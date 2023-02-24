Here’s how to automate iPhone’s always-on display with iOS 16.4

After debuting with the iPhone 14 Pro last fall, Apple continues to improve its always-on screen with software updates. The latest capability is the option to automate iPhone’s always-on display with iOS 16.4 and later.

After launching without much flexibility, Apple released the first always-on display customizations with iOS 16.2 in December. That allowed users to turn off colored wallpapers and notifications from the always-on screen.

Now with the iOS 16.4 beta, Apple has made it possible to schedule/automate when iPhone always-on is enabled via Focus Filters.

How to automate iPhone always-on display with Focus Filters

You’ll need to be running the iOS 16.4 beta to get this feature or wait for the iOS 16.4 public release. Check out our guide for how to install the free beta.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max Choose Focus > pick an existing Focus or create a new one Swipe down and under Focus Filters tap Add Filter At the bottom choose the new “Always On Display” The default will be to turn it on, tap Add in the top right corner To automate this, make sure you have either Smart Activation on or a schedule set for the Focus you’ve added always-on to (just above Focus Filters)

You can also tie the always-on on/off filter to different Lock Screens by linking them with a Focus mode (long-press on your Lock Screen > tap Focus)

Jump into another Focus mode and set always-on to off to automate the feature

Thanks for checking out our guide on how to automate iPhone always-on display! Does this make the feature more appealing to you? Share your thoughts in the comments!

