will surely delight young viewers as well as parents with pangs of nostalgia.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released June 5, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

A documentary inspired by the Apple ad campaign ‘Dear’. The series finds people who have written letters to their heroes, expands on their stories and shows how everyone can be inspired. Famous faces featured include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey and Spike Lee.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released February 18, 2022 • 4 episodes • TV-PG

This four-part docuseries explores the details and nuance in the story of former President Abraham Lincoln’s journey to end slavery. Using archival footage and interviews with scholars, journalists and educators, the series lays out a more complete view of an America struggling to reconcile issues of economy and race.







Watch Trailer • Released February 18, 2022 • 1 season • TV-MA

Severance is a dystopian workplace thriller, in which employees at Lumon Industries undergo a procedure that separates their home and work memories. In the ultimate test of work-life balance, Mark Scout (played by Adam Scott) slowly confronts the secrets of the mysterious corporation that he works for.

Severance Season Two Release Date

The show has been renewed for a second season. An exact release date for the new season is not yet known.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released February 11, 2022 • 1 season

Pretzel is the world’s longest dachshund. He has a supportive dad to five puppies, and husband to wife Greta. In this animated series, follow Pretzel and his family as they try to make the world a better place.







Watch Trailer • Released February 4, 2022 • 1 season

Four suspects are at the center of an investigation into the abduction of an American businesswoman’s son. Suspicion follows the FBI as they down track the suspects and hunt for clues as to the perpetrator. The focus of doubt shifts across the series, as more information comes to light about each person’s whereabouts and motivations.







Watch Trailer • Released January 28, 2022 • 1 season

The Afterparty retells the story of a night gone wrong from eight different perspectives, with each account presented through the lens of a different film genre. Tiffany Haddish plays the lead detective in this murder mystery whodunnit comedy series.







Watch Season Four Trailer • Released November 28, 2019 • 4 seasons • TV-MA

A psychological thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, told in 30-minute chunks. The family suffers the death of their baby at 13-weeks, and get a substitute baby doll as a kind of therapy. The grief-stricken mother becomes so attached to the doll she hires a mysterious nanny to care for it.

Servant will end with the fourth and final season on January 13.







Watch Trailer • Released January 21, 2022 • 1 season

Back to the Rock is a full series reboot of the original franchise, featuring recognizable characters like Gobo, Red, Boober, and Mokey as well as some new additions and celebrity guest cameos. Follow the Fraggles and Doozers as they embark on a new set of fun adventures, down in Fraggle Rock.

More episodes of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock are on the way. Apple has officially announced that the show has been renewed for a second season.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released January 7, 2022 • 3 episodes • TV-Y

El Deafo is a three-part animated story about Cece, who is somewhat isolated from other kids at school because of her need to wear hearing aids. But with the help of an alter ego ‘El Deafo’, she learns to treat her hearing aids as a superpower rather than a disability. Her increasing confidence helps her to make new friends.







Watch Trailer • Official Podcast • Released November 19, 2021 • 1 season • TV-MA

This docuseries explores the ambiguity of war, centering on the 2018 case in which US Navy platoon chief Eddie Gallagher was accused of war crimes. The show includes interviews with Gallagher as well as members of the team that reported him to authorities, and never-before-seen footage of the controversial mission in Mosul, Iraq.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released November 19, 2021 • 1 season • TV-G

Inspired by the classic children’s novel, Harriet the Spy is newly adapted for television as an animated series. 11-year-old Harriet (voiced by Beanie Feldstein) is an aspiring writer and absorbs as much as information about the world around her as possible, jotting it down in her notebook.







Watch Trailer • Official Podcast • Released November 12, 2021 • 8 episodes

Psychiatrist Ike Herschkopf (played by Paul Rudd) crosses ethical and moral boundaries to exploit the vulnerable patient Marty (played by Will Ferrell) for his own gain, slowly taking over his entire life. Based on a true story, dark comedy drama The Shrink Next Door exposes this wholly-dysfunctional relationship.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 2 seasons • TV-G

Snoopy and Charlie Brown start a whole new adventure … in space. Follow Snoopy on his steps to becoming a NASA astronaut as the Peanuts gang explores the moon and beyond. Snoopy in Space is part of a wider Apple deal that includes Charlie Brown and Peanuts classics, and new original titles.







