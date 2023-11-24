Apple Arcade launched with close to 100 titles and the service is seeing new games added almost every week with over 200 games now in the library. Follow along with our guide on all the available Apple Arcade games plus the latest releases.

11/24/23: Delicious – Miracle of Life+ is the latest release.

Experience a time management story game with Delicious – Miracle of Life+! This fan-favorite game from the Delicious series is now available on Arcade, bringing you exciting time management levels, a heartwarming story and interesting characters in one game. Join Emily on her journey as she starts her cooking video blog with delicious family recipes and receives the heartwarming news that she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Patrick. As they prepare for the new addition to their family and manage their busy lives, they could use a helping hand, and that’s where you come in!

11/17/23: Downwell+ has arrived on Apple Arcade. It’s a retro-style action game “about a person venturing down a well in search of untold treasures with only his Gunboots for protection.”

The Amazing Gunboots – The fashionable and lethal Gunboots allow players to unleash a torrent of firepower on the nasty creatures dwelling in the well and slow your decent with each shot. Unique Weapons & Items – Get different weapons, shop for peculiar items and obtain powerful upgrades that all stack and affect the way you play! A New Adventure Every Time – Each level in Downwell is procedurally generated, so no two trips down the well are ever the same providing a fresh new adventure each time!

11/6/23: Football Manager 2024 Touch has arrived with “new features and gameplay upgrades.”

The world’s greatest soccer management simulation returns to Apple Arcade for a new season with Football Manager 2024 Touch. Chase instant glory as the boss of one of the world’s best clubs or import your existing career from Football Manager 2023 Touch to continue your progress – the choice is yours. New features and gameplay upgrades empower you to elevate your team’s performances this season, shape a title-winning culture and inspire your players on the biggest stages.

11/3/23: Knotwords+ by Zach Gage “is a minimal and elegant logic puzzle – with words.”

The rules are simple: arrange the letters in each section so every word is valid, across and down. Each puzzle may seem difficult at first — but like all my favorite newspaper puzzles, it gets easier as you progress. Each step guides you naturally towards the solution. This is the kind of game I’ve been trying to make my whole career — I’m amazed Jack and I discovered this design. We hope you like it.

10/24/23: NBA2K24 Arcade Edition has landed on Apple Arcade as a major new release:

Enjoy new ways to play at home and on the go with the latest installment of the world-renowned NBA 2K franchise, exclusively available on Apple Arcade! Step into the shoes of your very own NBA Superstar with MyCAREER, play games to earn fans and unlock endorsements with iconic brands such as Nike, Jordan, or Adidas. Unlock NBA Legends to join your streetball squad and take on the AI and earn VCs that you can use to unlock new shoes, accessories, outfits, and tattoos for the first time on Apple Arcade. Challenge new GOATs in the Greatest mode and unlock a whole new lineup of NBA Superstars and Legends. Build the team of your wildest dreams and take on other GOAT squads in the ultimate showdown with the greatest fantasy team challenge. Think you’ve got what it takes to call the shots? Put your head coach skills to the test in Association mode with SimCast Live. Oversee your team’s strategy and lead your NBA franchise to victory! Sit courtside with Spectator mode, or play games matching the NBA season with NBA Today. And here’s the kicker – it’s not just about the game; it’s also about your style! You can now customize your indoor MyCOURT, hone your skills, and then invite your friends via Game Center to witness your greatness!

10/20/23: Crossword Jam+ “is a word search game like no other. With fresh daily word challenges that make you think hard, you won’t be able to stop! Simply swipe and connect the letters to find the words and boost your vocabulary!”

10/13/23: The popular physics-based puzzle franchise Cut the Rope is back with its third release exclusively on Apple Arcade. Here’s what to expect with Cut the Rope 3:

This newest chapter in the global Cut the Rope franchise whisks you away into a vibrant and immersive world. The key to travelling is in the stars, but how to collect them? The restless Nibble Nom is ready to help – if you think of a way to guide him through the stars. Work it out! Start on this exhilarating journey today!

10/6/23: Jeopardy! World Tour+ has landed Apple Arcade this week.

Bring America’s Favorite Quiz Show® straight to your fingertips, delivering an authentic Jeopardy! game show trivia experience like never before. Play the official Jeopardy! World Tour+ mobile game, now available on Apple Arcade! Prepare to train your brain, enhance your IQ, and rise to stardom as the ultimate game show quiz champion!

9/29/23: Cypher 007 arrives as a top-down action-adventure set in the world of James Bond as he tries to break free from a mental prison:

Cypher 007 – Experience the world of Agent 007 like never before. A top-down action adventure game inspired by 60 years of Spycraft, Cypher 007 will put players in the shoes of James Bond as you revisit some of his most iconic moments. The criminal mastermind Blofeld and head of Spectre has once again hatched a plan to sabotage his archenemy James Bond. This time he has utilized brainwashing techniques known as ‘The Mind Trap,’ holding Bond captive in a mental prison in an attempt to turn him into the ultimate double agent. Play as Agent 007 on his most challenging mission yet – escape the Mind Trap, defeat Blofeld, and put an end to the CYPHER program.

9/22/23: Junkworld TD (tower defense) has arrived on Apple Arcade and brings “daring adventures, perilous terrain, and dubious companions.”

Command the resourceful Scavenger clan as they survive the mayhem of epic post-apocalyptic battles. Deploy your strategy by using towers, special units and gadgets, as you train amazing crazy-looking heroes. Place your towers wherever you want, the whole map is your tactical playground!

9/15/23: Japanese Rural Life Adventure gives you the experience of “slow living in the Japanese countryside.”

Fix up an old house, make the yard nice, grow your own crops, and become self-sufficient. View the cherry blossoms in the spring;

attend the festival in the summer;

eat roasted sweet potatoes in the fall;

hear the temple bell ring in winter, and then it’s time for the first shrine visit of the New Year.

9/8/23: My Talking Angela 2+ is a popular virtual pet game from the makers of the popular My Talking Tom franchise.

My Talking Angela 2+ is the virtual pet game that makes every day more stylish and fun. Players help this fashionable cat stay busy in her big-city home. Awesome hair, makeup and fashion choices

Epic activities, like dancing, baking, and martial arts

Delicious food and snacks

Jet-setting travel options

Mini-games and puzzles test skills and reflexes

All-new sticker collections

8/29/23: Samba de Amigo is a rhythm game that first launched in arcades back in 1999 before arriving on Dreamcast in 2000. Now Sega has brought back the popular franchise with the new Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go on Apple Arcade.

It’s time to shake it on center stage in this vibrant rhythm action game.

Join Amigo and his friends in an all-new Samba de Amigo that takes the party wherever you go! Shake it with your maracas and groove to 40 hit songs from the world’s most popular genres, with even more on the way!

Shake and groove to exclusive songs: “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga

“DADDY” by PSY

“The Walker” by Fitz and the Tantrums Embark on a quest with Amigo to return lost music to the world! Explore Amigo’s hometown and complete challenges

Meet new characters

8/25/23: finity. is a handcrafted matching game with limited moves.

A few rules lead to endless strategy, flow, and exciting close calls. Tiles wrap around. Slide rows or columns to match 3. Moves are limited, so think carefully! Climb the leaderboards as you level up your skills to unlock challenging special tiles, power ups, and new themes to suit your mood in Classic Mode.

Or swipe over to Tempo Mode and get lost in music while you make swift matches and find your flow.

8/18/23: Kingdoms: Merge & Build is a soothing merge-2 experience blended with kingdom-building gameplay in this story-rich adventure exclusive to Apple Arcade!

The kingdom needs your help! During the king’s absence, a mysterious magical power destroyed the kingdom. Now it’s up to Prince Edward, Desmond, Megan, and other friends to rebuild the land and restore it to its former glory. Embark on this magical adventure and unfold its mystery.

8/10/23: Neograms+ is an “adorable cat puzzle game.”

7/28/23: Hello Kitty Island Adventure is an all-new game from the popular franchise that lets players “restore an abandoned island to its former glory.”

Welcome to Big Adventures Park, where friendships are key and adventure is just around the corner! Join your supercute new friends in a gorgeous world teeming with adorable creatures, delicious food, and many mysteries to explore.

7/21/23: Stardew Valley+ the award-winning farming role-playing/simulator has arrived on Apple Arcade.

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options.

7/14/23: Ridiculous Fishing EX is an updated version of the popular original that’s launched on Apple Arcade.

Follow Billy as he tries to find redemption from his uncertain past. Chase your destiny on the high seas and embark on a heroic quest for gills and glory. An all-new 3D Ridiculous Fishing built from the ground up by the original award-winning team, with new features…

7/7/23: LEGO DUPLO WORLD+ and Slay the Spire+ have launched on Apple Arcade.

First up, the popular kids’ app LEGO DUPLO WORLD+ brings lots of value by unlocking what’s normally up to $40 of in-app purchases.

Now on Arcade, LEGO® DUPLO® WORLD+ is packed with open-ended play experiences featuring animals, buildings, exciting vehicles, and trains to inspire your child’s imagination and creativity through learning.

Meanwhile, Slay the Spire+ is a “Deckbuilding Dungeon Crawl” that earned the accolade of “Best Strategy Game” in 2019 from IGN.

6/30/23: Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+ brings the hit “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire” to Apple Arcade with no ads or in-app purchases.

6/23/23: Retro Bowl+ has landed as the newest title on Apple Arcade title.

Get your hands on everything that made RETRO BOWL a #1 App Store hit – the glorious retro style and the simple roster management, including press duties and the handling of fragile egos, while on the field you get to call the shots. Can you pass the grade and take your team all the way to the ultimate prize? Can you win the Retro Bowl?

6/16/23: Jet Dragon lets players “Step through space and time into the world of Venerusa, where dragon racers soar the skies.”

Developer GREZZO says Jet Dragon features “intuitive races, formidable rivals, challenging courses,” and more.

6/9/23: Bold Moves+ is a word puzzle game that integrates “serene scenes, challenging levels, daily/weekly events, and inspirational quote puzzles.”

Also, Kimono Cats has received an update with a new level, minigame, achievements, items, and more.

5/4/23: Apple debuted the second-biggest expansion in a single day with 20 new games landing on the platform. Here’s everything new:

4/28/23: Grand Mountain Adventure+ is this week’s release on Apple Arcade.

Get ready to explore vast open-world mountains and ski resorts in this skiing and snowboarding adventure. With complete freedom to go wherever you want, you can land the biggest cliff drop, freeride down a steep chute, clip the gates in a narrow slalom track, stomp the perfect park run, or simply enjoy the feeling of fresh pow.

