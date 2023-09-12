Our 2023 roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases is now ready to go for Apple’s latest handsets. This year’s list of the best iPhone 15 cases is headlined by Apple’s latest collection for folks who love the brand’s in-house covers, including the new FineWoven treatment that wraps your device in a durable microtwill alongside its usual clear and silicone models. They are joined by third-party mainstays in both the more affordable segment and higher-end market, including leather MagSafe models, environmentally-conscious builds, completely clear designs to show off your new iPhone 15 design, and just about everything in between. Whether you’re looking for something inexpensive to ensure you have something to protect your device in the early days before you secure your ideal cover or otherwise, this is the place to find all of the best iPhone 15 cases in one handy list. This collection will be updated constantly over the next few days, weeks, months, and beyond as more of the new 2023 collections go live. Head below for a closer look at this year’s best iPhone 15 cases you can buy right now.

Best Apple iPhone 15 cases

This year’s collection of covers from Apple has arrived with some fresh new designs to top our list of the best iPhone 15 cases. Many folks swear by the first-party offerings, and this year’s collection has now arrived in full force. Let’s call it more than just rumors of Apple moving away from leather offerings came true, and now a more environmentally-friendly FineWoven textile sits in its place – the Apple FineWoven iPhone 15 cases are starting to appear on Amazon alongside the matching FineWoven MagSafe wallets.

Apple describes the FineWoven treatment as a durable microtwill with a “soft, suede-like feel…designed with the earth in mind.” It is made from 68% post-consumer recycled materials and “significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to leather.”

This year’s offerings breakdown as follows:

iPhone 15 Silicone Case $49

iPhone 15 Clear Case $49

iPhone 15 FineWoven Case $59

iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case $49

iPhone 15 Pro Silicone Case $49

iPhone 15 Pro FineWoven Case $59

iPhone 15 Pro Max Silicone Case $49

iPhone 15 Pro Max Clear Case $49

iPhone 15 Pro Max Plus FineWoven Case $59

iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case $49

iPhone 15 Plus Clear Case $49

iPhone 15 Plus FineWoven Case $59

Featured: Totallee

Totallee’s lineup of iPhone 15 cases is among the best barely-there, minimalist options you’ll find. They’re available in two versions: a super thin case for those who don’t like bulky cases and a completely clear case that shows off your iPhone.

Totallee Super Thin iPhone 15 cases $39

Totallee Super Thin iPhone 15 Plus cases $39

Totallee Super Thin iPhone 15 Pro cases $39

Totallee Super Thin iPhone 15 Pro Max cases $39

Totallee Clear Grip iPhone 15 cases $39

Totallee Clear Grip iPhone 15 Plus cases $39

Totallee Clear Grip iPhone 15 Pro cases $39

Totallee Clear Grip iPhone 15 Pro Max cases $39

Featured: dbrand

dbrand and its Grip case have returned to protect your iPhone 15 in bespoke style alongside its interchangeable skins and its Glass screen protectors. This year, dbrand is also serving up its new Ghost clear case to show off your new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro X handset – not only does the brand guarantee it will not yellow on you for the lifetime of your device, but it also features its strongest magnets yet while adding only 1.2mm in thickness to the carrying experience.

dbrand iPhone 15 Pro Ghost Case $50

dbrand iPhone 15 Pro Max Ghost Case $50

And the rest of the collection…

Featured: SUPCASE and i-BLASON

Over at Amazon, all of the SUPCASE iPhone 15 cases are available at 15% off for 9to5Mac readers using code 159TO5MAC at checkout.

The new iPhone 15 edition of the award-winning SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO is ready for purchase. It features a back casing and a front frame to create a protective seal around the edges alongside bezels to safeguard the camera array and display. Other features include texturized edges, clicky buttons, and the ever-important port cover to block dust, dirt, and moisture. The wireless charge-compatible UB Pro also includes a built-in screen protector, a kickstand with three unique viewing angles that doubles as a ring holder, and a free rotating belt clip holster.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO from $25

On the i-Blason side of things, we are featuring the Ares Mag – a 2-piece case made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate with a built-in screen protector, raised edges, and 20-foot drop protection alongside another notable port cover. New colors this year include Grey, Navy, White, Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Seafoam.

i-Blason Ares Mag from $25

The best iPhone 15 cases from Spigen

Spigen’s value-packed covers are an easy choice for our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, and its latest models are now available from $14 Prime shipped.