Watch Season Three Trailer • Behind The Scenes • Released November 1, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

In a modern interpretation of Emily Dickinson’s life, Hailee Steinfeld stars as the misunderstood American poet in her coming-of-age story. Dickinson blends classical themes and carefully-crafted set pieces with anachronistic language and flair, personifications of Death, among other twists.

Dickinson ended with its third season on November 5, 2021.







Watch Trailer • Released November 3, 2021 • 1 season

Apple’s first Korean drama is the six-part series Dr. Brain. The show features a daring brain scientist named Sewon. He discovers that the closest members of his family have mysteriously died. In an attempt to find closure, Sewon connects to their brains to try and uncover exactly what happened.







Watch Trailer • Released October 29, 2021 • 1 season

Swagger dissects the world of youth basketball, inspired by the experiences of NBA legend Kevin Durant. O’Shea Jackson Jr. stars as coach Ike, who helps Jace Carson (played by Isaiah Hill) navigate his burgeoning sports career. Ike is as much father-figure as he his coach. The show covers off-the-court storylines too, including the pressures of social media, child abuse and police brutality.

More episodes of Swagger are on the way. Apple has officially announced that the show has been renewed for a second season.







Watch Trailer • Released October 22, 2021 • 1 season

This sci-fi series shows the effects of an alien invasion from several different perspectives around the world. Spanning five continents, Invasion is theoretically huge in scope, although it prefers to focus on the minutiae of individual characters’ experiences rather than a character-driven adventure.

Invasion is renewed and a second season is in the works.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Official Podcast • Released September 24, 2021 • 1 season • TV-MA

Based on the genre-defining novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation is an epic sci-fi adventure. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) predicts the downfall of the Galactic Empire and recruits a band of exiles to carry out his plan to save the future of humanity.

A second season of Foundation is in development. A release date is not yet known.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Read Related Book • Released November 1, 2019 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

A drama exploring the power dynamics in the world of morning news broadcasts. The story opens with anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) facing sexual misconduct allegations. Newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) aspires to replace Kessler in the prime-time slot, and clashes with longtime host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston). In the second season, the show unravels the ramifications further against a backdrop of the beginnings of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Morning Show Season Three Release Date

The Morning Show fans will welcome the news that the series has been renewed for a third season. A release date for the upcoming season is yet to be confirmed.







Watch Trailer • Released November 13, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-Y

Have fun with Doug, the inquisitive robot, in this kids animated adventure series. Most robots spend their days downloading facts. Doug wants to explore the world. Doug Unplugs encourages children to always be curious, try out new activities, and learn more about Planet Earth.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released December 6, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

True-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, played by Octavia Spencer, reopens a murder case as new evidence comes to light about the crime she originally investigated and brodcast to the world. In season two, Poppy Parnell follows the trail of a different case with help from lifelong friend Micah Keith (Kate Hudson).

The third season of Truth Be Told arrives on January 20.







Watch Trailer • Released August 6, 2021 • 1 season

Joseph Gordon-Levitt wrote, directs and stars in this ten-part series about a teacher who thinks he is stuck in a rut. The show explores Mr. Corman’s anxieties and his underlying musical ambitions.

Mr. Corman was cancelled after only one season.







Watch Trailer • Released July 30, 2021 • 6 episodes

Mark Ronson reveals how musicians turn sound into music, specifically tackling how technology is changing the development of modern songs and soundtracks. This docuseries features interviews with Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Charli XCX and more.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released August 14, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

Ted Lasso follows an American football coach who comes to England to lead … a soccer team. However, this show is much richer than a typical fish-out-of-water story. Ted Lasso may not know about the intricacies of soccer but he employs his unyielding optimism to bring out the best in his players.

This heartwarming and funny comedy series has been widely received by audiences and earned much critical acclaim.

Ted Lasso Season Three Release Date

The show has been renewed for a third season. An exact release date for the new season is not yet known.







Watch Trailer • Released July 16, 2021 • 1 season • TV-MA

Schmigadoon embraces the parody of classic musicals with a story of a couple getting trapped in a mystical musical town until they can find true love. Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong are joined by Broadway heavyweights including Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Kristen Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit and Ann Harada in this star-studded cast.