4/21/23: Summon Quest is a new “Shoot and loot” strategy game with 60 levels.

A rift has broken in our world, now crawling with monsters. It’s up to you to heal this rift and save the planet. Shoot, stack up skills, and fight your way through different regions each with unique enemies, challenges, bosses, and themes.

4/7/23: Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist – an official Doctor Who game – brings a “thrilling new story and challenging puzzle gameplay into an epic adventure across time and space.”

3/31/23: Human: Fall Flat+ is a funny and “light-hearted” physics puzzle platformer with both solo and multiplayer play.

3/24/23: Clue: The Classic Mystery Game+ is now available to download on Apple Arcade. This is the original Hasbro Board game that’s adapted for iPhone and iPad.

3/17/23: Osmos+ is a mesmerizing and immersive physics-based “cosmic game of survival.” The game has won a long list of accolades including Apple’s Design Award and iPad Game of the Year plus similar top awards from IGN, Pocket Gamer, and more.

If you’ve played before this is a fun time to revisit it, if you haven’t tried it, you’ve gotta give it a shot 😁.

Enter the Darwinian world of a galactic mote. Grow by absorbing smaller motes—but beware of being absorbed yourself. “Osmos+ features unique physics-based play, stellar graphics, and a hypnotic ambient soundtrack. Navigate through floating playgrounds, competitive petri dishes, deep solar systems, and more. The key is to balance mass and movement: to propel yourself you must eject matter behind you, causing you to shrink. Use it wisely. Whether you’re a child at heart who likes mucking about with single-cell organisms, or a strategist with a physics degree, this game is for you.

3/3/23: Kimono Cats features “charming fun” set at a Japanese “matsuri” festival.

2/24/23: Lifeline+ is a unique and immersive narrative experience about survival and perseverance:

“Lifeline pioneered a new narrative experience enabled by modern devices. This story plays out in real time as Taylor works to stay alive, notifications deliver new messages throughout your day. Keep up as they come in, or catch up later when you’re free.

Or, dive in and jump back to earlier points in the story, and see what happens when you make a different choice. Simple actions can have a profound effect. Complete any single path to restart the story and unlock this mode.

Lifeline is a deep, immersive story of survival and perseverance, with many possible outcomes. Taylor is relying on YOU.”

2/17/23: Farmside has arrived on Apple Arcade to let you “build your dream farm!”

2/10/23: Riptide GP: Renegade+ hydrojet racing is now available on Apple Arcade:

“Experience the future of illicit hydrojet racing, where armored riders kick out death-defying stunts over massive waterfalls, dodge cops through public waterways, and boost at breakneck speeds across surging waves.”

2/3/23: Blast your way through 3D physics puzzler Castle Crumble with “powerful explosives and mystical spells.”

1/27/23: Squiggle Drop makes players use “creativity and imagination to solve charming physics puzzles by drawing a single shape and watching what unfolds!”

1/20/23: Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! has landed on Apple Arcade this week with its unique take on Solitaire.

1/13/23: Illustrated arrives as the new game on Apple Arcade this week with an immersive puzzle experience to play on your own or with up to three others.

1/6/23: Role-playing title Episode XOXO aims to let “you live your stories with love, romance, adventure, and drama.”

12/16/22: GameLoft has launched a new adventure title featuring mini-games with My Little Pony: Mane Merge.

“RESTORE EQUESTRIA

Now that magic has returned to Equestria, darkness has fallen across the world. Explore, unlock, and uncover magical locations. Clear the darkness, defend magic, and rescue ponies and critters alike.

MERGE MAGIC

Fulfill everyponies’ wishes by merging and making items. Complete Wishes to restore the lands of Equestria to glory. Let your sparkle burn bright and do your part, hoof to heart!

CRYSTAL BRIGHTHOUSE

This is the new home of the Mane 5 and their mare-velous mini-games. The former lighthouse of Maretime Bay has been rebuilt, renovated, and re-energized.

COLLECT-A-THON

Complete challenges and achievements to collect stickers and fill out your Sticker Book. There are over 120+ stickers to collect, so trot to it!

WEEKLY CHALLENGES

Try your hoof at the weekly challenges; feed the hungry critter in Feeding Frenzy or look for Sparky Sparkeroni in Find Sparky.”

12/9/22: After the first JellyCar launched in 2008, the original developer worked with Disney to create JellyCar 2 and 3. However, those were discontinued in 2014.

Now eight years later, creator Walaber has returned with JellyCar Worlds.

“Jelly Car? The JELLY-EST Car!

The classic driving/platforming game is back! After over 10 years, finally a new modern JellyCar game is here!

Tactile Soft-Body Physics Gameplay

Your car is made of Jelly. So is the world! Utilize this and your various abilities (Grow, Balloon, Sticky Tires, Rocket, and more) to navigate the levels and find the exit!

Imaginative and Playful Design

Journey through multiple worlds, each with its own theme and gameplay mechanics.

A Living Flipbook

The sounds and visuals combine to give the experience of a flipbook animation come to life.

Customization Aplenty

Cap it off by designing your own car designs, and even recording your own sound effects!

Unlock more designs, brushes and stencils as you play.

I Remember This Game From My Childhood!

Yay! The original creator (Walaber) is back and developing this all-new, modern rendition of the classic JellyCar gameplay.”

12/2/22: Side-scroller action title Dead Cells+ has arrived on Apple Arcade.

“Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…!

That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers.

Dead Cells+ is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss.”

11/25/22: SpongeBob SolitairePants is the latest exclusive release for Apple Arcade that brings a twist to the classic card game.

“SpongeBob has discovered solitaire and he can’t wait to share it with you and every citizen of Bikini Bottom! SolitairePants is played across a square play area. It is easy to learn but you will need to play strategically to clear every card.”

The game includes Quest, Multiplayer, and Classic modes with the ability to collect a variety of decks and have fun with daily competitions.

11/18/22: The Skate City update brings a new level with 21 fresh challenges and 30 new goals.

“Welcome to the streets of Venice beach! Soak up the sun as you skate along the shores of this legendary spot. Drop into world famous skate parks, bomb hills through the suburbs or flex your way through muscle beach.

Venice brings over 21 fresh challenges to complete along with our smooth new tutorial in Skate Academy for Newcomers. Head over to Free Skate for unlimited sessions and complete all 30 new goals for even more Skate Cred!”

Old Man’s Journey+ is the newest release on Apple Arcade.

“A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans.

Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle solving.”

11/11/22: Sega’s Football Manager 2023 Touch is the newest title on Apple Arcade:

“The world’s favourite sports management game debuts on Apple Arcade. Feel the thrill of being a soccer manager, developing elite talent and winning soccer’s top prizes.

Bringing our 3D Match Engine to iPhone for the first time, Football Manager 2023 Touch delivers the most authentic football management experience in handheld gaming.

It’s time for you to join the managerial elite. With more than 120 leagues from the world’s biggest footballing nations at your fingertips, where will you find your perfect club?”

11/4/22: App Store Editors’ Choice-winner Battleheart Legacy+ RPG has arrived on Apple Arcade.

10/28/22: “Simple rules, challenging solutions” is the tagline for the embroidered puzzle game Stitch.

10/14/22: “Control time in surreal worlds” in the adventure title The Gardens Between+.

10/7/22: Spider Solitaire: Card Game+ and Gin Rummy Classic+ from developer MobilityWare are the newest releases on Apple Arcade.

9/30/22: GRIS+ – Serene and evocative adventure

“Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities.

GRIS+ is a serene and evocative experience, free of danger, frustration or death. Players will explore a meticulously designed world brought to life with delicate art, detailed animation, and an elegant original score. Through the game light puzzles, platforming sequences, and optional skill-based challenges will reveal themselves as more of Gris’s world becomes accessible.”

9/23/22: Shovel Knight Dig – Action-packed adventure

“When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them!

Meet new friends and foes, visit strange lands, and outfit yourself in your quest to keep the entire land from collapsing underfoot! Jump, slash, and dig your way down an ever-changing chasm of mystery in Shovel Knight Dig, an all-new Shovel Knight adventure!”

9/16/22: Garden Tails: Match and Grow – A relaxing puzzle game

9/9/22: Horizon Chase 2

“FEEL THE ARCADE RACING SPIRIT

Horizon Chase 2 is the evolution of the award-winning racing franchise. Born under the arcade sign, this game will fulfill your senses through immersive and high-speed gameplay. This is the golden era of arcade racing brought back over a modern and completely evolved experience.

TRULY CLASSIC GAMEPLAY

The classic 90’s signature gameplay stands out to keep your fingers in tight control of the cars. Forget complex setups: you are a few steps from overtakes, forks, and nitrous. Dodge your rivals without a wink. Easy to pick up and play, but hard to master, this game demands sharp racing skills and quick reflexes to beat your opponents and cross the finish line.

ALL-IN MULTIPLAYER

Bring your crew to the race! You can play every game mode in online chases with your friends. Assemble a crew with other players to progress together or compete head-to-head with players around the world. Wherever you are, it’s always time to have endless fun in a new era of arcade racing.

THE ART OF TOURING

Race around an entirely 3D world, touring a unique art style. From the vibrant colors of each landscape to the immersive conditions of different weathers, all enhanced by a thrilling soundtrack made by Barry Leitch, this game evolves the arcade experience to a state of art. New horizons will steer you to the beauty of a stunning and inviting visual trip with no return.

PLAY THE GARAGE GAME

Red or blue? Stars or flames? When visiting the Garage Shop you can customize your car to make it as yours as possible. Collect new cosmetic items, and upgrade your stats throughout the World Tour. Race in different Game Modes and keep on the cycle of getting new visual rewards. Winning was never so worth it.

PLAY IT. REPLAY IT.

Horizon Chase 2 was born to be live. Dynamic evergreen events will let you hone your skills and show off your rides. Major Updates will bring up new rewards. Different Game Modes will take you to the next level of challenge. Every day is an excellent reason to come back and race.”

9/2/22: Hanx101 Trivia

“Become a trivia master with Hanx101 Trivia! Test your knowledge across multiple categories from history to math, geography to food – the questions keep coming! Beat your own high score or challenge others in head-to-head trivia stand-offs or team play. Available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Journey through the Hanx101 mode and face 101 trivia questions to prove you are a trivia master. Right answers in a row multiply your score!

Play head-to-head, or team up for competitive trivia showdowns

Earn wildcards to power up your trivia game and overcome your opponents while battling through tens of thousands of trivia questions

Learn a new fun fact every time you play

Tom Hanks is challenging you to Hanx101 Trivia! Play, learn, compete, and become a trivia master!”

