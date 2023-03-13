Here’s how to watch March Madness 2023 on iPhone, Apple TV, and web

Like last year, the 2023 NCAA tournament is being broadcast across multiple networks. Fortunately, you can stream all the games from one place with the NCAA’s app as well as a few other options. Follow along for how to watch March Madness 2023 on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, the web, plus the full schedule, and more.

The first 2023 March Madness games kick off on Tuesday, March 14 with Missouri State vs Texas A&M and Pitt vs Mississippi State with the full first-round game days happening on March 16 and 17.

The men’s NCAA tournament games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. While the NCAA’s website will feature some live coverage, all of the games will be live streaming on the NCAA March Madness Live app which has been updated this year with iOS 16’s Live Activities, CarPlay, and more.

And the women’s tournament kicks off on March 15 and will be broadcast by ESPN and available to stream with the ESPN app and online.

Below we’ll cover how to watch March Madness 2023 on iPhone and more plus the full schedule and where each game will be broadcast.

How to watch March Madness 2023 on iPhone, Apple TV, web

March Madness Live app

You can watch all the March Madness 2023 games in one place with the NCAA March Madness Live app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV – but a TV provider login is required

If you don’t have cable/a provider login, you can pick up a streaming live TV plan with DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, or fuboTV or similar to get full access through the March Madness Live app Free trials available with DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV



Paramount+, TBS, TNT, and truTV

Alternatively, you can watch any of the games on CBS with an over-the-air antenna

You can watch the CBS broadcast games with Paramount+ Premium on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web (free trial, $9.99/month after) Make sure to pick the Premium plan to get live March Madness games (skip the Showtime add-on) and use promo code “ADVANCE” to get a 30-day trial instead of the standard 7-day trial (via Hip2Save) Also, T-Mobile customers should have access to Paramount+ free for a year



If you don’t want to use the March Madness Live app, you can also use the TBS, TNT, or truTV apps – but a TV provider login is required

March Madness 2023 schedule and channel – all times Eastern

March 14

No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16. Texas A&M CC | 6:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi St. | 9 p.m. ET | truTV

March 15

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern| 6:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State | 9 p.m. | truTV

March 16

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | 12:00 pm. | CBS

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri | 1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas | 1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama | 2:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St. | 3 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona | 3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa | 6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke | 7 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas | 7:15 p.m. | TBS

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston | 9:15 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 9:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA | 9:55 p.m. | truTV

March 17

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s | 1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette | 2:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton | 3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue | 6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 p.m | TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga | 7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:15 p.m.| TNT

No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | truTV

March 18

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 2:30 p.m. | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 5 p.m. | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 p.m. | TNT

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7 p.m. | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7:30 p.m. | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 p.m. | TNT

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9:30 p.m. | TBS

March 19

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 12:00 p.m | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 2:30 p.m. | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 5 p.m. | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 p.m. | TNT

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7 p.m. | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7:30 p.m. | truTV

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 p.m. | TNT

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9:30 p.m. | TBS

March 23 – Sweet 16

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6:15 p.m. | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7 p.m. | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:45 p.m. | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9:30 p.m. | CBS

March 24 – Sweet 16

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6:15 p.m. | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7 p.m. | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:45 p.m. | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9:30 p.m. | CBS

March 25 – Elite 8

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 p.m. | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 p.m. | TBS

March 26 – Elite 8

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 2 p.m. | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 4:55 p.m. | CBS

April 1 – Final Four

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 p.m. | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 p.m. | CBS

April 3 – National Championship

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9 p.m. ET | CBS

Thanks for checking out our guide on how to watch March Madness 2023!

Schedule via NCAA.com