More episodes of Schmigadoon! are on the way. Apple has officially announced that the show has been renewed for a second season.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released April 3, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-14

Based on the true story of young investigative reporter Hilde Lysiak, Home Before Dark shows how a young girl uncovers a cold case that even her own family tried to hide. The appeal of the show spans generations, just like its cast.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released June 4, 2021 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

With all episodes written by Stephen King, Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal horror thriller. Following the death of her husband, Lisey, played by Julianne Moore, must confront her past relationship. The show blends real-world heartbreak and despair with supernatural encounters.







Watch Trailer • Released May 21, 2021 • 6 episodes • TV-MA

Produced by Oprah and Prince Harry, this docuseries tackles issues of mental health in modern society. It features interviews with people from all walks of life, united by the challenges and struggles of emotional well-being. Stars featured include Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and DeMar DeRozan.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released May 21, 2021 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

The music of 1971 reflected the political and cultural upheaval of the time. This docuseries explores the innovative artists and bands of the era, featuring John Lennon, Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner and more.







Watch Trailer • Released October 2, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

This docuseries explores the life of living creatures at microscopic scale. Paul Rudd narrates stunning sequences of animals that are so, so, small. Tiny World features a variety of species and habitats, including the depths of the forest, the dry sands of the desert and the underwater biodiversity of the coral reef.







Watch Trailer • Released December 4, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

What would be pitch black to human eyes, is revealed in full color in this innovative docuseries. The show used cutting-edge camera equipment to film animals going about their normal business, in the dead of night. Tom Hiddleston narrates.







Watch Trailer • Released March 19, 2021 • 9 episodes

Calls is a strange addition to Apple TV+’s lineup, as it relies on audio for storytelling and features almost no visuals at all. Each episode features an eerie phone call conversation as a group of strangers simultaneously experience an apocalpytic event.







Watch Trailer • Released January 22, 2021 • 1 season • TV-MA

A fictional psychological thriller that follows Alice, a film director, as she becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter. The show examines how Alice succumbs to the allure of power and success.







Watch Trailer • Released November 13, 2020 • 1 season • TV-MA

Olivia Colman narrates ‘Becoming You’, a docuseries covering the first 2000 days of 100 children’s lives. It features a wide variety of kids from an array of cultures and from all walks of life. The show highlights young people find their own way in the world, from their very first step.







Watch Trailer • Released September 18, 2020 • 1 season • TV-14

Long Way Up follows Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman on a 100-day journey riding electric Harley-Davidson motorbikes. The show is about best friends travelling through Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and Mexico. The new trip is the latest installment in the Long Way franchise. Apple TV+ is also streaming the prior adventures, Long Way Down and Long Way Round.







Released July 30, 2020 • 1 season • TV-14

The Oprah Conversation is the reincarnation of Oprah’s iconic talk show format. The interview format explores deep topics affeecting the world. In the opening episode, Oprah explores racism in culture, in conversation with Emmanuel Acho.







Watch Trailer • Released July 10, 2020 • 1 season • TV-14

Featuring original music from Sara Bareilles, Little Voice charts the path of a fledgling music artist trying to make a name for herself in New York.

Unfortunately for fans of the series, Little Voice has been cancelled and will not return for a second season.







Watch Trailer • Buy on DVD/Blu-ray • Read Related Book • Released April 24, 2020 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

Defending Jacob tells the story of a legal attorney whose teenage son has been accused of murder, based off the best-selling book of the same name. The story culminates with an epic twist that you can’t predict. The limited series stars Chris Evans, Jaeden Martell, and Michelle Dockery.







Released March 21, 2020 • 1 season • TV-PG

As everyone self-isolates, Oprah Winfrey hosts video conversations with noted doctors, scientists, recovering COVID-19 patients, and the health workers on the front line fighting this pandemic. Every episode is free to watch, no TV+ subscription required.







Watch Trailer • Released March 6, 2020 • 1 season • TV-PG

A remake of the 1980’s classic sci-fi show, the Amazing Stories anthology series is produced by Steven Spielberg. Each episode follows a different tale in a completely different setting. With a family-friendly age rating, the series aims to appeal to parents and children alike.