8/26/22: Love You to Bits+

“Love You to Bits+ is a charmingly cute, purely visual, puzzle-filled, point-and-click, sci-fi adventure spanning all around the universe. Players follow the journey of Kosmo, a clumsy, rookie space explorer in search of Nova, his robot girlfriend. After a fatal accident, Nova’s pieces are scattered across outer space, so now it’s up to Kosmo to retrieve all of Nova’s bits, rebuild her, and get back together. Explore the strangest worlds and planets, full of fantastic aliens, space-time puzzles, and hidden objects to collect. As they complete levels, players will discover Kosmo and Nova’s heartbreaking love story.”

8/19/22: Popular endless side-scroller Jetpack Joyride is back in an all-new “frantic adventure.” Jetpack Joyride 2 is available now on Apple Arcade!

“Barry returns in a frantic adventure!

In this case, he will have new equipment and weapons to fight new enemies and make his way through the laboratory to stop the scientists’ experiments before it is too late.

The evolved adventure of Jetpack Joyride with new HD graphics, new animations, new mechanics and a new way of playing.”

8/12/22: Talking Tom+ has arrived on Apple Arcade which means all the fun and no ads or in-app purchases for the hit simulator.

“It’s Talking Tom, the virtual pet cat who loves to chat.

Talking Tom is the cat making every day a fun adventure.

Players adopt this virtual pet, keep him happy and help him explore his world.”

Talking Tom can really talk

Fashion and furniture items to collect

Mini games add action, adventure and fun

Travel destinations are waiting to be explored

Photo albums to be filled with memories

And More

8/5/22: Amazing Bomberman is an all-new title in the popular action franchise. The new Apple Arcade release features 1-4 multiplayer fun with “excellent music and visual effects.”

“‘Bomberman’ the icon of competitive action games is now available on Apple Arcade! Amazing Bomberman is a new Bomberman game with excellent music and visual effects. Enjoy thrilling battles on the stages that change to the rhythm of the music.”

Easy to play, enjoy online battles anytime, anywhere!

Fusion of Bomberman with music!? Play through the stages that change to the rhythm of the music.

Many of the songs were written especially for Amazing Bomberman!!

Practice mode for solo player.

Exciting battles between friends in “FRIEND BATTLE” mode!

Join battles and collect items for customization

7/29/22: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ is the latest title on Apple Arcade available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

“Get ready to jump into action and show the Kingdom who’s the real boss in the best tower defense game!

Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game.

Kingdom Rush Vengeance will give you hours and hours of gameplay in the best tower defense game available!”

7/22/22: HEROish is the newest game to land on Apple Arcade and it’s another exclusive to the service. Here’s how developer Sunblink describes it:

“Play as one of six epic heroes, summon troops, sling spells, and destroy enemy towers to achieve victory in this exciting head-to-head castle defense game. Players can enjoy single-player adventures with three campaigns filled with campy storytelling, sweeping musical scores, and hand-crafted environments. Or they can dive into fast-paced battles with friends and family in competitive 1v1 or 2v2 matches. Players can build custom decks and upgrade cards to create monstrous combinations of troops and spells as they aim to defeat their opponents, destroy the Soul Gem that gives them power, and move to the top of the leaderboards.”

7/15/22: Coming as an Apple Arcade exclusive, the new Subway Surfers Tag is now available. Here’s how developer Sybo Games describes the new installment in the popular franchise:

“Challenge Guard in off-limit areas including the Railyard, Park, Docks, and Underground

SURF INTO THE YARD AND ALWAYS KEEP MOVING

Join the Crew across multiple off-limit, interactive city locations. Skate over the retired trains in the railyard, play in the park after dark, pick up some power-ups at the cargo docks or investigate the mysterious underground. But watch out! Guard is not about to put up with these shenanigans and is hot on your heels – and this time, he’s brought reinforcements!

SKATE, GRIND, TAG, AND ESCAPE

Chase your high score! Free skate across the arena, grinding rails, landing jumps, tagging objectives and blasting the clean up crew bots to gain sweet combo point action. Avoid Guard and his clean-up-crew as they chase you down to put an end to this foolishness.”

7/8/22: Samorost 3+ – Peculiar cosmic journey

7/1/22: My Bowling 3D+ – Realistic bowling

6/24/22: Air Twister – Swipe Shooting

6/17/22: Cooking Mama: Cuisine! – Master the Kitchen

6/10/22: Disney Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ is the latest arrival on Apple’s gaming service. It features more than 25,000 puzzles with your favorite Disney and Hasbro characters, and much more.

Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ features the largest, most beautiful collection of jigsaw puzzles ranging from iconic brands like Disney, Hasbro, and many more. With numerous categories and genres to choose from, “Jigsaw Puzzle” features over 25,000 puzzles with players sorting and moving the pieces around on the board, and filling in the edges, just like the real thing. Only now, players can take the puzzle with them anywhere they go.

6/3/22: Frogger is on a new adventure with a 3D puzzle-solving challenge, Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins.

Make your way through puzzle-ridden ruins and unravel the mysteries of the Ancient Salientians. Guide Frogger through the ruins by manipulating the terrain!

Simple and intuitive three-dimensional puzzles.

More than 100 stages with all sorts of traps and enemies!

And in the deepest parts of the ruins, will a ferocious boss battle await?

A fun and friendly story with a group of unique friends.

Add all treasures found in the ruins to your collection!

5/27/22: After bringing Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ to Apple Arcade, iWare Designs has launched its popular Pro Darts 2022+ on the platform today.

Meanwhile, the fun and educational Crayola Create and Play+ for kids has received its biggest update (this happens to be one of my five-year-old’s favorite games along with Pok Pok).

Pro Darts 2022+

With fully textured 3D game environments, specialist custom boards for standard and more obscure game types, and millions of possible dart component combinations, Pro Darts 2022 is the complete package for both casual and serious gamers. The simple ‘swipe to throw’ interface combined with an innovative adjustable ‘player assist’ system allows everyone from novices to pros to pick up and play the game instantly at their own skill level.

Crayola Create and Play+

It’s a brand new day in Crayola Create & Play! Explore an all-new creative world, where everything is interactive! Let your imagination run wild as you decorate, build, and play in your own unique world. All of your favorite creative activities are here — plus some exciting new ones! Stroll down Main Street, hike through the woods, roam into a colorful jungle, down into sparkling caves, or fly up into the clouds. And just for fun, bring your pets along for a ride aboard the Imagination Express, it’ll take you anywhere you want to go! For the first time, players can also craft one-of-a-kind rocketships and kites in the new Craftables activity! Looking for even more inspiration? Go on a special QUEST to find all of the limited-time Spring items!

5/20/22: Warped Kart Racers is an exclusive new Apple Arcade game in the style of Mario Kart.

Race and battle – solo or multiplayer – with the stars from American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill and Solar Opposites! Get warped into the ultimate kart racing game – by yourself, or multiplayer – featuring the stars of 20th Television’s hit animated shows: American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill and Solar Opposites! Experience iconic locations and even some surprise ones in your quest for karting glory! TAKE CONTROL of one of 20 playable characters and beat your friends in riotous races and brutal battles Master RACING AND BATTLING across 16 maps drawn from fan-favorite episodes Play an extensive SINGLE PLAYER campaign, or compete in 8-player MULTIPLAYER matches Complete DAILY CHALLENGES to unlock new CHARACTERS, SKINS, KARTS and CUSTOMIZATIONS

5/13/22: Whether it’s been a while since you’ve picked it up or have never played, the wildly popular, random, and hilarious Goat Simulator+ is now available on Apple Arcade.

Goat Simulator is the latest in goat simulation technology, bringing next-gen goat simulation to YOU. You no longer have to fantasize about being a goat, your mobile dreams have finally come true! Gameplay-wise, Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. more! When it comes to goats, not even the sky is the limit, as you can probably just bug through it and crash the game. DISCLAIMER

Goat Simulator is a completely stupid game and, to be honest, you should probably spend your money on something else, such as a hula hoop, a pile of bricks, or maybe pool your money together with your friends and buy a real goat. KEY FEATURES

* You can be a goat

* Get points for wrecking stuff – brag to your friends that you’re the alpha goat

* MILLIONS OF BUGS! We’re only eliminating the crash-bugs, everything else is hilarious and we’re keeping it

* In-game physics that bug out all the time

* Seriously look at that goat’s neck

* You can be a goat

5/6/22: Badland Party has launched on Apple Arcade with both single and multiplayer action.

Discover the next game in the multi-award-winning hit series that follows Apple’s Game of the Year and Design Award winning BADLAND and BADLAND 2, enjoyed by over 150 million players around the world. Badland Party continues its creators quest to perfect atmospheric side-scrolling adventures with stunning graphics and innovative physics-based gameplay. Witness the award-winning series take the visual allure another step forward, introduce dozens of new characters to play with and allow friends to play together in both local and online multiplayer modes. Or enjoy a single player adventure together with an AI companion. Survive through multiple new worlds, take down giant machines in epic boss-fights, co-operate to solve multiplayer puzzles, roll, fly, swim and dive through the beautiful lush world of Badland and help save the Clones from the heinous contraptions of the machine kind. Whether you play solo or with friends & family, Badland Party’s elegant controls and frequent checkpoints make it easy to pick up and enjoy. Yet, the wealth of missions, achievements and weekly challenges will impress even the most hardcore players.

4/29/22: Prune has received high praise over the years for delivering a creative and unique experience that’s both addictive and soothing. Now it’s available on Apple Arcade.

Prune is a love letter to trees. A game about the beauty and joy of cultivation. With a swipe of a finger, grow and shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding the dangers of a hostile world. Bring life to a forgotten landscape and uncover a story hidden deep beneath the soil. A unique digital plant for your pocket

Beautiful, minimalist art and a super clean interface—it’s just you and the trees

Meditative music and sound design for you to zen out to

No IAP, no monetization strategy, no currencies

Share screenshots of your unique tree creations with friends

Synchronize progress across all your devices

4/22/22: Moonshot – A Journey Home is a new physics-based slingshot space adventure on Apple Arcade. It features 126 different levels across 7 worlds with weekly challenges and over 35 different skins and 50 achievements to unlock.

Moonshot is a physics-based puzzle game where you play as Moon Pi, a young moon separated from Mother Earth. Using slingshot mechanics and navigational puzzles, help Moon Pi trek across the mysterious universe to finally get back home.

4/15/22: Two more popular iOS games have been added to Apple Arcade. Pro Snooker & Pool 2022 and Construction Simulator 2 are now available.