More details at 9to5Toys: Spigen’s iPhone 15 case collection is now live with new models and prices starting from $14

SANDMARC – Best Leather iPhone 15 Cases

Apple might not have made one this year, but the SANDMARC Leather iPhone cases have arrived. Anyone who knows any of my previous case coverage knows how much I love these things – they are easily my favorite, and they are now here for Apple’s pro models alongside the rubber models.

Best of all 9to5 readers can use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS code at checkout to score 10% off – these cases almost never go on sale otherwise:

SANDMARC Pro Leather iPhone 15 Case $45 (Reg. $50)

(Reg. $50) SANDMARC Pro iPhone 15 Case $45 (Reg. $50)

More details at 9to5Toys: SANDMARC’s gorgeous leather iPhone 15 cases are here, plus more from $36 [Exclusive deal]

MUJJO’s best iPhone 15 cases

MUJJO is landing in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases this year with its usual Full Leather and Leather Wallet models (alongside a burgundy colorway), but the brand has also introduced a new Shield Case featuring ImpactCore technology, 5-meter drop protection, and more.

All-new MUJJO iPhone 15 Shield Case $59

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max

ImpactCore technology provides unrivaled shock absorption

Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully

Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish

MUJJO Full Leather and Leather Wallet iPhone 15 Case $49 – $59

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max

Wrapped leather or machined-metal rear camera bump protects lenses

Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully

Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish

New burgundy colorway

More details at 9to5Toys: MUJJO’s iPhone 15 case collection arrives with brand new leather Shield model and more

Best iPhone 15 cases from Pad & Quill

The new Pad & Quill iPhone 15 leather wallet cases have arrived with pull down card holders to support MagSafe charging and the brand’s beloved wallet folio-style model. On top of launch deals, you can use code PQ20 at checkout to knock the prices down even lower:

Traveler All Leather iPhone 15 Pro/Max Wallet Case from $68 (Reg. 100)

(Reg. 100) Pocket Book Wallet iPhone 15 Case from $68 (Reg. $100)

Alto custom wood iPhone 15 cases with laser engraving

Alto’s new collection of custom wood iPhone 15 cases is now ready for shipping. This is a small family operation we explored for the first time last year, coming away impressed with its unique approach to handcrafting natural wood iPhone 15 cases with custom laser engraving. This year, it is introducing a series of new pre-made designs as well as new finishes and exotic woods for those looking to make use of its made-to-order online customization setup. You can get more details here, and be sure to apply the code below to score our exclusive discount:

Regularly ranging in price from $36 to $57, all 9to5 readers can score 10% off (just about) everything on the site using code 9TO5MAC at checkout right now – the discount might automatically apply when you follow this link.

More details at 9to5Toys: Create your own exotic wood iPhone 15 case with Alto’s unique laser engraving [Exclusive deal]

Peak Design fabric iPhone 15 case

The 2023 Peak Design Everyday fabric iPhone 15 case includes the standard model and the Loop Case with a small finger grip alongside both MagSafe compatibility and Slimlink mounting technology for an extra secure connection to the brand’s range of accessories. It is a personal pick for one of the best iPhone 15 cases out there, and this year we are getting three new colorways – sun yellow, redwood, and midnight blue – joining the usual charcoal and sage.

Peak Design Everyday iPhone 15 Case $50

Peak Design Everyday iPhone 15 Loop Case $60

More details at 9to5Toys: Peak Design unleashes its new fabric-wrapped iPhone 15 case with 3 new colors

OtterBox

The OtterBox iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max cases are now live.

Defender Series Pro $65

Symmetry Series for MagSafe $50

OtterGrip Symmetry Series for MagSafe $60

Symmetry Series Clear for MagSafe $50

And much more…

Nomad

Modern Standard Leather $50

Modern Horween Leather $70

Modern Standard Leather Folio $60

Horween Leather Folio $80

More details at 9to5Toys: Nomad fills in for Apple with new leather iPhone 15 cases, plus refreshed Sport and Rugged covers

Incipio’s best iPhone 15 cases

All-new Incipio woven-like textile cru iPhone case from $49.99 shipped This new release comes with your choice of a leather, textile, or camo inlay…lifetime manufacturer’s warranty, this model also sports ultra responsive press-fit buttons, intentionally raised edges, a form-fitting silhouette made with antimicrobial materials, and a MagSafe design.