Watch Trailer • Released February 14, 2020 • 1 season • TV-MA

Described as a five-part documentary series, Visible looks at the portrayal and development of LGBTQ characters on television. It also examines the consequences of coming out in the television industry and how attitudes have evolved, albeit slowly.







Released November 1, 2019 • TV-14

Renowned American talk show host Oprah Winfrey brings her famous Book Club to Apple TV. Every few months, Oprah records interviews with the author of her book picks at locations around the world.







Watch Season Two Trailer • Released November 5, 2021 • 2 seasons • TV-Y

Jack McBrayer highlights small acts of kindness in this charming kids series aimed at preschoolers, with an original soundtrack produced by award-winning band OK Go. The Kindness Show reinforces the values of caring and connecting with others.





Movies



Watch Trailer • Released December 9, 2022 • Drama • R

Will Smith stars as Peter, a slave who takes it upon himself to flee his captor, escaping his life of cruelty in the hopes of returning to his family. He traverses the dangers of the Louisana swamps as part of his journey to freedom. The film is inspired by the famous photos of ‘Whipped Peter’, whose depiction of Peter’s brutal lashings helped accelerate the emancipation movement in the US.







Watch Trailer • Released November 18, 2022

Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer star in this modernized, musical, comedic reimagining of A Christmas Carol. In this adaptation of the iconic Charles Dickens tale, it is the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) that reflects on his own past, present and future.







Watch Trailer • Released November 4, 2022 • R

Mental health is the focus in this documentary on Selena Gomez, who shot to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel. Using footage filmed across the last six years of her life, the Emmy-nominated actress intimately reveals her struggles with lupus and bipolar disorder.







Watch Trailer • Released November 4, 2022 • R

Jennifer Lawrence stars as a soldier, Lynsey, who has just returned from the warzone of Afghanistan. She is dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic brain injury she sustained in the field. Lynsey bonds with James (played by Brian Tyree Henry).







Watch Trailer • Released October 28, 2022 • Documentary • R

Black & Blues is a feature-length documentary on Louis Armstrong, one of the most influential figures in jazz music. Using archive footage and never-before-heard home recordings, the film presents intimate insights into the mind of the culture-defining musician.







Watch Trailer • Released October 21, 2022 • Drama

Half-brothers Raymond (Ewan McGregor) and Ray (Ethan Hawke) must come together to fulfill their estranged father’s final wish following his death: to have them dig his grave. In inviting guests to his funeral, they discover that their dad treated his friends very differently to how he treated them.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released September 30, 2022 • Drama • R

Based on the incredible true story, Zac Efron stars as Chickie, who takes it upon himself to travel to the front lines of the Vietnam war, to give allied soldiers a little bit of hope — and a can of beer. Upon arriving at the trenches, Chickie is forced to confront the harsh realities of war. The film also stars Russell Crowe, with Bill Murray in a supporting role.







Watch Trailer • Released September 23, 2022 • Documentary • PG-13

The life of Sidney Poitier is explored in this documentary film, produced by Oprah Winfrey in collaboration with the Poitier family. Poitier’s legacy is brought to life with archive footage and interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Barbra Streisand and more.







Watch Trailer • Released August 5, 2022 • Animation • TV-Y

The unluckiest person ever, Sam Greenfield, journeys into a secret world where magical creatures manage the good luck and bad luck experienced on Earth. Sam’s arrival threatens the balance of fortune, and chaos ensues. Luck’s voice cast features Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg and more.

Luck is Apple’s first original motion picture made in partnership with Skydance Animation. The group is led by long-time Pixar veteran John Lasseter, who left Disney a few years ago following allegations of misconduct.







Watch Trailer • Released June 17, 2022 • Drama

Cooper Raiff wrote, produces, directs, and stars in this Sundance award-winning film. In Cha Cha Real Smooth, Andrew is a wayward unemployed young man working as a Bar Mitzvah party starter. He strikes up a friendship with Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter, Lola at one of these parties — beginning a very unconvential love story.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released February 11, 2022 • Drama

Based on the novel by Jandy Nelson, The Sky is Everywhere tells the story of Lennie Walker, who is struggling with grief following the death of her older sister. Lennie navigates love and loss as she meets Joe Fontaine, the new guy at school, and is inspired to write a song of her very own.







