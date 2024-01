Apple TV+ offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. You can watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month. Here’s every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers …

What to watch on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ (Apple TV Plus, or as some erroneously call it Apple+ TV) is still in its infancy but has already seen breakout hits including comedy Ted Lasso and workplace sci-fi drama Severance.

Apple aims for premium quality across its drama, comedy, and documentary TV shows and movies so everything should reach a reasonable level of quality and hopefully be worth your time. In terms of personal recommendations, I suggest starting with Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, Severance, Trying, and the movie Finch.

Read on to see all of the TV shows, movies and specials streaming now on Apple TV+ as well as trailers for upcoming releases.

All Apple TV+ TV shows and movies (updated January 6, 2024):

Latest Trailers

Peter Calpaldi stars in new thriller Criminal Record.

Epic limited series Masters of the Air premieres January 26. (read the book)

TV Shows

Watch Trailer • Released December 6, 2023 • 1 season • TV-MA

In this three-part documentary, people close to John Lennon reflect on his life and death. The series examines the events surrounding his murder, including new eyewitness interviews and never-before-seen crime scene photos, as well as the many conspiracy theories that sprung up in the aftermath of the killing.

Read Related Book • Released April 1, 2022 • 3 seasons

Gary Oldman leads this adaptation of the Mick Herron book series, about a division of MI5 rejects. The Slough Horse group are consigned to a live of admin and drudgery, until they become embroiled in an active hostage situation.

Slow Horses is currently on its third season. It has already been renewed for a fourth and fifth season.

Watch Trailer • Released November 17, 2023 • 1 season • TV-Y

Set in the world of Godzilla, this cinematic series follows two siblings as they uncover their family ties to the mysterious Monarch organization. With the show spanning multiple generations, stars Kurt and Wyatt Russell portray younger and older versions of the same character, officer Lee Shaw.

Official Podcast • Released November 1, 2019 • 4 seasons • TV-MA

For All Mankind explores what could have happened if the Russians got to the Moon first in 1969. This inspires the US government to continue the space race. The show forges an alternate timeline of NASA with the first season covering the 1969-1974 period. Season two picks up in 1983, as the USA and USSR face off in a space race cold war.

Read Related Book • Released November 8, 2023 • 1 season

Inspired by an unfinished Edith Wharton novel, The Buccaneers sees a group of rich American women trying to find a posh English other half. The group descend into a culture clash of 1870s London society.

A second season of The Buccaneers is in development. A release date is not yet known.

Watch Trailer • Released October 27, 2023 • 4 episodes

The infamous poltergeist case is explored in this docuseries with dramatic recreations that use the original audio recordings of the events in question. Subject Janet Hodgson is interviewed and reflects on the long-lasting consequences of the investigation.

Watch Trailer • Released October 27, 2023 • 1 season • TV-G

In this animated series, an ancient curse turns a beloved father, Alex, into a stone statue. His two children, Pandora and Russ, embark on a magical quest to collect stolen artifacts, lift the family curse, and bring Alex back.

Read Related Book • Released October 13, 2023 • 8 episodes

Elizabeth Zott’s dream of becoming a scientist is stalled by the realities of a patriarchal society. Fired from the lab, she finds her feet as the host of a TV cooking show. And suddenly, everyone is listening to her. Brie Larson stars in this adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name.

Watch Trailer • Released October 11, 2023 • 1 season

Soccer legend Lionel Messi joined Major League Soccer in July 2023 and immediately made his mark. This docuseries covers Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami and the events of his thrilling match debut. The series shows how Messi propelled MLS’s popularity, garnering worldwide attention, record-breaking merch sales, and sold-out stadium crowds.

Read Related Book • Released November 18, 2022 • 2 seasons

Inspired by the Interrupting Chicken book series, this preschool series introduces children to the world of creative writing. The show revolves around the main character Piper, a little chicken with a big imagination.

Watch Trailer • Released September 22, 2023 • 1 season

Lisa is an illustrator, Danny is a journalist. Their friendship is bonded by a common trait — insomnia. Despite never meeting in person, while everyone else sleeps at night, they text each other for hours. The series follows the antics of their lives as their relationship blooms.

Watch Trailer • Released September 20, 2023 • 4 episodes • TV-MA

A four-part documentary series on the four elite supermodels of the ’80s; Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. With exclusive interviews and archive footage, the documentary shows how the illustrious models catapulted themselves to stardom, disrupting the power dynamics of an entire industry along the way.

Read Related Book • Released November 1, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

A drama exploring the power dynamics in the world of morning news broadcasts. The story opens with anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) facing sexual misconduct allegations. Newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) aspires to replace Kessler in the prime-time slot, and clashes with longtime host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston). In the second season, the show unravels the ramifications further against a backdrop of the beginnings of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Morning Show Season Four Release Date

The Morning Show fans will welcome the news that the series has been renewed for a fourth season. A release date for the upcoming season is yet to be confirmed.

Read Related Book • Released September 8, 2023 • 1 season • TV-MA

Based on the book by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is described as a dark fairy tale. Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield) first believes that Emma is experiencing the effects of postpartum depression, but it quickly unravels into a whole other world of horror, fantasy, and mythology.

Read Related Book • Released August 25, 2023 • 4 episodes • TV-14

Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn was one of the most respected business leaders in the world, until a 2018 scandal saw his entire reputation destroyed. He was facing lengthy jail time for fraudulent misuse of company assets. Incredibly, Ghosn escapes Japanese arrest by being smuggled out of the country inside a musical equipment case. This four-part documentary dives deep into this extraordinarily weird tale.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released October 22, 2021 • 2 seasons

This sci-fi series shows the effects of an alien invasion from several different perspectives around the world. Spanning five continents, Invasion is theoretically huge in scope, although it prefers to focus on the minutiae of individual characters’ experiences rather than a character-driven adventure.

Invasion is renewed and a third season is in the works.

Read Related Book • Released August 9, 2023 • 1 season • TV-PG

Adapted from Nathan W. Pyle’s viral social media comic of the same name, Strange Planet is an animated TV series that explores the absurdity of human life through the lens of these cute blue alien beings.

Watch Season Three Trailer • Released June 18, 2021 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

Rose Byrne stars as Sheila Rubin in this dramedy set in the ’80s. Stricken by a serious eating disorder, Sheila turns to the aerobics craze to find motivation and self-worth. Her hobby quickly develops into something more however, as student becomes teacher and she forges a new career.

Physical ended with its third season on August 2, 2023.

Official Podcast • Released September 24, 2021 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

Based on the genre-defining novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation is an epic sci-fi adventure. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) predicts the downfall of the Galactic Empire and recruits a band of exiles to carry out his plan to save the future of humanity.

Foundation is currently on its second season. A third season is in development.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released January 28, 2022 • 2 seasons

The Afterparty retells the story of a night gone wrong from eight different perspectives, with each account presented through the lens of a different film genre. Tiffany Haddish plays the lead detective in this murder mystery whodunnit comedy series.

The Afterparty ended with its second season on July 12, 2023.