Forme for MagSafe Collection $50

AeroGrip for MagSafe $60

Grip from $45

Duo/Duo MagSafe from $35

More details at 9to5Toys: Incipio has its own MagSafe fine woven iPhone 15 case too, check it out here

Caseology

Select models in the new Caseology iPhone 15 case collection will indeed drop an additional 10% at checkout via the official Amazon storefront.

More details at 9to5Toys: Caseology’s new iPhone 15 cases launch with unique paneled design and deals from just $10

Moment

Among our favorite manufacturers out there, Moment is back with its latest collection. The Moment iPhone 15 cases deliver some of the best options on the market, especially when it comes to photography-focused offerings.

Moment iPhone 15 cases for $49.99 in several colors

More details at 9to5Toys: Moment refreshes popular MagSafe photography case for iPhone 15 series handsets

elago

More details at 9to5Toys: elago’s liquid silicone cases wrap your iPhone 15 in 20 different colors from under $13 [Deal]

Smartish

iPhone 15 Gripmunk Compatible with MagSafe $20

iPhone 15 Gripzilla Compatible with MagSafe from $30

iPhone 15 Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 from $25

Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 from $30

More details at 9to5Toys: Smartish iPhone 15 cases arrive alongside new Side Hustle Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet

Velvet Caviar – 25% off

Velvet Caviar is offering 9to5 readers 25% off its entire collection of new iPhone 15 cases, from metallic prints to adorable characters, vibrant patterns, and faux croc skin. Use code 9to5Mac at checkout to redeem the deals.

Velvet Caviar iPhone 15 cases 25% off

Velvet Caviar iPhone 15 Plus cases 25% off

Velvet Caviar iPhone 15 Pro cases 25% off

Velvet Caviar iPhone 15 Pro Max cases 25% off

ZAGG

ZAGG is launching an extensive new new lineup of cases for iPhone 15. You’ll find 12 distinct MagSafe models to cover Apple’s latest handset across the company’s latest collection:

Everest Snap Case $70

Denali Snap Case $60

Santa Cruz Snap $50

Santa Cruz Snap with Kickstand $55

London Snap $50

Manhattan Snap $50

Milan Snap $50

Crystal Palace from $40

More details at 9to5Toys: ZAGG iPhone 15 MagSafe cases debut in 12 different styles

UAG iPhone 15 cases

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Civilian $60

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Monarch Pro $80

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Metropolis LT Kevlar $65

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Monarch Pro Kevlar $100

And even more…

Mous

Mous MagSafe Limitless 5.0 iPhone 15 Case $65 Experience unparalleled protection with AiroShock. Get your phone case MagSafe ready. Our strong magnetic connection means optimized and fast wireless charging, plus full compatibility with MagSafe accessories.

Mous MagSafe Clarity 2.0 iPhone 15 Case $65 Experience unparalleled protection with AiroShock. Say goodbye to unsightly yellow stains This MagSafe compatible case has raised edges around the screen & camera.



More details at 9to5Toys: Mous ultra-protective wood/leather iPhone 15 cases, without all of the bulk, are now live

Bellroy leather iPhone 15 cases

The new Bellroy iPhone 15 leather cases have arrived with “premium hides tanned under gold-rated Leather Working Group environmental protocols.”

iPhone 15 Phone Case from $55

iPhone 15 Mod Phone Case + Wallet from $99

iPhone 15 Phone Case – 3 Card from $69

More details at 9to5Toys: https://9to5toys.com/2023/09/13/bellroy-iphone-15-leather-cases/

Updating…more on the way shortly

What is the best iPhone 15 case? Well, everyone has different needs and tastes here, whether that be an ultra-protective offering or something in the barley there category. After years and years of testing out cases for Apple’s iPhone each year, we are pretty confident in the picks found above, to say the least. This roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases is a great place to start, alongside the launch coverage for several of the best brands over at 9to5Toys and the plethora of hands-on reviews we will begin to publish once Apple has shipped out the new iPhone 15 models. Do iPhone 14 cases fit iPhone 15? Well, some folks try to jam last year’s case onto the new devices. It’s something I tend to recommend avoiding if possible, but it will work in some cases. The size of the handsets is rarely exactly the same, but it appears as though the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are quite close this year, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have shifted in size a little bit. The USB-C port will presumably change things up a little bit as well. You can find more details here. How to get deals on the best iPhone 15 cases? Easy…9to5Toys. We will be publishing price drops from all the best brands the second they go live, alongside some exclusive deals just for 9to5 readers. In fact, you’ll already find some launch deals available in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases above.