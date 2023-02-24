Here’s how to automate iPhone’s always-on display with iOS 16.4

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 24 2023 - 9:24 am PT
0 Comments
automate iPhone always-on display

After debuting with the iPhone 14 Pro last fall, Apple continues to improve its always-on screen with software updates. The latest capability is the option to automate iPhone’s always-on display with iOS 16.4 and later.

After launching without much flexibility, Apple released the first always-on display customizations with iOS 16.2 in December. That allowed users to turn off colored wallpapers and notifications from the always-on screen.

Now with the iOS 16.4 beta, Apple has made it possible to schedule/automate when iPhone always-on is enabled via Focus Filters.

How to automate iPhone always-on display with Focus Filters

You’ll need to be running the iOS 16.4 beta to get this feature or wait for the iOS 16.4 public release. Check out our guide for how to install the free beta.

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max
  2. Choose Focus > pick an existing Focus or create a new one
  3. Swipe down and under Focus Filters tap Add Filter
  4. At the bottom choose the new “Always On Display”
  5. The default will be to turn it on, tap Add in the top right corner
  6. To automate this, make sure you have either Smart Activation on or a schedule set for the Focus you’ve added always-on to (just above Focus Filters)
  • You can also tie the always-on on/off filter to different Lock Screens by linking them with a Focus mode (long-press on your Lock Screen > tap Focus)
  • Jump into another Focus mode and set always-on to off to automate the feature
automate iPhone always-on display 1

Thanks for checking out our guide on how to automate iPhone always-on display! Does this make the feature more appealing to you? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro
Always-on display

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12