Following the worldwide success of its sports games iWare Designs brings you Pro Snooker & Pool 2022, probably one of the most realistic and playable snooker and pool games available on mobile devices. Boasting fully textured game environments and full 3D rigid body physics this game is the complete package for both casual and serious gamers.

In Construction Simulator 2, you build your own construction company and take the wheel of 40+ original, licensed construction vehicles from Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, ATLAS, Mack Trucks, Meiller Kipper, and Kenworth.

4/8/22: First shown off at Apple’s March event, Gear.Club Stradale is now available on Apple Arcade. The new racing game lets you experience the world’s best supercars along with cooperative play and worldwide competitions. It also features daily, weekly, and monthly exclusive content.

Meanwhile, along with the launch of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film landing in theaters, Sonic Dash+ – the fun endless runner – has arrived on Apple Arcade.

Welcome to Italy, birthplace of supercars! Gear.Club Stradale is a dream come true: taking a long vacation in a gorgeous villa with all the time in the world to drive the most beautiful supercars. Gather your friends and start your own club in the breathtaking region of Tuscany, Italy.

Cooperate with your friends in daily, weekly, and monthly exclusive content to build your dream car collection!

Build and improve your Club’s workshops to enhance your car’s performance and customize your vehicles.

Defend your Club in worldwide competitions and reach the highest rankings Unlock new content through your progression and achievements.

Experience the best car-handling on mobile devices thanks to intelligent, real-like driving assistances that guarantee high accessibility. This is a trip you’ll never want to end…

4/1/22: Pocket Build offers the ability to build instantly with hundreds of items in a massive open world.

Have you ever wanted to make your own little fantasy world? A farm, some kind of castle, or just an epic fantasy city? Pocket Build is an open world game where you can build with no limitations or restrictions. Build whatever you like, whenever you like, however you like. The possibilities are endless!

3/25/22: Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain is an exciting Apple Arcade-exclusive from award-winning developer Snowman.

3/11/22: From award-winning developer ustwo games, Monument Valley 2 is now available on Apple Arcade.

Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry. Sequel to the Apple Game of the Year 2014, Monument Valley 2 presents a brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world. Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way.

3/4/22: Veteran iOS action platformer Shadow Blade has arrived on Apple Arcade.

Kuro is a young man on his quest to become the Shadow Blade. He must seek the teachings of the last remaining ninja master. You will guide him through challenging levels, around countless traps, sneaking past enemies or right over their dead bodies. You have to be fast, be stealthy, be aware of your environment. You have to be a ninja. It features intuitive touch controls and an array of weapons and challenging levels. Becoming a ninja is at your fingertips!

2/25/22: Coming from the two-time Apple Design Award-winning developer Broken Rules, the free-flowing Gibbon: Beyond the Trees has landed on Apple Arcade.

Experience free-flowing dynamic movement based on brachiation, the way real gibbons swing through the trees

Master acrobatic moves, including launching from another gibbon’s hands in mid air

A touching adventure of a family of gibbons trying to survive amid an encroaching human threat.

Play through an hourlong adventure in story mode, or race to freedom through a procedurally generated jungle in liberation mode.

Stunning 2D hand painted visuals that breathe life into a rapidly vanishing world.

Explore varied environments, from the wild jungles of Southeast Asia to the hectic human world beyond.

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees deals with challenging but acute environmental topics, including deforestation, poaching and climate change.

2/18/22: Long-running iOS magical sim Wylde Flowers has made its debut on Apple Arcade.

Wylde Flowers is a cozy life and farming sim with a witchy twist! Escape to a cute world of diverse folks, and magical spells, as you and the coven unravel a mystery! Play as Tara, as she arrives at a cozy rural island to help out her grandma and the family farm. Explore a wholesome world of magical realms, beautiful beaches, secretive forests and the friendly town of Fairhaven.

2/11/22: Veteran tower defense favorite Bloons TD 6 is now available on Apple Arcade with fun co-op action with up to four players.

Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome Monkey Towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last invading Bloon! Start enjoying the massive and ever-expanding features that deliver endless hours of the best strategy gaming available.

2/4/22: The number one bridge building game on the App Store, Bridge Constructor has now arrived on Apple Arcade.

In Bridge Constructor+ you have to prove yourself as an accomplished master bridge builder. Play 40 different levels, and build bridges over deep valleys, canals, and rivers. Stress tests reveal whether the bridge you build can withstand the daily stress of continual use from cars, trucks and, more recently, super-heavy tank trucks.

1/28/22: The popular Where’s Waldo-style Hidden Folks has arrived on Apple Arcade (2017 App Store Game of the Year). Hidden Folks is all hand-drawn with over 300+ obejects to find in the interactive landscapes.

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Tap a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

1/21/22: A quirky take on tennis is now on Apple Arcade with Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis.

Join your favorite iconic characters from Nickelodeon shows past and present as they compete in the most Extreme Tennis Matches EVER! All your favorite retro Nicktoons come together for the ultimate tennis showdown: SpongeBob, Angelica, Rocko, Garfield, and more!

1/14/22: Described as a “story-driven crafting ARPG,” Crashlands has become an iOS favorite over the last decade, even winning TouchArcade’s Game of the Year award in 2016.

Craft, battle, and quest your way through Crashlands, an outlandish, story-driven Crafting RPG overflowing with sass! Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you’ll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses, tame everything and build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope.

1/7/22: Popular card game developer MobilityWare has brought its Hearts as well as Spades classics to Apple Arcade.

Spades: Card Game+ Spades has a fresh new look on the Apple Arcade, featuring brand new goals for you to reach! We’ve also included clear tutorials to help you learn the game of spades at your own pace! Relax and train your brain as you compete in the game of Spades! Spades adds a new element of strategy & puzzles to the classic card game space. Plan and strategize each move as you compete with a partner to try and out-bid and out-play your opponents. Win the most books and be the first to 250 points to win! Be careful though, spades can’t be played until they are broken! Precision, strategy and quick thinking are needed to master the game! Hearts: Card Game+ Hearts on Apple Arcade is a classic competitive card game, and MobilityWare’s artificial intelligence ensures YOUR play has the competitive edge, Hearts card master! This free Hearts game will teach you how to play with our intuitive AI. Our artificial intelligence adapts to your Hearts card game play style. Play feels fair, even though your opponents are some smart bots. But while playing them can feel like a challenge, MobilityWare’s Hearts hints AI feature is at your disposal and the smartest of them all! AI bot opponents offer another major benefit – you can play them offline, so no wifi is required to play Hearts!

12/17/21: Get ready to battle in 5-minute, 3v3 matches as your favorite characters with Disney Melee Mania:

Cue the lights! Hear the fans roar! Disney Melee Mania calls all worthy competitors to step into the spotlight! In this dazzling Arcade battle arena, your holo-team of rumble-ready Disney and Pixar champions competes in fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer battles. From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa and Mickey to Frozone, Moana, Buzz Lightyear (and beyond!), choose from multiple holographic Disney and Pixar champs and rack up points with their unique skills. Embrace the chaos of dodging obstacles while brawling in fun and frenzied close-combat competition. – 5-Minute Melees – Quick-fire games for fighting on the fly. Battle smart to make each moment count!

– 12 Champions – Pick and progress your party of 3 from a holo-roster of Disney & Pixar champs!

– Multiple Game Modes – New challenges to test your skills and upgrades!

– Customize Your Clashes – Gear up in character costumes and equip eye-catching trails!

– Regular Events – Ace matches daily for one-off prizes! Score the win, but don’t get cocky – there’s always a new challenger waiting to knock you from the spotlight. Play to unlock new champions and upgrade their powers to achieve a victory that is anything but virtual!

12/10/21: In 2017, Splitter Critters won both iPhone Game of Year and an Apple Design Award. The hit puzzle adventure is now available on Apple Arcade.

Split the world with a swipe of your finger and then rearrange it to guide critters back to their spaceship. Explore colorful planets full of danger, challenging puzzles, and innovative mechanics that will make you think in new ways. The immersive soundscapes of each world, best experienced with headphones, set the tone for your journey.

12/3/21: The 2018 Apple Design Award Winner action title Oddmar plus the adventure metroidvania side-scroller Dandara: Trials of Fear are now available on Apple Arcade.

Oddmar struggles with life in his village and is not worthy of a place in Valhalla. He is shunned by his fellow Vikings and must redeem himself of his squandered potential. One day he is offered an opportunity to prove himself, but at a price… IMMERSE yourself in an epic Viking story animated as a motion comic. JOURNEY through 24 beautifully hand-crafted levels of physics-based puzzles and platforming challenges. DISCOVER your true power with magically imbued weapons and shields. ENCOUNTER new friends and foes on your journey through magical forests, snowy mountains, and treacherous mines.

11/19/21: The exciting LEGO Star Wars: Castaways release for Apple Arcade is officially here.

Explore a mysterious new planet and meet new friends along the way in LEGO® Star Wars™: Castaways. By customizing their character, fans can live out their Star Wars fantasies in the first social, action-adventure LEGO Star Wars game, available only on Apple Arcade. Build your own in-game LEGO minifigure from hundreds of LEGO pieces in a new Star Wars game on Apple Arcade. Discover a secret world, now home to fellow Castaways, and build a life in this new home! Explore a new island, meet new characters, race Microfighters and even throw a dance party on the island! Team up or play solo and immerse yourself in simulations, recorded by the technology of an ancient civilization, spanning moments across the Star Wars universe. Battle foes, solve puzzles, build your skills in battle arenas and learn to pilot your way through flight simulations! Unearth mysteries and discover a growing threat to life on the planet. Join the ranks of Castaways and write your Star Wars destiny in a new, never-before-seen LEGO Star Wars adventure!

11/12/21: One of the most popular shooters of all time, Galaga Wars, is available on Apple Arcade.

Your All-time favorite shoot’em up arcade game is now available on iPhone and iPad. Take control of the most iconic spaceships and free the galaxy from the invaders! The galaxy is at stake. Fire up the engines and destroy endless waves of aliens in a shower of laser blasts and smoking missiles! Galaga Wars+ is Bandai Namco’s classic arcade shooter game brought to Apple Arcade. With stunning graphics and simple touchscreen controls, Galaga Wars+ is an exhilarating trip down memory lane for all Nostalgic gamers and an instant blast for everyone to enjoy.

11/5/21: A new PvP game has landed on Apple Arcade with Transformers Tactical Arena.