Watch Trailer • Released January 14, 2022 • Drama • R

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand lead a bold black-and-white adaptation of the Shakespeare classic. Joel Coen’s interpretation retains much of the original dialogue, albeit abridged to keep the story lean and focused. The stunning sets are stark and geometric, with clear German Expressionism influences, evoking the tone of a classical stage setting whilst still feeling impressively cinematic.







Watch Trailer • Released December 17, 2021 • Drama • R

Starring Mahershala Ali, Swan Song explores the ultimate dilemma: would you let a clone take your place? Ali’s character, Cameron, is tragically diagnosed with a terminal illness. But, in the near-future sci-fi setting, Cameron has the opportunity to replace himself with a perfect, healthy, human clone. The catch is that he cannot tell his family what he has done. Cameron struggles with the ramifications of this heart-breaking choice, learning much about love and life along the way.







Watch Trailer • Released November 25, 2021 • Documentary

Jeremy Morris is perhaps the only person who has been banned by a federal court from putting up Christmas decorations. This documentary film shows the extreme lengths Morris will go to celebrate the holiday season, and the neighborhood’s less-than-welcoming response to a Christmas bonanza taking place on the driveway of his North Idaho home.







Watch Trailer • Released November 5, 2021 • Drama • PG-13

Tom Hanks stars as the eponymous inventor, who is one of the last human survivors in this post-apocalyptic world. Finch builds a robot to keep him — and his beloved dog — company as they embark on a cross-country expedition in increasingly harsh conditions.







Watch Trailer • Released October 15, 2021 • Documentary • TV-MA

Todd Haynes brings a refined perspective on a genre-defining rock band in The Velvet Underground. Leaning heavily on the cinematic language of the ’60s — such as montage and split screen compositions — the film is far from a standard run-of-the-mill rock documentary.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released September 10, 2021 • Drama • TV-14

The Come From Away musical tells the story of the small town of Gander, who generously opened their doors to more than 7,000 people who found themselves stranded in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. They would go on to develop long-lasting bonds and friendships. This filmed version of the musical features many original Broadway cast members, and was performed to an audience of 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.







Watch Trailer • Released August 13, 2021 • Drama • PG-13

Ruby, played by actress Emilia Jones, is the only hearing person in her family. She has grown up helping out, and generally acting as interpreter, for her deaf parents. In this heartwarming and hilarious film, Ruby discovers a passion and a talent for singing. She must reconcile her new-found career ambitions with her family commitments.

CODA premiered at the 2021 Sundance film festival and took home the grand jury prize for drama. The film has also been commended for its real-world representation of the deaf community, including casting deaf actors for all deaf roles.







Watch Trailer • Released June 25, 2021 • Documentary

Featuring interviews with people that worked with him and were inspired by him, this documentary explores the life of Charles Schulz, creator of Charlie Brown. It shows how Schulz became interested in cartoons and how that evolved into the development of the Peanuts series. The film interweaves a new Peanuts animation featuring Charlie Brown and the gang tackle the question of ‘who are you?’ in a school essay.







Watch Trailer • Released June 25, 2021 • Documentary • TV-PG

Dr Michelle Fournet wants to prove that whales identify each other by sound and Dr Ellen Garland aims to show how whalesong is not so dissimilar to human speech. Fathom centers on the intricacy of scentific research. It also highlights how the scientists readjust to normal life, after spending months dedicated to observing one species of animal.







Watch Trailer • Released April 16, 2021 • Documentary • PG

The year of human quarantine allowed wildlife flourished in unexpected and profound ways and The Year Earth Changed explores 2020 from the perspective of the natural world. David Attenborough narrates this fascinating documentary film, featuring scenes such as the penguin takeover of Cape Town and the appearance of whales in Glacier Bay.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released March 12, 2021 • Drama • R

Tom Holland stars as Cherry, in this hard-hitting drama feature directed by the Russo brothers. After joining the army at a young age, Cherry falls into the depths of heroin addiction. He becomes a bank robber to service his cravings, with the film examining the real impact of the opoid crisis in America.