Read Related Book • Released July 8, 2022 • 2 seasons

Based on the best-selling children’s books, Duck & Goose is a cartoon series aimed at preschool age. Titular characters Duck and Goose learn to appreciate each other’s differences and become even closer friends.

Watch Trailer • Released June 28, 2023 • 1 season

Idris Elba stars in this airplane hijack thriller, with the seven hour ordeal portrayed in real-time across seven episodes. Sam Nelson (Elba) negotiates in-the-air while ground control investigates the histories of the people onboard.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released October 29, 2021 • 2 seasons

Swagger dissects the world of youth basketball, inspired by the experiences of NBA legend Kevin Durant. O’Shea Jackson Jr. stars as coach Ike, who helps Jace Carson (played by Isaiah Hill) navigate his burgeoning sports career. Ike is as much father-figure as he his coach. The show covers off-the-court storylines too, including the pressures of social media, child abuse and police brutality.

The run of Swagger on Apple TV+ has ended. The show was cancelled after the release of its second season.

Watch Trailer • Released June 10, 2022 • 2 seasons • TV-Y

Sisters Jacky and Jill explore what it is like to work, and grow up, on a farm. In the series, they nurture a mysterious golden egg that hatches into a baby dragon. Lovely Little Farm is a loving children’s series that beautifully blends live-action and computer animation.

Read Related Book • Released June 9, 2023 • 1 season • TV-MA

Tom Holland stars as Danny Sullivan in this 10-part series, who is arrested on suspicion of his involvement with a New York City shooting. He claims innocence, initially. Much of the story is revealed through interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (played Amanda Seyfried), in which the mystery unravels as Sullivan is forced to reflect on all aspects of his life.

Watch Season Three Trailer • Released February 5, 2021 • 3 seasons • TV-G

A whole new set of adventures with Snoopy and friends for the whole family to enjoy, drawing on the spirit of the classic cartoons but rendered in a modern computer animated 2D style. The series will surely delight young viewers as well as parents with pangs of nostalgia.

Watch Trailer • Released May 24, 2023 • 1 season • TV-MA

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogan star in this new comedy series, which flirts with the idea of two people just being friends. Playing Sylvia and Will respectively, the series sees the characters rekindle their friendship after many years apart, leading to some hilarious antics and midlife escapades.

Platonic is renewed and a second season is in the works.

Official Podcast • Released May 23, 2022 • 10 episodes • TV-PG

David Attenborough narrates this stunning dinosaur docuseries. From the creators of Planet Earth, Prehistoric Planet blends state-of-the-art visual effects with the latest scientific understanding to demonstrate dinosaur behavior like never before.

Watch Season Three Trailer • Released December 4, 2020 • 3 seasons • Y7

In this charming animated kids series, three kids gain new perspectives on the world thanks to their new best friend, Stillwater the panda. Stillwater helps the children make sense of their emotions. The series received a Peabody award for outstanding children’s programming.

Watch Trailer • Released May 17, 2023 • 1 season • TV-MA

Patricia Arquette stars as Peggy, a drug addict who wants to make a fresh start following the death of her mother. She decides to become a private investigator, and becomes entwined in a web of mysteries in this dark comedy series.

High Desert was cancelled after only one season.

Read Related Book • Released May 12, 2023 • 1 season • TV-MA

Samantha, an NYU student, is shot in Central Park on July 4th, 2003. She appears to have been alone — there are no witnesses. As the mystery of the show unfolds, It turns out the truth of her apparent murder is connected to a series of fires that have been started across New York.

City on Fire was cancelled after the debut of its first season on May 12, 2023.

Read Related Book • Released May 5, 2023 • 1 season

Based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling book series, Silo sees the last of mankind living in a vast underground bunker, without knowing exactly why they ended up down there. No one is allowed to leave. The mystery of the silo unravels as the protagonists hunt for the truth.

Silo Season Two Release Date

The show has been renewed for a second season. An exact release date for the new season is not yet known.

Read Related Book • Released November 19, 2021 • 2 seasons • TV-G

Inspired by the classic children’s novel, Harriet the Spy is newly adapted for television as an animated series. 11-year-old Harriet (voiced by Beanie Feldstein) is an aspiring writer and absorbs as much as information about the world around her as possible, jotting it down in her notebook.

Read Related Book • Released April 28, 2023 • 1 season • TV-Y

Based on the popular children’s books by Arnold Lobel, this cartoon centers on two best friends, Frog and Toad. The show explores friendship in all its forms, and how we should all embrace what makes us different and unique.

Watch Trailer • Released April 21, 2023 • 1 season

Fine wine is on the line in this dramatic adaptation of popular manga Drops of God. Camille is the daughter of Alexandre Leger, a highly respected figure in oenology. Following his death, Camille has to compete to earn the rights to her father’s endowment — an extraordinary wine collection. The series features both French and Japanese language dialogue.

Watch Trailer • Released April 21, 2023 • 1 season • TV-PG

From the same producers as Apple TV+ docuseries Tiny World, Big Beasts looks at the giants of the animal kingdom, including the gray whale, the orangutan, and the polar bear. Filmed across seventeen countries, the series features never-before-recorded sequences of animal behavior. The show is narrated by Tom Hiddleston.

Watch Trailer • Released April 14, 2023 • 1 season • TV-G

Jane, an aspiring young environmentalist, who wants to save as many endangered animals as possible. Using leading computer graphics techniques to bring the animals featured in the stories to life, the series charts epic adventures to save wild animals from across the globe.

Read Related Book • Released April 14, 2023 • 7 episodes

The New York Times bestseller The Last Thing He Told Me is dramatised in this limited series adaptation starring Jennifer Garner. The story follows Hannah, whose seemingly-perfect partner Owen unexpectedly vanishes. He leaves behind a note for his daughter that ominously reads ‘Protect her’. Hannah realizes she didn’t really know her husband at all.

Watch Trailer • Released April 7, 2023 • 2 episodes • TV-MA

A two-part documentary on the topsy turvy life of tennis player Boris Becker, who was ultimately sent to prison for bankruptcy fraud. The series includes interviews with Becker, as well as other tennis icons like John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released July 16, 2021 • 12 episodes • TV-MA

Schmigadoon embraces the parody of classic musicals with a story of a couple getting trapped in a mystical musical town until they can find true love. Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong are joined by Broadway heavyweights including Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Kristen Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit and Ann Harada in this star-studded cast.

Read Related Book • Released March 31, 2023 • 1 season • TV-Y

Based on the book series ‘Owl Diaries’, Eva the Owlet is a beautifully animated childrens series. With ambition and personality, Eva and her best friend Lucy go on many different adventures, logging her progress in her journal as she goes.

Read Related Book • Released March 29, 2023 • 1 season

Chris O’Dowd leads this comedy series adaptation of best-selling book The Big Door Prize, in which a mysterious machine appears in a small town shop. The machine promises to tell people their true life’s potential.

The Big Door Prize has been renewed for a second season. New episodes premiere on February 2.

Watch Trailer • Released March 24, 2023 • 1 season

Apple TV+’s first competition series, My Kind of Country, highlights upcoming talent in country music. Artists are scouted and mentored by Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck. The contestants are hoping to win a prestigious endorsement prize from Apple Music.