Assemble a team of all your favorite Transformers! Battle your way through the ranks of competitive Arenas in this real-time PvP strategy game! Unlock new cards, master their unique abilities, and evolve your strategy to gain a competitive advantage. With dozens of familiar characters, powerful structures, and an arsenal of tactical support units at your disposal, no two battles are alike.

10/29/21: Crayola Create and Play aimed at kiddos 4+ is available now on Apple Arcade.

Spark creativity with Crayola Create and Play+! Crayola Create and Play+ is the official Crayola creativity app, with frequent new activities to help you imagine, experiment, and grow with every month! Explore dozens of creative, confidence-building games and enjoy endless hours of productive play. Crayola Create & Play+ encourages curiosity, artistic independence, and a safe place to develop self-expression. It’s so much more than drawing and coloring pages! Each of the activities helps develop imagination and a creative point of view…we’re all kids at heart, and everyone can be creative! Our regular content updates add new features, activities, and learning games. There’s always something new to explore and master!

10/19/21: NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition has launched on Apple Arcade and features MyCAREER, MyCOURT, Quick Match Modes, The Association Mode, Online Multiplayer Mode, and more.

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series exclusively on Apple Arcade. Live your NBA dreams on the hardwood and run with today’s top stars like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Karl-Anthony Towns and more – in an authentic NBA 2K experience.

10/15/21: Apple Arcade subscribers will be excited to hear that iPhone game of the year winner, Tiny Wings is the latest hit to make the jump to the gaming service.

You have always dreamed of flying – but your wings are tiny. Luckily the world is full of beautiful hills. Use the hills as jumps – slide down, flap your wings and fly! At least for a moment – until this annoying gravity brings you back down to earth. But the next hill is waiting for you already. Watch out for the night and fly as fast as you can. Otherwise flying will only be a dream once again. Tiny Wings was chosen as the iPhone Game of the Year in App Store Rewind 2011 in Europe and many other countries. Thank you Apple and a big thank you to all Tiny Wings fans!

10/8/21: The hit Frogger-style reimagined for the iOS-era, Crossy Road is now available on Apple Arcade.

Hop back into the adventure with Crossy Road® re-imagined for Apple Arcade. Join Crossy Chicken to collect all the characters & discover CROSSY ROAD park.

10/1/21: The high-intensity, award-winning rhythm game Thumper: Pocket Edition has landed on Apple Arcade.

Thumper is rhythm violence: classic action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the void and confront a maniacal giant head. With this special pocket edition, you can play all nine epic levels with one hand. Hurtle forward, master new moves, and survive terrifying boss battles. Propelled by a pounding original soundtrack, you’ll feel every crushing impact. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must conquer rhythm hell.

9/24/21: LEGO Star Wars Battles has arrived on Apple Arcade this week.

Lead your favorite LEGO® Star Wars™ characters into real-time, multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations from throughout the galaxy! What happens when an Ewok takes on a Tusken Raider? Can a flock of porgs tackle a stormtrooper in a standoff? Could Chewbacca go toe-to-toe with Boba Fett? Who would win in a showdown between Yoda and Darth Vader? Collect and upgrade LEGO Star Wars characters, troops, and vehicles and craft formidable light and dark side armies. Build LEGO towers on the battlefield and develop a strategy to attack, defend, and capture territory as you push towards the enemy base to claim victory! Download this exciting LEGO game that brings together every era of Star Wars™ storytelling in a tower defense style.

9/17/21: New this week are the side-scrolling action game Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls and Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure.

An All-New Castlevania Game! The beloved gothic fantasy series returns with an original game exclusive to Apple Arcade with “Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls”!

Play TEMPLE RUN as never before! Beat match 3 puzzles to uncover the mysteries of the ancient temple realm. Create powerful combos and use special pieces to become a Temple Champion! Assist the great adventurer, archeologist and Temple Runner Scarlett Fox as you solve puzzles to overcome the mysterious obstacles along your path.

9/10/21: The latest to make the jump from iOS to Apple Arcade is the puzzle/sim mashup Zookeeper World.

Zookeeper, the definitive action-puzzle game played by more than 30 million people, is now available as a Apple Arcade exclusive! Solve simple match-3 puzzles to create your own zoo. Make it the only one of its kind in the world! Get through a variety of puzzles and collect Coins to fill your zoo with cute animals, plants and more! They’ll increase your zoo’s Charm and attract all sorts of visitors!

9/3/21: Three new games have landed today on Apple Arcade with the popular iOS classic Layton’s Mystery Journey, MasterChef: Let’s Cook!, and Zen Pinball Party.

8/27/21: Two more iOS classics have arrived on Apple Arcade. The popular Asphalt 8: Airborne and Zelda-inspired Baldo are now available.

8/20/21: Tetris Beat has arrived on Apple Arcade.

Tetris® Beat – The world famous Tetris® puzzle game is blocking to a new beat, fusing its hit gameplay with exclusive music and innovative rhythm mechanics. The game features a diverse and eclectic lineup of incredible musicians including Alison Wonderland, GARZA, Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dauwd, CINTHIE and many more, with new exclusive songs added every month from today’s hottest and up-and-coming talent.

8/13/21: The Pokémon-style RPG Monster Hunter Stories from Capcom has arrived on Apple Arcade.

The Apple Arcade version of this game contains the same content as the Monster Hunter Stories app available elsewhere. Please read the “Important Notes” section before playing. • Game Features – Recruit countless Monsties! Monsties, and the bonds you form with them, are the backbone of your adventure. Explore vast environments and dungeons to find monster dens, and bring back the eggs you find to hatch new Monsties! – Fight with your Monsties in Network Battles! Take your hero and the Monsties you’ve raised into battles with other Riders! Build a team of your favorites to challenge other players. – New features for the smartphone version! New improvements include beautiful high-resolution graphics, improved user interface, and a new auto-save feature! • Story The story begins in a forest near the village of Riders. Three young friends—the hero, Lilia, and Cheval—stumble upon a shining egg.

8/6/21: Another highly popular iOS title has arrived on Apple Arcade, Super Stickman Golf 3. All premium content is unlocked with this version and of course no ads or in-app purchases.

Super Stickman Golf 3 is a 2D golf game packed full of amazing courses, crazy power ups, fun collectable cards, wild game modes and of course, tons of multiplayer madness. Master dozens of courses and square off against friends in turn-based head to head matches or up to 8 players in real-time races to the cup!

7/23/21: Jetpack Joyride is the latest iOS hit to land on Apple Arcade. Whether you’re picking it up for the first time or excited to rediscover it, the classic endless runner flyer is available now.

Skate City has also launched a big Tokyo expansion to celebrate skateboarding being included in the Olympics for the first time.

7/16/21: After Apple teased the releases last month, the new Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City along with the remastered Angry Birds Reloaded and Doodle God Universe are all available on Apple Arcade.

Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City comes with an all-new biome along with fresh challenges and content. Angry Birds Reloaded comes with new characters, and Doodle God Universe has been totally redrawn.

7/2/21: Solitaire Stories is the latest popular iOS title to make the jump to Apple Arcade.

Behold! The world’s greatest card game, Solitaire… now with progressive difficulty storylines, gorgeous deck designs, daily challenges, global leaderboards, and a weird sense of humor. If you like classic Klondike Solitaire and have a wild imagination, you’re going to love Solitaire Stories.

6/25/21: The new Apple Arcade games today are both iOS classics and also happen to both be Apple Design Award Winners. Leo’s Fortune and INKS are available now on the platform.

Leo’s Fortune is a platform adventure game where you hunt down the cunning and mysterious thief that stole your gold. Beautifully hand-crafted levels bring the story of Leo to life in this epic adventure.

and here’s the description for INKS that takes a different approach to pinball:

INKS updates pinball for a new generation. It combines the joy of pinball with skilful tactical challenges, and allows you to create wondrous works of art as the ball smashes around the canvas. Blocks of color burst like beautiful fireworks across the surface, building up in vivid layers and recording a visual history of your game as you perfect your score.

6/17/21: Two new titles have landed on Apple Arcade. Frenzic: Overtime is a remake of the original popular puzzler from the Iconfactory that first launched on Mac OS X in 2007. Meanwhile, the simulation title Game Dev Story has arrived on Apple Arcade too.

Frenzic: Overtime combines fast-paced engaging game play, stunning visuals and sound in an arcade style puzzle game that players can easily pick up and play. Life on the factory floor at Frenzic Industries can be a bit chaotic as players assemble Power Cores for the new ZAPBOTs. As players meet their shift goals in a timely manner, they’ll be promoted to more rewarding positions on the assembly line. Players will face over 45 levels, multiple gameplay modes and hundreds of mini-goals as they uncover the secrets of Frenzic Industries, and ultimately, save the world. Easy to learn, challenging to master — it’s fun for the entire family! This blast from the past steps into the future!

And here’s the description for Game Dev Story:

Manage your own game company and try to create a million-selling game in this unique simulation. Features the ability to develop your company’s own game console, plus a system for changing your staff members’ professions. Hire talented people and train them to develop their skills. As your staff gets more experience, you will unlock a wider array of game genres and content to develop. Try to find the most popular combinations and develop for the latest platform!

Your staff members can have a variety of game-related professions, from programmer to sound engineer. Work hard and you may reach the top of the video game industry!

6/11/21: A new medieval fantasy RPG has landed on Apple Arcade with Legends of Kingdom Rush:

Embark on an epic journey through the medieval fantasy world of Kingdom Rush in this amazing RPG game with roguelike elements! LEAD THE MOST POWERFUL KINGDOM RUSH CHARACTERS

An extraplanar menace of unprecedented proportions is attacking the realm!

Lead a party of heroes to stop this foe in a highly engaging combat system that is easy to learn but hard to master.

5 Legendary Heroes, like the mighty paladin Gerald Lightseeker or the cunning shadow assassin Asra Daggerfall, will be awaiting your command.

11 Companion Heroes, with different skills and powers, like the resourceful forest ranger, the volatile dwarven bombardier, or the menacing dark knight will follow your Legends to victory!

Unlock all of these fantastic heroes as you push through more and more dangerous lands. STRATEGIC GRID-BASED COMBAT

Strategically move your heroes on a hex-based grid to best fit their skills to your combat tactics. Switch and match your heroes and companions until you find your ideal team for each battle! EXPERIENCE THE KINGDOM RUSH NARRATIVE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Learn more about the Kingdom Rush universe with over 100 narrative events while you fight your way through lush forests, rugged mountains, and devastated wastelands.

5/27/21: After almost two months since we’ve seen fresh Apple Arcade games, a new “crazy puzzle adventure” has launched – All of You.