Watch Trailer • Released February 26, 2021 • Documentary • R

A documentary film depicting the meteoric rise of Billie Eilish’s career. Recorded mostly in 2019, the film shows the artist’s triumphs and personal struggles as she crafts her debut album. An album so successful that it lands her five Grammy wins, at the age of eighteen.







Watch Trailer • Released January 29, 2021 • Drama • R

Justin Timberlake stars as Eddie Palmer, who has just completed a 12 year prison sentence. Palmer’s neighbor disappears, leaving him in the care of her 7 year old son Sam. As the pair develop a close bond, Palmer’s past comes back to haunt the relationship.







Watch Trailer • Buy on DVD/Blu-ray • Read Related Book • Released December 11, 2020 • Animation • PG

Wolfwalkers is the latest installment from Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon. A young hunter, Robyn, comes to Ireland and discovers the magical world of the Wolfwalkers, after originally intending to exterminate the last remaining wolf pack. The film tells an enchanting folklore tale and received glowing reviews from critics, including an Oscar nomination for best animated feature.







Watch Trailer • Released November 13, 2020 • Documentary • TV-MA

Fireball is a documentary film about the human response to meteorites and shooting stars, or more cryptically the ‘visitors from darker worlds’. Werner Herzog explores how these happenings have shaped human culture and beliefs.







Watch Trailer • Buy on DVD/Blu-ray • Released October 23, 2020 • Comedy • R

On The Rocks stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, in a romantic comedy film directed and written by Sophia Coppola. Jones’ character, Laura, suspects her husband might be having an affair. On the Rocks is a light-hearted and fun caper to find out the truth.







Watch Trailer • Released October 22, 2020 • Documentary • TV-PG

A documentary showcasing the creative process of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, as they record their new album ‘Letter to You’. The film includes 10 final take performances from the album.







Watch Trailer • Released August 14, 2020 • Documentary • PG-13

An illuminating documentary following the 2018 Boys State in Texas, providing a fascinating insight into the machinations of politics. Boys State won the Grand Jury prize at the Sundance festival.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released July 10, 2020 • Action • PG-13

A cinematic World War II naval thriller starring Tom Hanks. Hanks play Krause, a commander on his maiden voyage to escort a convoy of merchant Allied ships across the North Atlantic. The film follows their quest as they face the German submarines trying to stop them in their tracks.







Watch Trailer • Released June 19, 2020 • Documentary • PG

A documentary about the father relationship in a family. The 80-minute movie starts with interviews with famous faces but pivots into an exploration of how fathers in ordinary families are dealing with the many stresses of life.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 24, 2020 • Documentary • TV-MA

The Beastie Boys Story takes a personal look at the band’s highs and lows over the last 40 years. The documentary is narrated by band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horvitz, in an intimate live theater setting, and directed by the award-winning Spike Jonze.







Watch Trailer • Released March 20, 2020 • Drama • PG-13

Based on a true story, the movie follows two businessmen who take on the oppressive racial climate of the 1960s by pretending to be just a janitor and chauffeur, whilst they secretly grow their business empire.







Watch Trailer • Released December 6, 2019 • Drama • R

Hala puts the spotlight on a teenager attempting to balance the innate freedoms of teenage life with her traditional Muslim upbringing. A secret romance could split the family relationship altogether.







Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • Documentary • TV-PG

A documentary spanning footage shot over four years of an elephant herd traveling across Africa. The film centers around the matriarch Athena but also pays attention to other animal species encountered along the way.





Sports



Coming February 1

Starting with the 2023 season, access all Major League Soccer games – no blackouts or restrictions – with the MLB Season Pass available exclusively on the Apple TV app. Apple TV+ subscribers can watch some of the MLS games, at no extra charge.







How to Watch

Apple has partnered with the MLB to offer a doubleheader of two live baseball games, every Friday of the regular season, exclusively for Apple TV+ subscribers. Apple will also stream ‘MLB Big Inning’, a daily live show featuring game highlights.

Friday Night Baseball is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the UK. US and Canadian viewers will also get access to a 24/7 stream of MLB replays, classic games and more content.





Shorts and Specials



Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released December 25, 2022 • Animation • TV-G

Charlie Mackesy’s book is brought to life in this carefully-crafted Christmas Day special, featuring beautiful hand-drawn animation. Four unlikely friends team up on an inspiring journey of exploration.