Watch Trailer • Released March 17, 2023 • 6 episodes • TV-MA

This documentary series explores the world of wrestling through the lens of the Monster Factory, a training school in New Jersey led by a tough-yet-caring coach Danny Cage. As a former wrestler himself, Cage is motivated to help the new recruits achieve their dreams of going pro.

Watch Trailer • Released March 17, 2023 • 8 episodes

Director Scott Z. Burns brings climate change to the fore in this star-studded limited series. Across eight interconnected episodes, Extrapolations speculates how human life will be forced to adapt to the changing climate, and whether there’s a chance to turn back the the clock and reverse the trends of what seems like an inevitable fate.

Watch Season Three Trailer • Released August 14, 2020 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

Ted Lasso follows an American football coach who comes to England to lead … a soccer team. However, this show is much richer than a typical fish-out-of-water story. Ted Lasso may not know about the intricacies of soccer but he employs his unyielding optimism to bring out the best in his players.

This heartwarming and funny comedy series has been widely received by audiences and earned much critical acclaim.

Watch Trailer • Released March 10, 2023 • 3 episodes

This three-part series gives an inside look at Real Madrid’s legendary run during the 2021-2022 Champions League football season. The team ultimately defy their critics to score their 14th Champions League title.

Watch Trailer • Released February 24, 2023 • 1 season

Vincent Cassel and Eva Green star in Apple’s first French language original series. The crime thriller sees Alison Rowdy (Green) and Gabriel Delage (Cassel) struggle with the secrets of their relationship in the wake of major international cyber attacks against the United Kingdom.

Watch Trailer • Released February 24, 2023 • 1 season • TV-PG

Eugene Levy travels the world in this fun docuseries, facing all manner of personal challenges along the way. Levy takes a helicopter tour across the Utah desert, tries sumo wrestling in Toyko, stays at a deluxe island resort in the Maldives, assists conservation efforts in South Africa, and more across eight awe-inspiring episodes.

More episodes of The Reluctant Traveler are on the way. Apple has officially announced that the show has been renewed for a second season.

Read Related Book • Released February 11, 2022 • 2 seasons

Pretzel is the world’s longest dachshund. He has a supportive dad to five puppies, and husband to wife Greta. In this animated series, follow Pretzel and his family as they try to make the world a better place.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released April 29, 2022 • 2 seasons

Make or Break jumps into the world of professional surfing, with exclusive access to follow some of the best surfers on the planet as they experience the highs and lows of competing in the World Surf League season.

Watch Trailer • Released February 17, 2023 • 1 season

Billy Crudup stars as salesman Jack in this retro-future sci-fi series, in which Jack and a cohort of others are trying to find homebuyers for promised lunar timeshares. But everything is not as it first seems and Jack’s headstrong ambition and charisma masks a darker truth.

Read Related Book • Released February 3, 2023 • 1 season • TV-MA

A horrific plane crash kills everyone onboard apart from Edward, a 12-year-old boy. Based on the novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano, this emotional drama series explores the effects of grief and spontaneous camaraderie of the families left behind.

Unfortunately for fans of the series, Dear Edward has been cancelled and will not return for a second season.

Read Related Book • Released April 8, 2022 • 2 seasons • TV-Y

Based on the book by Kate Beaton, Pinecone & Pony is a beautiful family cartoon starring a young warrior, Pinecone, and her best friend, Pony. A world of magic and adventure awaits in this children’s comedy series.

Watch Trailer • Released January 27, 2023 • 1 season

Jason Segel plays James Laird, a grieving therapist who throws out the classical rulebook. Instead, he tells his clients his raw, unfiltered, thoughts about their problems. This has life-changing consequences on them, and himself. Harrison Ford also stars in the series.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Shrinking is renewed and will return for a second season. We don’t yet know when season two will be released.

Read Related Book • Released December 6, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

True-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, played by Octavia Spencer, reopens a murder case as new evidence comes to light about the crime she originally investigated and brodcast to the world. In season two, Poppy Parnell follows the trail of a different case with help from lifelong friend Micah Keith (Kate Hudson).

Unfortunately for fans of the series, Truth Be Told has been cancelled and will not return for a fourth season.

Read Related Book • Released January 20, 2023 • 1 season • TV-G

Go on adventures with Circle, Triangle and Square in this stop-motion animation adaptation of the children’s book series by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. The Shapes aren’t all the same, but they learn how best to work together.

Watch Season Four Trailer • Released November 28, 2019 • 4 seasons • TV-MA

A psychological thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, told in 30-minute chunks. The family suffers the death of their baby at 13-weeks, and get a substitute baby doll as a kind of therapy. The grief-stricken mother becomes so attached to the doll she hires a mysterious nanny to care for it.

Servant concluded with its final season on January 13, 2023.

Watch Trailer • Released January 13, 2023 • 1 season • TV-MA

A four-part series detailing the (ultimately failed) attempts to create a breakway league of top clubs in European football. The documentary features exclusive interviews with the masterminds of the planned European Super League, including access to club owners and league presidents.

Read Related Book • Released October 15, 2021 • 2 seasons

Siblings Charles and Lizzie share their love for dogs in this live action TV show for kids, inspired by the Scholastic book series. In each episode, the family find a caring and loving home for each of the puppies that come their way.

Read Related Book • Released January 17, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-14

Little America is a half-hour anthology series that explores amazing tales of immigrants in America, spanning the gamut of human emotion and experience. Each episode is based on a true story from the Epic Magazine feature of the same name.

Watch Trailer • Released November 23, 2022 • 1 season

A young scientist, Amber, has been captured and held hostage somewhere near the Colombia-Venezuela border. Amber’s military veteran brother Bambi (Luke Evans) and husband Prince (Michiel Huisman) undertake a treacherous search and rescue mission to try to find her, in this intense action thriller.

Watch Trailer • Released November 11, 2022 • 1 season

Circuit Breakers is an anthology series for kids and families to enjoy together, featuring seven unique science-fiction stories. Go on futuristic adventures to space and more, all while exploring the highs and lows of what it means to grow up.

Watch Season Three Trailer • Released February 7, 2020 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

Mythic Quest centers on a video game studio working on their next hit game. This fun workplace sitcom stars Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao, featuring subtle — and not so subtle — commentary on the universe of gaming culture in every episode.

A fourth season of Mythic Quest is in development. A release date is not yet known.

Read Related Book • Released November 4, 2022 • 1 season • TV-G

Combining puppetry and 2D animation, Slumberkins is an enchanting show about feelings, based on characters from the popular children’s book series. Go on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak and Fox, learning about mental wellness along the way.

Read Related Book • Released April 30, 2021 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

Although it shares a name with ‘The Mosquito Coast’ book, this TV adaptation is more of a prequel. It follows Allie Fox (Justin Theroux) as he takes his family on the run from the US government, in a perilous journey to Mexico.

Unfortunately for fans of the series, The Mosquito Coast has been cancelled and will not return for a third season.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released October 8, 2021 • 2 seasons

Headlined by Eugenio Derbez, this fun bilingual comedy series is set at a popular hotel resort in Acapulco. Derbez plays the present-day version of lead character Maximo Gallardo, who narrates the life experiences of his younger self, starting from when he joined the resort in 1984.