From the creators of Love You to Bits and Bring You Home, Alike Studio presents All of You. All of You is a cute, purely visual, accessible, family-friendly puzzle adventure with unique gameplay. Play and pause time in every part of the level to unveil the right path for the main character. You will follow the journey of a clumsy chicken traversing all kinds of places in search of her lost chicks. Explore strange places filled with fun characters, exciting surprises, and many treacherous dangers – all to find every one of your chicks.

4/23/21: Skate City from Snowman has received a nice update today on Apple Arcade with a new endless mode:

Get ready to make your mark in Pro Skate. Set your highest score in an endless run through Los Angeles with all new generated skate features that make no two runs the same! See how far you can travel through the city while linking combos and perfect tricks together to set new records. Watch out for security guards and new obstacles because as soon as you crash your run is over! Compete for the top spot in our leaderboards, and complete all 60 new objectives included in this mode. Only available in L.A. for now.

4/2/21: Apple Arcade has gotten a huge update today with 30+ new games ranging from big titles to iOS and traditional hits.

To check out all the new games, you can head to the App Store > Arcade tab > swipe down to the bottom > tap “See All Games.”

3/26/21: Two new games have arrived on Apple Arcade today, Farm It! and Hitchhiker.

Welcome to Farm It!

Take your time to play amazing mini games in order to get resources to build your farm world. Embark on an adventurous journey: by playing fun mini games, obtain resources and decorate different areas of your farm and enjoy the company of fun and amazing in-game characters and cute animals. What are you waiting for? Indulge yourself in some farming and build the most amazing farm world.

Build your dream farm!

And Hitchhiker is a road-trip mystery:

Hitchhiker is a mystery game set along lost highways, where your goal is to solve the puzzle of your own backstory. As a hitchhiker with no memory or destination, you catch a series of rides across a strange and beautiful landscape, tracking the mysterious disappearance of a person close to you. Your drivers range from stoic farmers to off-duty waitresses, and each one has a story to tell. Clues appear, alliances emerge, and nothing is quite what it seems. As your journey continues, you must decode the events of your past while confronting the dangers that lie ahead. Hitchhiker is a road-trip odyssey about exploring the unknown in order to find yourself.

3/19/21: Apple Arcade has gained the new sim game Cozy Grove. It’s a spookified look at the genre that takes place on a “haunted, ever-changing island.”

Welcome to Cozy Grove, a life-sim game about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island. As a Spirit Scout, you’ll wander the island’s forest each day, finding new hidden secrets and helping soothe the local ghosts. With a little time and a lot of crafting, you’ll bring color and joy back to Cozy Grove!

3/5/21: SP!NGis the newest Apple Arcade title. It’s a physics action-puzzler and feels like a mashup between Cut the Rope and Sonic the Hedgehog.

SP!NG is like a stress ball for your brain Experience the zen and skillful world that is SP!NG.

With only one touch, flow through hundreds of hand-crafted levels.

Unlock new themes that change the look and feel of your experience.

Earn new characters and perfect levels to unlock new challenging modes.

2/19/21: The latest to land on Apple Arcade is the zombie action title Survival Z.

After the event, humanity lies on the brink while zombies dominate the landscape! You are a survivor. Armed with your wits and bravado, you are determined to save all who remain. Your goal is clear: find survivors and seek out a way to exterminate the undead menace. Choose your way along randomly generated routes to build and battle your way through environments crawling with zombies. Features: Blast your way through a wide range of zombie types.

Place traps and obstacles to increase your chances of survival.

Collect and upgrade equipment to power up your character.

Ever-changing routes create endless replayability. No two runs are the same!

Bring other survivors into the fold and fight alongside them.

Unique story events that with extra rewards…for those who can survive them.

Over 15 playable characters, 50 unique levels, and infinite possibilities for fun!

2/5/21: New toady for Apple Arcade is lumen. – a puzzler with light, mirrors, and lenses.

lumen. is a puzzle game with unique mechanics, where you have to solve levels using lights, lenses and mirrors. You will find yourself in the old attic and discover the mysterious antique box of Ms. Olivia McLumen, who lived in Scotland over a hundred years ago and was a great inventor of her time, she saved her inventions in cinematic frames for you to restore.

1/29/21: Populous Run for Apple Arcade is a fun and quirky “unconventional running game where you control a crown of people.

Dodge giant fast food

Slide down pipes like at a waterpark

Battle rapper bosses, including Macaron, Donut, and Burger

Test yourself in Hardcore mode

Collect all the secret characters who are hidden in the levels

Show your respect for the upbeat original soundtrack with its choral singing

1/22/21: Apple Arcade gets two new titles for today: Spire Blast – a physics-based match puzzler and NUTS – a surveillance mystery involving squirrels.

Spire Blast

Take a step into the colorful world of Spire Blast. With your ever hungry dragon companion collapse numerous mysterious towers of all shapes and sizes that have risen all over the kingdom. Test your wits and skills, use all the tools at your disposal and you will emerge victorious!

NUTS

Gear up your caravan, boot up your GPS, spread out your map and head for the depths of Melmoth Forest. As a rookie field researcher, you’ll place cameras during the day, and watch the footage at night, tracking the movements of a scurry of squirrels. Where do they hide their nuts? What puzzling routes do they take? And why do they behave so strangely?

1/8/21: The first launch on Apple Arcade for 2021 is Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon. Check out the launch trailer here and read more below:

A long time has passed since the White City was washed from the face of Gaia – and the once magnificent Kingdom of Arcadia was shattered into hundreds of islands of the Uncharted Sea. Four adventurers have set on a journey to restore the world to its former glory. Following rumors and prophecies, they have found a way into a mythical underground complex, Chronos Dungeon. Deep down, hidden somewhere, lies the Paradigm Hourglass, an object powerful enough to alter history. Will you find the route to the bottom floor, and what challenges await you inside Chronos Dungeon? A DUNGEON CRAWLER FOR ALL AGES Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is a dungeon crawler featuring four players couch co-op, inspired by 16-bit arcade classics. Fight side by side with your friends, or control all four heroes by yourself – will you make it to the bottom of Chronos Dungeon? If this is your first game in the genre, don’t worry – Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is easy to pick up even for newcomers and will keep you and your companions entertained for hours! A NEW DUNGEON EVERY TIME Randomized modifiers make each level unique, and each run unexpected. Heroes start every game with different stats, depending on the zodiac sign they’re bound to, and each of the four adventurers, Knight, Huntress, Grandmaster, and Mage, feels and plays differently. If less than four local players are available, the idle adventurers can be selected on the fly by any player. A NEW CHAPTER IN THE OCEANHORN UNIVERSE Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is a new chapter in the Oceanhorn universe, set 200 years after Oceanhorn 2. Find out if our heroes can defeat Chronos, and change the course of history!

12/11/20: An exciting release today on Apple Arcade comes from ustwo games, the award-winning developer behind the hit game Monument Valley. The new release is Alba: A Wildlife Adventure.

Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realises she needs to do something about it! This is truly a Mediterranean paradise if you ignore all the litter! From the idyllic beaches to the ancient castle overlooking the town a whole island is ready to be explored. With Ines and your grandfather – who is a total bird nerd – by your side, you can start the movement to save the island. Maybe even the world after that. Handcrafted visuals. Every little corner of the island has been looked after with great detail. Trust me, it took us a while to make it

Join Alba and Ines to found the AIWRL (really rolls off the tongue doesn’t it?), an organisation that can save the island

You will need to gather a bunch of volunteers and the town is full of good people. Help them out and convince them to join you

There are animals everywhere, can you find all the species?

12/4/20: Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes is now on Apple Arcade bringing an interesting mashup of pinball and tower defense.

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes fuses Classic Pinball and Tower Defense in an exciting sequel to the award winning Zombie Rollerz franchise crafted especially for Apple Arcade! KEY FEATURES

-Roguelike gameplay ensures hours upon hours of exciting, replayable content

-Fight adorkable zombies in a cartoon world

-A next-gen pinball experience combined with tower defense

-Discover and unlock hundreds of combinations of heroes and powers

-Unique Zombie Bosses change up the challenge

11/27/20: Apple Arcade’s new game for Black Friday is Warp Drive – Teleport Racing! and as the name suggests, it comes with a fun twist.

WARP DRIVE is a fast-paced, arcade style racing game with a brand new way to drive: instantly TELEPORT around the track to find shortcuts and hidden routes! Take control of your QUAD ROTOR RACER, equip a Warp Module, and enter a series of high-speed tournaments to test your skills and creative driving abilities. Drive on the ceiling, jump huge canyons and race up waterfalls in an epic inverted racing battle! Compete in a series of dynamically generated tournaments, with random options providing a different experience every time you play! UPGRADE your car between races, gradually adding more capabilities to DRIFT, BOOST, or WARP your way to victory. Follow the advice of your outspoken manager, Lenny, or just ignore whatever he says… what do aliens know about racing, anyway?!

11/12/20: The Pathless comes to Apple Arcade as the latest adventure title:

From the creators of ABZÛ, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest.

11/6/20: Apple Arcade has gained both the new “crazy puzzle adventure” All of You as well as the intergalactic rock band-based Reigns: Beyond.

10/30/20: The latest to arrive on Apple Arcade is South of the Circle a narrative adventure game about love, memory, and survival.

Antarctica, 1964.

A crashed aircraft, tail to the sky. Cambridge academic Peter stumbles from the wreckage in search of help, fighting the cold. As his attempts to escape the ice grow more desperate, the lines between his past and present begin to blur. A love story between colleagues Peter and Clara, set against the backdrop of the Cold War, South of the Circle is a narrative adventure game about memory, survival, and the consequences of not dealing with the past.

10/9/20: New to Apple Arcade today is The Survivalists, a multiplayer island adventure from the developers behind Worms and The Escapists.

A World of Adventure and Possibilities Awaits! The island is alive! Your newfound home will change with day/night cycles as you explore and uncover its secrets.

Hunt (or be hunted by!) animals for food and an array of mythical enemies, who aren’t necessarily pleased to see you. Get quests from a Mysterious Stranger or find them washed up on the shore. Prepare to trek into a procedurally generated wilderness, with a variety of biomes, for an adventure that’s unique to every player.

10/2/20: Slash Quest! has arrived on Apple Arcade. It’s a unique adventure game based on wielding a growing sword.

The Queen’s evergrowing talking sword is lost in a faraway land. Luckily you showed up to wield it back to the castle. You do know how to swing a sword, right? Right?! Forget your power fantasy. Slash Quest’s simple yet unfamiliar controls will put you in the shoes of an unlikely knight with a big heart, an even bigger weapon, and absolutely zero skills. But worry not! Just like Shep and Swordie’s friendship, before you know it everything will feel right and everyone will be counting on you to save the Queendom.

