These are the best CarPlay apps for iPhone

Latest updated include News+, InRoute, LINE, Microsoft Teams, Panera Bread, Plexamp, VLC, and Weather on the Way.

CarPlay is Apple’s feature that brings communication and entertainment functions to the built-in screen in your car using iPhone apps. The feature appears on a lot of aftermarket displays and new cars that you can buy today.

As CarPlay support is now available from most manufacturers, we’re also seeing more CarPlay apps. Once you install these apps on your iPhone, they appear on your CarPlay-enabled display when you connect your iPhone. Read on for the growing list of iPhone apps that support CarPlay.

Apple apps

Phone (Favorites, Recents, Contacts, Keypad, Voicemail)

(Favorites, Recents, Contacts, Keypad, Voicemail) Music (Apple Music including Beats 1)

(Apple Music including Beats 1) Maps (Search, POI’s, Navigation, Nearby, Lane Guidance, ETA sharing)

(Search, POI’s, Navigation, Nearby, Lane Guidance, ETA sharing) Messages (Create, read, reply over Siri)

(Create, read, reply over Siri) News+ (Listen to audio stories for Apple News subscribers)

(Listen to audio stories for Apple News subscribers) Now Playing (This will show audio content from any iPhone app similar to iOS’s Control Center)

(This will show audio content from any iPhone app similar to iOS’s Control Center) Podcasts (Also works with Siri)

(Also works with Siri) Books (Since iOS 8.4 for playing audiobooks)

(Since iOS 8.4 for playing audiobooks) Calendar (Since iOS 13 for viewing current and upcoming events, including addresses)

(Since iOS 13 for viewing current and upcoming events, including addresses) Settings (Since iOS 13 for controlling Do Not Disturb While Driving, Light and Dark Mode, and Siri Suggestions)

(Since iOS 13 for controlling Do Not Disturb While Driving, Light and Dark Mode, and Siri Suggestions) Dashboard (A new addition to the Home Screen since iOS 13, includes tiles for navigation, favorite locations, now playing audio, Siri Suggestions, and calendar events)

Audiobooks & Reading

Communication apps

EV charging and parking

Food apps

Music

Navigation apps

News & Sports

Podcasts

Stay tuned for more CarPlay apps as they update in the future! Want to submit an app for consideration? Reach out via Twitter, Instagram, or email.