Acapulco is renewed and a third season is in the works.

Read Related Book • Released November 1, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-G

A reboot of the classic children’s show of the same name, Ghostwriter follows the adventures of four kids in a haunted bookstore. The ghost brings classics of literature to life, and the kids must solve the mysteries that they entail.

Read Related Book • Released October 14, 2022 • 1 season • TV-MA

Based on the popular novel of the same name, Charlie Hunnam stars as Lin Ford, a runaway criminal who tries to start a new life in Bombay, India. However, his ties to crime ultimately reel him back into the underworld.

Shantaram was cancelled after only one season.

Official Podcast • Released September 30, 2021 • 2 seasons

Jon Stewart returns to television with a more serious tone. In each hour-long episode, The Problem with Jon Stewart examines global issues relating to current affairs and Stewart’s advocacy work, and aims to raise conversations around possible solutions.

The Problem with Jon Stewart concluded with its final season on October 7, 2022.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released November 5, 2021 • 2 seasons • TV-Y

Jack McBrayer highlights small acts of kindness in this charming kids series aimed at preschoolers, with an original soundtrack produced by award-winning band OK Go. The Kindness Show reinforces the values of caring and connecting with others.

Watch Trailer • Released October 8, 2021 • 2 seasons

Otis the tractor is here to help others in this animated kids series that takes place on Long Hill Dairy Farm. Whenever he sees a friend in need, Otis rolls into action. You may recognize Otis from the popular children’s book series of the same name.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released September 24, 2021 • 2 seasons

In this charming animated series, William Wolf lets his imagination run wild. Along with his new Spryte friends, he might even have the power to change the world. William is voiced by Kassian Akhtar. The show is executive produced by Joseph-Gordon Levitt.

Watch Trailer • Released September 16, 2022 • 1 season • TV-G

Based on characters from the award-winning app Sago Mini World, this preschool series explores gratitude and thankfulness with fun animated adventures and original music, set in the world of Sagoville.

Read Related Book • Released September 9, 2022 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, highlight bold and influential women in this interview series. Featured celebrities include Kim Kardashian, Wanda Sykes, Megan Thee Stallion, Jane Goodall and more.

Watch Season Three Trailer • Released May 29, 2020 • 3 seasons • TV-14

Central Park is an animated series from the creator of Bob’s Burgers. With a cast that includes Josh Gad, Kristen Bell and Tituss Burgess, the story revolves around a family of caretakers trying to save the city’s green space from being converted into a shopping mall. The show is an animated musical comedy, with 3-4 original songs per episode.

Unfortunately for fans of the series, Central Park has been cancelled and will not return for a fourth season.

Watch Trailer • Released September 2, 2022 • 1 season

Following a stint of chemotherapy, Ella just wants to be a regular teenage girl as she starts a new year of school. Empowered by a new perspective on life, Ella faces her fears head-on with an aim to make memories she’ll remember forever.

Watch Season Three Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

A post-apocalyptic adventure set 600 years in the future. The remaining population of Earth is blind. A war breaks out as sighted twins are born into a tribe, and the queen of the lands fears the mythic twins will threaten her rule. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, who will do anything to protect his sighted children. Dave Bautista joins the cast as Edo Voss, Baba’s brother, in the second season.

Read Related Book • Released August 19, 2022 • 1 season • TV-G

Based on the popular young adult graphic novels, Surfside Girls sees best friends Sam and Jade explore supernatural happenings in their seaside town, with a mysterious pirate ship docking at the bay. It all culminates in a showdown at the Danger Point coastal bluff.

Watch Trailer • Released August 19, 2022 • 1 season

From executive producer and writer Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters features a dark comedy plot revolving around the mystery of how Grace’s husband ended up dead. The insurance company certainly wants to believe the death came about by malicious intent, suspecting fraud. Horgan stars as Eva, one of the five sisters in the family.

Bad Sisters is renewed and a second season is in the works.

Read Related Book • Released August 12, 2022 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

This limited series tells the harrowing true story of what happened at Memorial Medical Center, in the aftermath of the devastation by Hurricane Katrina. The events of the first five days inside the hospital are re-enacted over the first five episodes, combining dramatic performances with archive footage. The remainder of the season shifts to focus on the investigation into possible charges of euthanasia, raising questions about whether human failures prevented more lives from being saved.

Watch Trailer • Released July 29, 2022 • 1 season

Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is suffering from severe memory loss, as a consequence of a suicide attempt. Or at least, that’s what she was led to believe. Battling amnesia, Sophie begins to piece together the truth of what happened.

Surface is currently on its first season. A second season is in development.

Read Related Book • Released July 29, 2022 • 1 season • TV-G

Based on the books by Paula Danziger, Amber Brown is a fun TV series for the whole family to enjoy. It addresses issues of friendship, communication and growing up. Brown’s love to draw is brought to life in the show with beautifully animated illustrations.

Amber Brown was cancelled after only one season.

Read Related Book • Released July 22, 2022 • 1 season

Based on the book Just Don’t Fall by paralympic athlete Josh Sundquist, the show centers on 12-year-old Josh Dubin, who has a prosthetic leg, as he starts a new chapter of his life at middle school. He teaches his peers at school that he is really just like them, disability or otherwise.

Watch Season Three Trailer • Released May 1, 2020 • 3 seasons • TV-14

A fun British comedy revolving around a couple who are unable to conceive, and instead opt to go down the path of adoption. ‘Trying’ stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as their characters negotiate all the various hurdles associated with adopting a child.

Trying is renewed and a fourth season is in the works.

Read Related Book • Released July 8, 2022 • 6 episodes

Based on a true story, inmate Jimmy Keene is giving a chance for freedom. But first, he must be transported to a maximum security prison and elicit a confession out of a suspected serial killer, Larry Hall. Taron Egerton and Paul Walter-Hauser lead the cast of this thrilling six-part series.

Watch Trailer • Released June 24, 2022 • 1 season

Loot follows Molly, played by Maya Rudolph, who is figuring out what to do with her $87 billion divorce settlement. Across the series, she reckons with the comings and goings of her new life focus; running her charitable foundation.

Loot is currently on its first season. A second season is in development.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released April 17, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-PG

A series that takes you inside some of the world’s most innovative homes, and the stories of the people that made them. The optimistic docuseries explores incredible dwellings from places around the world.

Watch Season Five Trailer • Released May 27, 2022 • 75 episodes • TV-14

Based on the popular James Corden format, Carpool Karaoke: The Series expands on the premise with different celebrities taking the wheel for various comedic skits and classic karaoke sing-alongs.

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-Y

An educational children’s live-action puppet series starring Cody and the Helpsters, from the makers of Sesame Street. The show teaches the fundamentals of problem solving and coding through the lens of activities like party planning, climbing a mountain, and magic tricks.

Watch Trailer • Released May 20, 2022 • 1 season

A cover up of a deadly car crash leaves a group of friends forever implicated. Twenty years on, their secret is threatened to be revealed. This Spanish and English language thriller contrasts the freedom of youth with the realities of adulthood.