9/18/20: New on Apple Arcade today includes: Samurai Jack and Marble Knights. The first is an action RPG title, while the latter takes you into battle with a marble-mania adventure. It looks like both were previously released and these are the latest updates.

9/10/20: The latest title added to Apple Arcade is a puzzle game called A Monster’s Expedition.

From some of the best puzzle designers in the world comes A Monster’s Expedition, an adorable and relaxing open world puzzle adventure for monsters who love to learn about humans. By pushing trees over to create pathways, you’ll explore hundreds of islands near and far to learn about the history of “humanity”. Immerse yourself in human culture with all-new exhibits from the “Human Englandland” dig site, each accompanied with expert insights*!

*Insights is not a legally binding term and may or may not include idle speculation, rumour and hearsay. – Adorable open world puzzle game from the creators of A Good Snowman is Hard to Build and Cosmic Express

– Simple but deep mechanics packed with possibilities to discover

– Hundreds of islands to visit – some right in front of you, others well off the beaten track for true puzzle lovers

– Learn about the mythical humans from the perspective of curious monsters

9/4/20: World’s End Club has landed on Apple Arcade. Here’s what to expect with the new action-adventure game:

Twelve 12-year old kids go on a 1,200 km journey. A new type of action-adventure game that fuses a thrilling story with 2D side-scrolling action. A “dream team” adventure game with scenario written by Zero Escape series creator, Kotaro Uchikoshi, and Danganronpa’s Kazutaka Kodaka as creative director. ・Game features

– Simple controls

– A fusion of 2D scrolling puzzle-action game and story-adventure game

– Key player choices alter the course of the adventure throughout the branching story

– 12 unique and interesting characters!

– Famous locations all over Japan

– The story unfolds in… unexpected ways

8/27/20: The Last Campfire joins Apple Arcade as the newest adventure game on the service.

DISCOVER A PURPOSE

The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home.

ON A JOURNEY

Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you.

UNCOVER A WORLD

Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins.

LIGHT THE LAST CAMPFIRE

Find hope and carry it with you on your Journey to light The Last Campfire.

FROM A SMALL STUDIO

A unique tale from Hello Games and the creative minds behind LostWinds.

8/21/20: Adult Swim’s Samurai Jack is the newest game to hit Apple Arcade:

He’s back! Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior to ever brandish a katana! Journey through time and finally stop Aku’s evil reign in this new adventure from the creators of Samurai Jack. Voiced by the original voice-actors, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is an action RPG game that spans across time and space, where your actions will determine a new legend! Encounter your favorite characters from the show including The Scotsman, Scaramouche, Sir Rothchild and more! BECOME THE SAMURAI AND DEFEAT AKU FOREVER!

Immerse yourself in an untold adventure that ties into the epic series finale. Team up with trusted allies from the show to face off against familiar enemies. Defeat ninja foes! EXPLORE WORLDS FROM THE AWARD-WINNING SERIES

Visit classic worlds and moments from your favorite episodes. Travel to a dark future to free mankind. Dive into the past to face off against diabolical monsters. Seek your fate as you travel across space and time. CREATE YOUR OWN LEGEND!

Equip and master over a dozen different weapons in combat. Increase your power even more by training and unlocking new skills to support your playstyle. Your time has come. Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior of the past, present and future. Enjoy one of the most unique and iconic gaming experiences available on Apple Arcade today!

8/14/20: Next Stop Nowhere lets players take an outer space road trip with some neat game elements.

An intelligent conversation system with branching dialogue that changes your relationships and the story based on every decision

A spaceship that comes fully equipped with his own personality

A completely unique version of space (the outer reaches of a dilapidated galaxy) filled with colorful skies, treacherous asteroids and a several orbits to explore

A thrilling and thoughtful narrative brought to life by a vibrant cast of voice actors

Cross-device play through Apple Arcade

8/7/20: Apple Arcade gains Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows as the newest title taking players back 8,000 before Jon Snow.

In the shadow of the Wall, your watch begins. Eight thousand years before Jon Snow took the Black, the Night’s Watch was formed to secure the Wall and defend the border of Westeros against the perils of the North, and all that lies beyond. Into these untamed wilds, sworn brothers and their allies set out on rangings to face the dangers that would threaten the realm. But the Wall is a blade that cuts both ways. Guide the decisions of Lord Commanders through the seasons and mount expeditions beyond the Wall. As ravens travel to and from your expeditions in real time, their messages are delivered to you throughout your day. Respond with your command right away, or whenever you see fit. Long is the history of the Night’s Watch, and many are its stories forgotten. It’s time the realm remembers them.

7/24/20: Landing on Apple Arcade today is The Lullaby of Life, an adventure game with a focus on music, relaxation, and agility.

In The Lullaby of Life you are the catalyst for change in a universe currently inert but filled with potential. Explore this amazing world that combines relaxation, dexterity and agility, and help it reach its maximum splendor using the power of music to make life bloom. This adventure has no textual elements, and wearing headphones is highly recommended. Let’s write together a new story about the origin of life!

7/17/20: Necrobarista is the newest addition to Apple Arcade. Here’s the description of the new dark adventure title:

In a back-alley Melbourne cafe, the dead are granted one last night to mingle with the living.

For Maddy Xiao—barista, amateur necromancer, and new owner of the Terminal—things couldn’t be better, as long as you’re not reminding her of the fact that she’s got an enforcer from the notoriously uncompromising Council of Death breathing down her neck.

7/10/20: New to Apple Arcade today is a dark and eerie adventure puzzler called Creaks.

The ground starts shaking, light bulbs are breaking – and something rather unusual is happening right behind the walls of your very room. Equipped with nothing but wit and courage, you slowly descend into a world inhabited by avian folk and seemingly deadly furniture monsters. From the creators of indie classics Machinarium and Samorost comes Creaks, a new puzzle adventure game that delights the senses with its hand-painted visuals, precise animation, eerie sounds, and an eclectic original score from Hidden Orchestra. Proceed at your own pace at figuring out the solutions to dozens of carefully designed puzzles, explore the mansion for hidden paintings, and uncover the great secret.

6/25/20: A big release today on Apple Arcade is the futuristic adventure thriller and sequel to the popular Beneath a Steel Sky, Beyond a Steel Sky.

From Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, with art direction by Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind ‘Watchmen’, comes ‘Beyond a Steel Sky’, the long awaited sequel to the cult classic ‘Beneath a Steel Sky’. You are Robert Foster. A child has been abducted in a brutal attack. You have vowed to bring him home. But the trail has led you from your community of desert wasteland dwellers, to Union City, one of the last remaining mega-cities in a world ravaged by shattering wars, and political meltdown. Fortified and impenetrable, it is a utopia in which people live happily under the surveillance and control of a benign AI. But all is far from what it seems… ‘Beyond a Steel Sky’ is a dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller in which engaging puzzles drive a fast-paced narrative set in a dynamic gameworld that responds to – and is subverted by – the player’s actions. • An adventure set within a dynamic world, populated by willful characters driven by motivations that the player can subvert. In combination with a unique hacking tool, multiple solutions to puzzles emerge from player choices.

• Unravel dark conspiracies, defeat a terrifying antagonist in this dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller, which explores contemporary themes: social control, AI, and total surveillance.

• Intelligent puzzles are interwoven with an intriguing dramatic narrative to deliver a compelling gameplay experience.

• A beautifully detailed, comic-book styled world, from the mind of legendary comic artist Dave Gibbons.

Thanks, Sigmund!

6/12/20: A new side-scrolling adventure game has arrived today on Apple Arcade called Little Orpheus.

The year is 1962 and NASA are trying to put a man on the moon. In a remote corner of Siberia, a Soviet cosmonaut is heading in the other direction. Comrade Ivan Ivanovich is dropped into an extinct volcano in his exploration capsule, Little Orpheus, to explore the center of the earth. He promptly vanishes. Three years later he emerges claiming to have saved the world. He has also lost the atomic bomb powering the Little Orpheus. He is taken to a top secret bunker deep below the Ural mountains to be debriefed by the fearsome General Yurkovoi, a man so frightening even Stalin won’t buy him a drink. The General rolls up his sleeves, fixes Ivan with a steely glare and say “So… where have you been comrade? And where is my bomb?”

And Ivan looks him right back in the eye and says “Well General, you might not believe what happened to me, but I’ll do my best. Because it happened like this…” Join our bold yet hapless hero as he explores lost civilizations, undersea kingdoms, prehistoric jungles and lands beyond imagination. Gasp as he battles the subhuman tribe of the Menkv and escapes the clutches of dreadful monsters! Cheer as he triumphs over impossible odds and brings socialism to the subterranean worlds! Little Orpheus is a technicolor side-scrolling adventure game inspired by classic movies like Flash Gordon, Sinbad and The Land that Time Forgot. Delivered in eight bite-size, commute-friendly episodes, Little Orpheus is simple enough for casual players but rich enough for seasoned adventure fans. If you’re a fan of old school family blockbusters, want a rollercoaster story that’ll take you to the Earth’s core and beyond, or are just in some need of ideologically correct entertainment, join the most unlikely hero to hit Apple Arcade on an adventure beyond belief. With stunning visuals, brilliant acting and a world-class score, Little Orpheus is a pocket-epic you’ll never forget. Comrades, to the center!

6/4/20: It doesn’t look like we’re getting a new Apple Arcade title this week but there is a major update for the popular RPG Oceanhorn 2 with the Golden Edition today (via CNET). The expansion marks a great time to replay the game or jump in for the first time.

Introducing the Golden Edition! The Shield of Chronos expansion, which adds a new main item and a brand new dungeon to explore

The Criminal Hunt expansion, a unique series of side quests that will take you all around Gaia chasing down bandits such as Sir Stingalot and Baron Slimethorn

An expanded ending, with never-before-seen scenes that will shed light on our heroes’ destiny

A new, optional, 60fps mode supported by all high-end devices

Most powerful Power Shards can now be discovered

Added realism with a stunning new Physically Based Water Simulation

Polished user experience, including overhauled menus and improved gameplay communication

A lot of new spoken dialogue and new songs

New dangers to overcome for the courageous among you! There’s never been a better time to start your RPG adventure – or to jump back in! The Golden Edition update is packed with new, exciting content, and it’s the best version of the game to date!

