iOS 17 comes with a bunch of improvements for AirPods users, especially for those with the second-generation AirPods Pro. One of the new features is Conversation Awareness, which detects when the user is talking to someone to automatically reduce the volume and switch to Transparency Mode. Now Apple wants to know why some users have been turning this feature off in the iOS 17 beta.

Conversation Awareness is one of the new features for the second-generation AirPods Pro available with a beta firmware for users running iOS 17 beta. As described by Apple, users can simply “start speaking and Conversation Awareness will lower the volume and enhance the voices in front of the user, all while reducing background noise.”

Apple surveying users about Conversation Awareness

But over the past few days, Apple has been sending out a feedback survey to users who have opted to turn off Conversation Awareness. In the survey, which can be answered directly from the iPhone, Apple asks users who have installed the AirPods beta firmware to rate their overall experience using the new conversation-detecting feature.

Apple wants to know if there are any critical issues when Conversation Awareness is triggered, or when AirPods return to their previous state (like a delay to detect when someone is talking). Another question aims to find out whether users prefer audio content to be fully paused rather than having the volume reduced when the feature is activated.

The options are:

No issues

Expectation for music to pause instead of volume lowered

Expectation for spoken content to pause instead of volume lowered

Other

In the last question of the survey, Apple asks what enhancements would make the user turn the feature back on. The options are:

N/A (I have feature enabled)

Allow Conversation Awareness to activate when someone is speaking to me

Disallow Conversation Awareness from activating when I sing or speak to myself

Have Music Pause when Conversation Awareness activates

Other

9to5Mac’s Take

It’s interesting to see that Apple has been actively asking for feedback from users trying out the AirPods beta firmware. This shows that Apple is still fine-tuning the new feature ahead of its public release this fall.

I’ve installed the beta firmware on my second-generation AirPods Pro, and personally, while Conversation Awareness is quite useful when I’m walking outside, I always turn it off when at home. That’s because I often sing out loud when listening to songs, and that makes Conversation Awareness trigger all the time.

I’m glad to see that Apple acknowledges that this can annoy some users and might be trying to improve the algorithms to differentiate when users are talking to someone or just singing along.

What about you? What would you tell Apple about this feature? Let us know in the comments section below.