Watch Trailer • Released July 10, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-PG

A short-form documentary series covering some of the greatest stories in sports. The show features sporting legends including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky and more, as they discuss the critical moments that defined their careers.

Read Related Book • Released May 13, 2022 • 6 episodes

Religion, superstition and science wage war in a town on the coast of Essex. Following the mysterious disappearance of a young girl, Cora (played by Clare Danes) moves to the town to hunt for proof of the rumored serpent. Church rector Will Ransom (Tom Hiddleston) refuses to believe the myths.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released September 25, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

Apple TV+’s first non-English language show is ‘Tehran’. A Mossad agent goes undercover in Tehran, Iran, in this espionage thriller starring Niv Sultan and Shaun Toub. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, head writer of Fauda.

Tehran is renewed and a third season is in the works.

Official Podcast • Released May 6, 2022 • 4 episodes • TV-MA

From the makers of McMillion$, The Big Conn explores one of the largest government frauds in US history, with ill-gotten gains valued in the billions of dollars, all centering on one man: Eric C. Conn. The four-part docuseries tells an incredible tale of how Conn evaded the eyes of the law for so long.

Read Related Book • Released April 29, 2022 • 1 season

Elisabeth Moss leads this adaptation of the award-winning novel, Shining Girls. She plays journalist Kirby, who realizes that a modern day murder is somehow linked to her own personal childhood assault. Kirby’s reality continously shifts as she discovers just how interconnected she is with the killer.

Released April 22, 2022 • 5 episodes • TV-14

Makur Maker accepted a position at Howard University in 2020, becoming the first top 100 NBA draft prospect to commit to a historically Black college. This five-part docuseries covers what is behind behind Maker’s groundbreaking decision.

Watch Trailer • Released April 22, 2022 • 4 episodes

With intimate access to Earvin Johnson, and his friends and family, They Call Me Magic charts Johnson’s incredible career as an NBA basketball legend as well as his business and philanthropic impacts later after he retired from the game. The four part docuseries also examines Johnson’s HIV diagnosis and the effect it had on changing how the disease was perceived in worldwide culture.

Read Related Book • Released April 15, 2022 • 1 season

Roar is an eight-part anthology series of genre-bending feminist fables, based on a novel of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. Cast includes Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo, Meera Syal and more.

Read Related Book • Released March 25, 2022 • 1 season • TV-MA

Told in three languages — Korean, Japanese and English — Pachinko is a sweeping epic with a story that spans four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The show flashes between timelines to follow the main character, Sunja, from a child and all the way through to elderly adulthood.

Pachinko is currently on its first season. A second season is in development.

Official Podcast • Released March 18, 2022 • 8 episodes

Jared Leto and Anna Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, in this limited series drama about the whirlwind rise and fall of WeWork. Based on insane real events, the series highlights the crazy and — often — unhinged decision-making at the top of the office space startup.

Read Related Book • Released March 11, 2022 • 6 episodes

Samuel L. Jackson (as the titular Ptolemy Grey) leads this six-part series about a man suffering with dementia. A miracle treatment restores Grey’s memories … but only for a month. With renewed vigor, Grey can finally right some wrongs of his past that he had previously forgotten all about.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released June 5, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

A documentary inspired by the Apple ad campaign ‘Dear’. The series finds people who have written letters to their heroes, expands on their stories and shows how everyone can be inspired. Famous faces featured include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey and Spike Lee.

Read Related Book • Released February 18, 2022 • 4 episodes • TV-PG

This four-part docuseries explores the details and nuance in the story of former President Abraham Lincoln’s journey to end slavery. Using archival footage and interviews with scholars, journalists and educators, the series lays out a more complete view of an America struggling to reconcile issues of economy and race.

Watch Trailer • Released February 18, 2022 • 1 season • TV-MA

Severance is a dystopian workplace thriller, in which employees at Lumon Industries undergo a procedure that separates their home and work memories. In the ultimate test of work-life balance, Mark Scout (played by Adam Scott) slowly confronts the secrets of the mysterious corporation that he works for.

Severance Season Two Release Date

Severance fans will welcome the news that the series has been renewed for a second season. A release date for the upcoming season is yet to be confirmed.

Watch Trailer • Released February 4, 2022 • 1 season

Four suspects are at the center of an investigation into the abduction of an American businesswoman’s son. Suspicion follows the FBI as they down track the suspects and hunt for clues as to the perpetrator. The focus of doubt shifts across the series, as more information comes to light about each person’s whereabouts and motivations.

Suspicion was cancelled after only one season.

Watch Trailer • Released January 21, 2022 • 1 season

Back to the Rock is a full series reboot of the original franchise, featuring recognizable characters like Gobo, Red, Boober, and Mokey as well as some new additions and celebrity guest cameos. Follow the Fraggles and Doozers as they embark on a new set of fun adventures, down in Fraggle Rock.

A second season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock has been confirmed and is in development. An exact release date for season two is not yet known.

Read Related Book • Released January 7, 2022 • 3 episodes • TV-Y

El Deafo is a three-part animated story about Cece, who is somewhat isolated from other kids at school because of her need to wear hearing aids. But with the help of an alter ego ‘El Deafo’, she learns to treat her hearing aids as a superpower rather than a disability. Her increasing confidence helps her to make new friends.

Official Podcast • Released November 19, 2021 • 1 season • TV-MA

This docuseries explores the ambiguity of war, centering on the 2018 case in which US Navy platoon chief Eddie Gallagher was accused of war crimes. The show includes interviews with Gallagher as well as members of the team that reported him to authorities, and never-before-seen footage of the controversial mission in Mosul, Iraq.

Official Podcast • Released November 12, 2021 • 8 episodes

Psychiatrist Ike Herschkopf (played by Paul Rudd) crosses ethical and moral boundaries to exploit the vulnerable patient Marty (played by Will Ferrell) for his own gain, slowly taking over his entire life. Based on a true story, dark comedy drama The Shrink Next Door exposes this wholly-dysfunctional relationship.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 2 seasons • TV-G

Snoopy and Charlie Brown start a whole new adventure … in space. Follow Snoopy on his steps to becoming a NASA astronaut as the Peanuts gang explores the moon and beyond. Snoopy in Space is part of a wider Apple deal that includes Charlie Brown and Peanuts classics, and new original titles.

Behind The Scenes • Released November 1, 2019 • 3 seasons • TV-MA

In a modern interpretation of Emily Dickinson’s life, Hailee Steinfeld stars as the misunderstood American poet in her coming-of-age story. Dickinson blends classical themes and carefully-crafted set pieces with anachronistic language and flair, personifications of Death, among other twists.

Dickinson ended with its third season on November 5, 2021.

Watch Trailer • Released November 3, 2021 • 1 season

Apple’s first Korean drama is the six-part series Dr. Brain. The show features a daring brain scientist named Sewon. He discovers that the closest members of his family have mysteriously died. In an attempt to find closure, Sewon connects to their brains to try and uncover exactly what happened.

Watch Trailer • Released November 13, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-Y

Have fun with Doug, the inquisitive robot, in this kids animated adventure series. Most robots spend their days downloading facts. Doug wants to explore the world. Doug Unplugs encourages children to always be curious, try out new activities, and learn more about Planet Earth.