5/28/20: Apple Arcade has added a new game from Nickelodeon called SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit. Here’s how it’s described:

Trouble has come to Bikini Bottom! The evil “mastermind” Sheldon J. Plankton has once again hatched a plan to steal the secret Krabby Patty formula. This time he has enlisted his army of cousins to capture all of SpongeBob’s friends! Play as SpongeBob on his epic, most side-scrolly quest through Bikini Bottom ever! Explore, collect coins and spatulas, and crush obstacles as SpongeBob races to rescue his friends, defeat Plankton’s minions and take back the formula. Keep an eye out for your favorite Bikini Bottom residents…you never know who you might run into!

5/22/20: Apple Arcade sees the arrival of a new dungeon crawler RPG, Towers of Everland.

Let’s go on a dungeon crawl as Towers of Everland seamlessly brings together exploration, combat and RPG elements to take the player on an amazing adventure within the world of Everland. On your epic journey, test your skills in battle against the hordes of fiendish monsters you encounter, conquer all the towers you can and amass weapons and armor from hundreds of unique pieces.

5/14/20: Launched today on Apple Arcade is a fun new puzzle journey called Winding Worlds.

You’re far from home. You’re not sure how you got here. But you do know one thing: it’s your calling to help your new friends, however you can. But not all of them are being cooperative… From the award-winning studio that brought you GNOG comes Winding Worlds, a finger-wiggling puzzle-adventure about a girl, a Wurm, and how to say goodbye. Willow just wants to mind her own business. But after she finds a broken magical necklace, she is transported on a spellbinding journey to a network of strange planets, each with a different inhabitant. Hired and guided by a mysterious cosmic Wurm, Willow’s task is to find out how to help her new friends heal and move on. In Winding Worlds, join a cast of characters, big and small, in a heartwarming tale of grief, love, truth, and acceptance.

5/8/20: Apple Arcade has gained The_Otherside, a new turn-based RPG.

Otherside is a turn based RPG and strategy board game where you will control four survivors who hope to push back the shadowy threat. Make your way through each level solving puzzles, fighting monsters, and destroying the spirit anchors that threaten our dimension. Do you have what it takes to restore the town back to normal and save the day?

5/1/20: The latest addition to Apple Arcade is the adventure title Neversong.

Upon waking from a coma, Peet’s girlfriend is nowhere to be found. Investigate the screams coming from the heart of Neverwood, the increasingly bizarre behavior of the zombie grownups, and the strange truth about Peet’s past in this hauntingly dreamlike fable. —From Red Wind Field to the haunting halls of Blackfork Asylum, explore six moody, illustrative levels. —Take on bosses, monsters, and zombie grownups with your trusty baseball bat. —Immerse yourself in a breathtaking piano-centric soundtrack. —Join your quirky childhood pals and trusty pet bird on an adventure to discover the truth about your recent coma.

4/17/20: Apple Arcade has gained two new titles today with Beyond Blue and A Fold Apart. The former is a deep-sea diving adventure game and the latter is a “love story in a paper world” puzzler.

Beyond Blue takes you into the near future, where you’ll have the opportunity to explore the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep sea explorer and scientist. You and your newly-formed research team will use groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted. The game features an evocative narrative, exploration of an untouched world, and adventure that challenges the player to make high-stakes decisions during the crew’s expedition.

And here’s the description of A Fold Apart.

After career choices force them along separate paths, a Teacher and Architect vow to make their long-distance relationship work at any cost. Experience both sides of their story as the couple navigates the complexities of (mis)communication and the emotional ups and downs that separation brings. By flipping, folding, and unfolding the paper puzzles in their handcrafted worlds, you can help the couple overcome the emotional barriers of their relationship — but will love endure…?

4/10/20: The new side-scroller Scrappers is now available on Apple Arcade.

In Scrappers, up to 4 players can team up to clean up the streets of a futuristic city teeming with garbage — and trash anyone who gets in their way! You take on the role of the Scrappers, a squad of robot garbage collectors working to clean up a grimy city of the not-so-distant future. Time is money in Junktown, and team tactics like stacking trash and passing it to teammates — much like in basketball — can boost your efficiency for bigger rewards! But garbage collection is only part of the job. Rival teams will attack and interfere, and it’s up to you to dispose of them while staying on schedule! Teamwork is key to maximizing efficiency and achieving high scores, which in turn unlocks new characters and customization options!

4/3/20: Legend of the Sky Fish 2, a new RPG has landed on Apple Arcade.

A hundred years have passed since the hero known as Little Red Hook ended the reign of terror of Skyfish, the Lord of the Deep Seas… and now the peace that civilization struggled so much to build is in danger again. As the last Red Hook guardians, you and your master must use the atypical tool of your clan – the Combat Fishing Pole – as both a weapon and a grappling hook to face the rising threat. Unveil an exciting story as you journey in a world full of intriguing characters and devious traps. Explore gorgeous landscapes and mysterious dungeons while defeating mutant abyssal creatures.

3/20/20: Spyder is out as the latest Apple Arcade title:

Save the world with Agent 8 in this Spy-on-The-Wall adventure. Set in a retro universe, British Spy Agency ‘EP-8’ has created Agent 8, the most sophisticated miniature robot spider on earth! Built using experimental technology, this itsy-bitsy superspy is equipped with all the gadgets and gizmos you’ll need; cut through panels, overload terminals, flip switches, and open valves as you scurry about sabotaging the heinous plans of evil doers.

3/13/20: New today is the “bouncy dungeon crawler” Roundguard.

Roundguard is a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics, lots of loot, and a randomized castle full of oddballs. Press your luck against hordes of dangerously cute monsters and challenging roguelike elements in this all-round bouncy adventure! If you love roguelikes & Peggle, then Roundguard is for you.

2/27/20: The makers of the highly popular Crossy Road are back with Crossy Road Castle as an Apple Arcade exclusive.

Bring your friends and see how far you can get in this endless spinning tower of arcade fun! Keep climbing as high as you can. Every run is different. Play Together: Designed for cooperative arcade platforming chaos. You can also play solo, but everything’s more fun with friends, right?

Connect Easily: Connect all players on a single device with game controllers, or connect together across multiple devices (or any mix that suits you).

Collect Everything: Unlock Crossy Chicken and friends. Dress up in silly hats.

Find New Stuff: With procedurally generated levels and variations, your tower run will be different every time!

Defeat an Oversized Angry Eagle: Why is it so angry?!

Play Offline: No internet? No worries. Fully enjoyable offline.

2/14/20: Apple Arcade gets a new strategy game this week, Loud House: Outta Control from Nickelodeon.

2/7/20: This week’s new title is Charrua Soccer. It features retro 3D gameplay and features three modes: Friendly Match, Competitions, and Penalty Match.

You can choose player vs computer or player vs player. Charrua Soccer features simple controls with fun and challenging gameplay.

1/31/20: Secret Oops! has arrived, a multiplayer AR party game.

Secret Oops! is an innovative cooperative local multiplayer Augmented Reality game where players try to make sure that the world’s dumbest spy isn’t detected.

1/24/20: The newest title for Apple Arcade is Butter Royale, a “Buttery food fight, battle royale style!”

Have the food fight of your life in Butter Royale, a multiplayer battle royale game, and be the last one standing on Butter Island. Play against 31 other players in fast–paced food battles (under 5 minutes) with the help of sauce-shooting, baguette-blasting kichen tools!

1/17: Kings of the Castle has launched today on Apple Arcade.

Speed to the rescue in this fun, multiplayer fairy tale. Save the prince before anyone else using your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. But watch out for their spells. … Playing as the princess, you must use your speed, courage, and savvy sense of direction to save the prince. Avoid traps, battle enemies, jump over obstacles, and collect gems along your journey to pay a ransom for the prince’s safe return. But do it fast. The dragon is hungry!

Kings of the Castle can be played solo or with others in multiplayer mode.

1/10/20: Apple Arcade’s latest title is No Way Home.

Stranded in a strange galaxy, you must fight for survival using only your wits, your ship, and your party planning robot companion. Explore the universe, befriend bizarre aliens, and blast through hordes of monsters as you endaevor to find a way home.

No Way Home features hand-drawn artwork, 50+ weapons, 60 unique enemies, an immersive mission system, daily challenges, and more.

1/3/20: New today is Doomsday Vault:

Earth’s climate has collapsed and your mission is to collect the precious remaining plant life and return it to the safety of the Doomsday Vault.

12/20/19: LEGO Builder’s Journey has arrived on Apple Arcade. Here’s a description of the new LEGO title:

LEGO Builder’s Journey is an artistic, nonverbal puzzle adventure with meditative music where players build to solve challenges, while moving through stunning brick built universes, which showcase the endless possibilities of the creative play material and deliver a poetic narrative highlighting the importance of play in our lives.

12/12/19: Apple Arcade has gained the crossover action hockey game Ultimate Rivals: The Rink.

“We are ripping up the sports video game rule book and re-writing it for a new generation. We’re starting with the gamer first and empowering their imagination to create the ultimate team of athletes across sports, in a way only they can envision,” said Ben Freidlin, CEO and founder of Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. and the creator of “Ultimate Rivals.”

12/3/19: Apple has featured Towaga: Among Shadows on its YouTube channel. The title previously launched on in October.

Here’s the game’s description:

In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverence will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples.

11/27/19: The newest title is an RPG from Cartoon Network based on the series Steven Universe.

Unleash the Light — “Join the Crystal Gems for the ultimate mobile RPG. It’s time to Unleash the Light!”

11/26/19: Apple shared a new video on its YouTube channel highlighting recent releases…

11/15/19: Fresh titles include:

Rosie’s Reality — “A unique and atmospheric puzzle adventure for families & friends. Play onscreen or discover Augmented Reality and experience how virtual objects come alive.”

11/8/19: New games this week bring Apple Arcade to the 100 title milestone:

11/1/19: This week’s releases are:

10/25/19: Five new titles today include:

10/18/19: Four new games have launched on Apple Arcade:

10/11/19: Apple announced new games for its subscription service today:

Decoherence: Build robots from a wide variety of components. Plan a strategy to carry you to victory. Fight as a pilot alonsdie your bots in exciting PvP matches or test your mettle in the single player Entropy Tribunals experience! INMOST: An atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within… Mind Symphony: Experience Music and Gameplay that emotionally and mentally impacts you. Mind Symphony sets unique gameplay to mes with musical tracks to creat an experience that makes you feel better. ShockRods: ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas. Your goal is ShockRods is to score points – by shooting your opponents and achieving objectives; scoring golas, stealing the other team’s flag, or dealing the most descruction… As you drive your ShockRod to VICTORY! Stela: Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world