Watch Trailer • Released August 12, 2022 • Kids • TV-Y

Lucy is worried about starting at a new school in the fall, so she decides to start her own instead. The Peanuts gang enroll as her students. However, Lucy soon learns that running a school is easier said than done. The new Peanuts special debuts in time for back-to-school season and pays respect to the important role of teachers in children’s lives.







Watch Trailer • Released May 6, 2022 • Kids • TV-Y

In the latest Charlie Brown special for Apple TV+, Peppermint Patty grew up with a mother, so she isn’t quite as excited for Mother’s Day as everyone else. However, the Peanuts gang help to make her see that the day celebrates all kind of families too.







Watch Trailer • Released April 15, 2022 • Holiday • TV-Y

In this brand new animated special, Charlie Brown looks to see how he can best make a positive impact on the environment. Starring Snoopy and all your favorite Peanuts characters, It’s The Small Things aired to help celebrate Earth Day 2022.







Watch Trailer • Released December 10, 2021 • Holiday

‘For Auld Lang Syne’ is a brand new Peanuts holiday special, featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang. In this special, Lucy tries to arrange the best New Year’s Eve party ever to make up for a somewhat disappointing Christmas.







Released December 3, 2021 • Holiday • TV-G

Mariah Carey returns to Apple TV+ in a more subdued affair than her 2020 special. It features an exclusive performance of her new holiday song ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’, featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin, as well as an interview with Zane Lowe.







Watch Trailer • Released October 1, 2021 • Animation

This beautiful short film follows the journey of a nature-loving astronaut who is stranded on a small, desolate, planet. The astronaut visibly blushes at the arrival of a friendly, pink, alien lifeform.







Watch Trailer • Released September 1, 2021 • Documentary • TV-14

This documentary special features exclusive access to the highest-level of decison makers in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack, including interviews with President George W. Bush and his chief of staff, as they break down — minute-by-minute — the government response to the events of that terrible day.







Watch Trailer • Released December 4, 2020 • Holiday • TV-G

Mariah Carey leads a holiday celebration spectacular, featuring original performances of a dozen Christmas classics. The special includes the debut performance the new holiday track ‘Oh Santa’, sung by Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.







Released April 23, 2020 • 6 episodes • TV-G

Shot on iPhone during the pandemic, Cody the monster broadcasts from the Helpsters workshop to demonstrate how it is still possible to learn, play, and have fun whilst stuck at home.







Watch Trailer • Released April 21, 2020 • 6 episodes • TV-G

The classic Fraggle Rock puppet show returns with a new series of shorts that show how friendship can bind us all. Amidst coronavirus lockdown measures, ‘Fraggle Rock: Rock On’ is recorded in the homes of the production team, shot on iPhone 11.







Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released April 17, 2020 • Kids • TV-G

An animated short film that follows a young boy learning about wonders of nature, in celebration of Earth Day. The story is based on the best-selling book by Oliver Jeffers. The film is narrated by Meryl Streep.







Released May 18, 2019 • Kids • TV-G

Peanuts celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in this live-action mockumentary revealing Snoopy as the fourth member of the Apollo 10 mission, also starring Jeff Goldblum and Ron Howard.





Coming Soon: Upcoming Apple TV+ TV Shows and Movies Release Date





Back Catalog Content

Apple TV+ is focused on producing new TV shows and movies, which means exclusive originals make up the vast majority of the available content. However, the service includes a handful of older titles to stream: ‘Fraggle Rock’, ‘Long Way Round’, ‘Long Way Down’, ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’, ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’, ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’, ‘Happy New Year, Charlie Brown’, ‘Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown’, ‘It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown’, ‘It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown’, ‘The Peanuts Classics’, ‘Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales’ and ‘I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown’.

These classics are now airing on Apple TV+ as Apple has reached deals to make new seasons, or reboot the franchise entirely, so the older episodes are made available for customers to catch up.





More Coming to Apple TV+

That’s a total of 175 TV shows and films to watch on Apple TV+. Apple has a lot more originals in development, with new content being added every couple of weeks. We’ll keep this post updated with the latest official announcements of new Apple TV+ content.