Watch Trailer • Released August 6, 2021 • 1 season

Joseph Gordon-Levitt wrote, directs and stars in this ten-part series about a teacher who thinks he is stuck in a rut. The show explores Mr. Corman’s anxieties and his underlying musical ambitions, as he struggles to find happiness in the daily grind of life.

Unfortunately for fans of the series, Mr. Corman has been cancelled and will not return for a second season.

Watch Trailer • Released July 30, 2021 • 6 episodes

Mark Ronson reveals how musicians turn sound into music, specifically tackling how technology is changing the development of modern songs and soundtracks. This docuseries features interviews with Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Charli XCX and more.

Watch Season Two Trailer • Released April 3, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-14

Based on the true story of young investigative reporter Hilde Lysiak, Home Before Dark shows how a young girl uncovers a cold case that even her own family tried to hide. The appeal of the show spans generations, just like its cast.

Read Related Book • Released June 4, 2021 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

With all episodes written by Stephen King, Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal horror thriller. Following the death of her husband, Lisey, played by Julianne Moore, must confront her past relationship. The show blends real-world heartbreak and despair with supernatural encounters.

Watch Trailer • Released May 21, 2021 • 6 episodes • TV-MA

Produced by Oprah and Prince Harry, this docuseries tackles issues of mental health in modern society. It features interviews with people from all walks of life, united by the challenges and struggles of emotional well-being. Stars featured include Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and DeMar DeRozan.

Read Related Book • Released May 21, 2021 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

The music of 1971 reflected the political and cultural upheaval of the time. This docuseries explores the innovative artists and bands of the era, featuring John Lennon, Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner and more.

Watch Trailer • Released October 2, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

This docuseries explores the life of living creatures at microscopic scale. Paul Rudd narrates stunning sequences of animals that are so, so, small. Tiny World features a variety of species and habitats, including the depths of the forest, the dry sands of the desert and the underwater biodiversity of the coral reef.

Watch Trailer • Released December 4, 2020 • 2 seasons • TV-MA

What would be pitch black to human eyes, is revealed in full color in this innovative docuseries. The show used cutting-edge camera equipment to film animals going about their normal business, in the dead of night. Tom Hiddleston narrates.

Watch Trailer • Released March 19, 2021 • 9 episodes

Calls is a strange addition to Apple TV+’s lineup, as it relies on audio for storytelling and features almost no visuals at all. Each episode features an eerie phone call conversation as a group of strangers simultaneously experience an apocalpytic event.

Watch Trailer • Released January 22, 2021 • 1 season • TV-MA

A fictional psychological thriller that follows Alice, a film director, as she becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter. The show examines how Alice succumbs to the allure of power and success.

Watch Trailer • Released November 13, 2020 • 1 season • TV-MA

Olivia Colman narrates ‘Becoming You’, a docuseries covering the first 2000 days of 100 children’s lives. It features a wide variety of kids from an array of cultures and from all walks of life. The show highlights young people find their own way in the world, from their very first step.

Watch Trailer • Released September 18, 2020 • 1 season • TV-14

Long Way Up follows Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman on a 100-day journey riding electric Harley-Davidson motorbikes. The show is about best friends travelling through Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and Mexico. The new trip is the latest installment in the Long Way franchise. Apple TV+ is also streaming the prior adventures, Long Way Down and Long Way Round.

Released July 30, 2020 • 1 season • TV-14

The Oprah Conversation is the reincarnation of Oprah’s iconic talk show format. The interview format explores deep topics affeecting the world. In the opening episode, Oprah explores racism in culture, in conversation with Emmanuel Acho.

Watch Trailer • Released July 10, 2020 • 1 season • TV-14

Featuring original music from Sara Bareilles, Little Voice charts the path of a fledgling music artist trying to make a name for herself in New York. Brittany O’Grady stars as Bess in this romantic tale as she finds her voice in the big city.

Little Voice was cancelled after only one season.

Read Related Book • Released April 24, 2020 • 8 episodes • TV-MA

Defending Jacob tells the story of a legal attorney whose teenage son has been accused of murder, based off the best-selling book of the same name. The story culminates with an epic twist that you can’t predict. The limited series stars Chris Evans, Jaeden Martell, and Michelle Dockery.

Released March 21, 2020 • 1 season • TV-PG

As everyone self-isolates, Oprah Winfrey hosts video conversations with noted doctors, scientists, recovering COVID-19 patients, and the health workers on the front line fighting this pandemic. Every episode is free to watch, no TV+ subscription required.

Watch Trailer • Released March 6, 2020 • 1 season • TV-PG

A remake of the 1980’s classic sci-fi show, the Amazing Stories anthology series is produced by Steven Spielberg. Each episode follows a different tale in a completely different setting. With a family-friendly age rating, the series aims to appeal to parents and children alike.

Watch Trailer • Released February 14, 2020 • 1 season • TV-MA

Described as a five-part documentary series, Visible looks at the portrayal and development of LGBTQ characters on television. It also examines the consequences of coming out in the television industry and how attitudes have evolved, albeit slowly.

Released November 1, 2019 • TV-14

Renowned American talk show host Oprah Winfrey brings her famous Book Club to Apple TV. Every few months, Oprah records interviews with the author of her book picks at locations around the world.

Movies

Watch Trailer • Released December 15, 2023 • Comedy • PG-13

Mark Wahlberg stars as Dan Morgan in this action comedy film. Dan is living comfortably with his family, having withheld the fact that he was once a career assassin. When he realizes that he has been located by someone that wants him dead, he takes his family on a ‘road trip’ to Las Vegas to try and end it once and for all. His cover is blown, and his family is now along for the ride.

Watch Trailer • Released November 3, 2023 • Drama • R

Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White star in this sci-fi romantic drama. This film explores what happens in a world where the compatibility of couples can be tested for. Anna (Buckley) and Ryan (White) are told they are a perfect match for each other, but Anna isn’t so sure. She forges a new love interest with Amir (Ahmed), a co-worker at the love testing institute

Watch Trailer • Released October 20, 2023 • Documentary • PG-13

Writer of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and other espionage fiction, John le Carré’s life is brought to the fore in this insightful film, directed by award-winning documentarian Errol Morris. The film explores the throughline between le Carre’s relationship with his father, and the themes explored in his written work.

Watch Trailer • Released September 29, 2023 • Drama • R

Flora (Eve Hewson) attempts to get her wayward son, Max, a meaningful hobby. With the help of a second-hand acoustic guitar and the teachings of an LA musican (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max’s connection deepens.

Watch Trailer • Released July 28, 2023 • Drama • R

Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan star in this retelling of the late 90s Beanie Babies craze. The film shows who came up with the smart business strategy that helped keep the hype train moving, and who took credit for it.

Watch Trailer • Released July 21, 2023 • Documentary

From Apple and A24, this documentary explores the rise of Stephen Curry in the world of basketball, charting his course from an unknown college player to a four-time NBA champion. The film features a mix of exclusive interviews and new fly-on-the-wall footage.

Watch Trailer • Released May 12, 2023 • Documentary • R

Michael J. Fox tells his story in this documentary that cleverly blends scripted elements, new interviews, and archive footage. As well as showcasing his rise to stardom in the 1980s, the film uncovers his private journey battling Parkinson’s disease, having been diagnosed at just 29 years old.

Watch Trailer • Released April 21, 2023 • Action • PG-13

Cole (Chris Evans) is infatuated by Sadie (Ana de Armas) in this rom-com action thriller. Before he can get a second date, he learns that Sadie is actually an undercover secret agent and is caught up in an international espionage mission.

Watch Trailer • Released March 31, 2023 • Thriller • R

Starring Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, the movie Tetris is a dramatic retelling of the story behind acquiring the distribution rights for Tetris. Rogers must collaborate with Tetris’s Russian inventor, Alexey Pajitnov, to secure the deal amid a tense Cold War environment.

Watch Trailer • Released February 17, 2023 • Drama • R

Max hunts larger ill-gotten gains and plots to scam the New York elite, in a proposed heist of epic proportions — but will his greed backfire? Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow and more star in this twisty thriller.

Watch Trailer • Released December 9, 2022 • Drama • R

Will Smith stars as Peter, a slave who takes it upon himself to flee his captor, escaping his life of cruelty in the hopes of returning to his family. He traverses the dangers of the Louisana swamps as part of his journey to freedom. The film is inspired by the famous photos of ‘Whipped Peter’, whose depiction of Peter’s brutal lashings helped accelerate the emancipation movement in the US.

Watch Trailer • Released November 18, 2022 • Musical

Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer star in this modernized, musical, comedic reimagining of A Christmas Carol. In this adaptation of the iconic Charles Dickens tale, it is the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) that reflects on his own past, present and future.

Watch Trailer • Released November 4, 2022 • Documentary • R

Mental health is the focus in this documentary on Selena Gomez, who shot to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel. Using footage filmed across the last six years of her life, the Emmy-nominated actress intimately reveals her struggles with lupus and bipolar disorder.

Watch Trailer • Released November 4, 2022 • Drama • R

Jennifer Lawrence stars as a soldier, Lynsey, who has just returned from the warzone of Afghanistan. She is dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic brain injury she sustained in the field. Lynsey bonds with James (played by Brian Tyree Henry).

Watch Trailer • Released October 28, 2022 • Documentary • R

Black & Blues is a feature-length documentary on Louis Armstrong, one of the most influential figures in jazz music. Using archive footage and never-before-heard home recordings, the film presents intimate insights into the mind of the culture-defining musician.

Watch Trailer • Released October 21, 2022 • Drama

Half-brothers Raymond (Ewan McGregor) and Ray (Ethan Hawke) must come together to fulfill their estranged father’s final wish following his death: to have them dig his grave. In inviting guests to his funeral, they discover that their dad treated his friends very differently to how he treated them.

Read Related Book • Released September 30, 2022 • Drama • R

Based on the incredible true story, Zac Efron stars as Chickie, who takes it upon himself to travel to the front lines of the Vietnam war, to give allied soldiers a little bit of hope — and a can of beer. Upon arriving at the trenches, Chickie is forced to confront the harsh realities of war. The film also stars Russell Crowe, with Bill Murray in a supporting role.

Watch Trailer • Released September 23, 2022 • Documentary • PG-13

The life of Sidney Poitier is explored in this documentary film, produced by Oprah Winfrey in collaboration with the Poitier family. Poitier’s legacy is brought to life with archive footage and interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Barbra Streisand and more.

Watch Trailer • Released August 5, 2022 • Animation • TV-Y

The unluckiest person ever, Sam Greenfield, journeys into a secret world where magical creatures manage the good luck and bad luck experienced on Earth. Sam’s arrival threatens the balance of fortune, and chaos ensues. Luck’s voice cast features Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg and more.

Watch Trailer • Released June 17, 2022 • Drama

Cooper Raiff wrote, produces, directs, and stars in this Sundance award-winning film. In Cha Cha Real Smooth, Andrew is a wayward unemployed young man working as a Bar Mitzvah party starter. He strikes up a friendship with Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter, Lola at one of these parties — beginning a very unconvential love story.

Read Related Book • Released February 11, 2022 • Drama

Based on the novel by Jandy Nelson, The Sky is Everywhere tells the story of Lennie Walker, who is struggling with grief following the death of her older sister. Lennie navigates love and loss as she meets Joe Fontaine, the new guy at school, and is inspired to write a song of her very own.

Watch Trailer • Released January 14, 2022 • Drama • R

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand lead a bold black-and-white adaptation of the Shakespeare classic. Joel Coen’s interpretation retains much of the original dialogue, albeit abridged to keep the story lean and focused. The stunning sets are stark and geometric, with clear German Expressionism influences, evoking the tone of a classical stage setting whilst still feeling impressively cinematic.

Watch Trailer • Released December 17, 2021 • Drama • R

Starring Mahershala Ali, Swan Song explores the ultimate dilemma: would you let a clone take your place? Ali’s character, Cameron, is tragically diagnosed with a terminal illness. But, in the near-future sci-fi setting, Cameron has the opportunity to replace himself with a perfect, healthy, human clone. The catch is that he cannot tell his family what he has done. Cameron struggles with the ramifications of this heart-breaking choice, learning much about love and life along the way.

Watch Trailer • Released November 25, 2021 • Documentary

Jeremy Morris is perhaps the only person who has been banned by a federal court from putting up Christmas decorations. This documentary film shows the extreme lengths Morris will go to celebrate the holiday season, and the neighborhood’s less-than-welcoming response to a Christmas bonanza taking place on the driveway of his North Idaho home.

Watch Trailer • Released November 5, 2021 • Drama • PG-13

Tom Hanks stars as the eponymous inventor, who is one of the last human survivors in this post-apocalyptic world. Finch builds a robot to keep him — and his beloved dog — company as they embark on a cross-country expedition in increasingly harsh conditions.

Watch Trailer • Released October 15, 2021 • Documentary • TV-MA

Todd Haynes brings a refined perspective on a genre-defining rock band in The Velvet Underground. Leaning heavily on the cinematic language of the ’60s — such as montage and split screen compositions — the film is far from a standard run-of-the-mill rock documentary.

Read Related Book • Released September 10, 2021 • Drama • TV-14

The Come From Away musical tells the story of the small town of Gander, who generously opened their doors to more than 7,000 people who found themselves stranded in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. They would go on to develop long-lasting bonds and friendships. This filmed version of the musical features many original Broadway cast members, and was performed to an audience of 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.

Watch Trailer • Released August 13, 2021 • Drama • PG-13

Ruby, played by actress Emilia Jones, is the only hearing person in her family. She has grown up helping out, and generally acting as interpreter, for her deaf parents. In this heartwarming and hilarious film, Ruby discovers a passion and a talent for singing. She must reconcile her new-found career ambitions with her family commitments.

CODA premiered at the 2021 Sundance film festival and took home the grand jury prize for drama. The film has also been commended for its real-world representation of the deaf community, including casting deaf actors for all deaf roles.

Watch Trailer • Released June 25, 2021 • Documentary

Featuring interviews with people that worked with him and were inspired by him, this documentary explores the life of Charles Schulz, creator of Charlie Brown. It shows how Schulz became interested in cartoons and how that evolved into the development of the Peanuts series. The film interweaves a new Peanuts animation featuring Charlie Brown and the gang tackle the question of ‘who are you?’ in a school essay.

Watch Trailer • Released June 25, 2021 • Documentary • TV-PG

Dr Michelle Fournet wants to prove that whales identify each other by sound and Dr Ellen Garland aims to show how whalesong is not so dissimilar to human speech. Fathom centers on the intricacy of scentific research. It also highlights how the scientists readjust to normal life, after spending months dedicated to observing one species of animal.

Watch Trailer • Released April 16, 2021 • Documentary • PG

The year of human quarantine allowed wildlife flourished in unexpected and profound ways and The Year Earth Changed explores 2020 from the perspective of the natural world. David Attenborough narrates this fascinating documentary film, featuring scenes such as the penguin takeover of Cape Town and the appearance of whales in Glacier Bay.

Read Related Book • Released March 12, 2021 • Drama • R

Tom Holland stars as Cherry, in this hard-hitting drama feature directed by the Russo brothers. After joining the army at a young age, Cherry falls into the depths of heroin addiction. He becomes a bank robber to service his cravings, with the film examining the real impact of the opoid crisis in America.

Watch Trailer • Released February 26, 2021 • Documentary • R

A documentary film depicting the meteoric rise of Billie Eilish’s career. Recorded mostly in 2019, the film shows the artist’s triumphs and personal struggles as she crafts her debut album. An album so successful that it lands her five Grammy wins, at the age of eighteen.

Watch Trailer • Released January 29, 2021 • Drama • R

Justin Timberlake stars as Eddie Palmer, who has just completed a 12 year prison sentence. Palmer’s neighbor disappears, leaving him in the care of her 7 year old son Sam. As the pair develop a close bond, Palmer’s past comes back to haunt the relationship.

Read Related Book • Released December 11, 2020 • Animation • PG

Wolfwalkers is the latest installment from Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon. A young hunter, Robyn, comes to Ireland and discovers the magical world of the Wolfwalkers, after originally intending to exterminate the last remaining wolf pack. The film tells an enchanting folklore tale and received glowing reviews from critics, including an Oscar nomination for best animated feature.

Watch Trailer • Released November 13, 2020 • Documentary • TV-MA

Fireball is a documentary film about the human response to meteorites and shooting stars, or more cryptically the ‘visitors from darker worlds’. Werner Herzog explores how these happenings have shaped human culture and beliefs.

Buy on DVD/Blu-ray • Released October 23, 2020 • Comedy • R

On The Rocks stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, in a romantic comedy film directed and written by Sophia Coppola. Jones’ character, Laura, suspects her husband might be having an affair. On the Rocks is a light-hearted and fun caper to find out the truth.

Watch Trailer • Released October 22, 2020 • Documentary • TV-PG

A documentary showcasing the creative process of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, as they record their new album ‘Letter to You’. The film includes 10 final take performances from the album.

Watch Trailer • Released August 14, 2020 • Documentary • PG-13

An illuminating documentary following the 2018 Boys State in Texas, providing a fascinating insight into the machinations of politics. Boys State won the Grand Jury prize at the Sundance festival.

Read Related Book • Released July 10, 2020 • Action • PG-13

A cinematic World War II naval thriller starring Tom Hanks. Hanks play Krause, a commander on his maiden voyage to escort a convoy of merchant Allied ships across the North Atlantic. The film follows their quest as they face the German submarines trying to stop them in their tracks.

Watch Trailer • Released June 19, 2020 • Documentary • PG

A documentary about the father relationship in a family. The 80-minute movie starts with interviews with famous faces but pivots into an exploration of how fathers in ordinary families are dealing with the many stresses of life.

Read Related Book • Released April 24, 2020 • Documentary • TV-MA

The Beastie Boys Story takes a personal look at the band’s highs and lows over the last 40 years. The documentary is narrated by band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horvitz, in an intimate live theater setting, and directed by the award-winning Spike Jonze.

Watch Trailer • Released March 20, 2020 • Drama • PG-13

Based on a true story, the movie follows two businessmen who take on the oppressive racial climate of the 1960s by pretending to be just a janitor and chauffeur, whilst they secretly grow their business empire.

Watch Trailer • Released December 6, 2019 • Drama • R

Hala puts the spotlight on a teenager attempting to balance the innate freedoms of teenage life with her traditional Muslim upbringing. A secret romance could split the family relationship altogether.

Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • Documentary • TV-PG

A documentary spanning footage shot over four years of an elephant herd traveling across Africa. The film centers around the matriarch Athena but also pays attention to other animal species encountered along the way.

Sports

Watch all Major League Soccer games, with no blackouts or geographic restrictions, exclusively on the Apple TV app with MLS Season Pass. Apple TV+ subscribers can watch some of the matchups at no extra charge, and get a discount on the full Season Pass package.

Apple has partnered with the MLB to offer a doubleheader of two live baseball games, every Friday of the regular season, exclusively for Apple TV+ subscribers. Apple also streams ‘MLB Big Inning’, a daily live show featuring game highlights. You can also watch a 24/7 stream of MLB replays, historic games and more content.

Shorts and Specials

Watch Trailer • Released November 22, 2023 • Holiday • TV-PG

Hannah Waddingham stars in a musical extravaganza holiday special, filmed at the London Coliseum. Singing iconic Christmas classics to a rapturous crowd, Waddingham is joined by special guests including Leslie Odom Jr., Luke Evans, Sam Ryder, and surprise appearances from her Ted Lasso co-stars.

Read Related Book • Released November 22, 2023 • Kids • TV-G

Based on the beloved children’s book by Margery Williams, The Velveteen Rabbit comes alive in this holiday special. Combining animation and live action, William gets a new toy for Christmas, a woven rabbit doll. The rabbit magically comes alive and the pair go on a wondrous adventure.

Watch Trailer • Released August 18, 2023 • Kids • TV-Y

The newest Snoopy special for Apple TV+ sees introvert Marcie in the running for class president. She has a bunch of great ideas to improve lunchtimes, but lacks the confidence to be in the spotlight. She finds a way to express her ideas — to great effect — without taking all of the attention.

In collaboration with Apple Music, Apple TV+ streams live concerts from some of the biggest artists in music. The series debuted with a performance by Ed Sheeran, premiering tracks from his new album, Subtract.

Read Related Book • Released December 25, 2022 • Animation • TV-G

Charlie Mackesy’s book is brought to life in this carefully-crafted Christmas Day special, featuring beautiful hand-drawn animation. Four unlikely friends team up on an inspiring journey of exploration.

Watch Trailer • Released August 12, 2022 • Kids • TV-Y

Lucy is worried about starting at a new school in the fall, so she decides to start her own instead. The Peanuts gang enroll as her students. However, Lucy soon learns that running a school is easier said than done. The new Peanuts special debuts in time for back-to-school season and pays respect to the important role of teachers in children’s lives.

Watch Trailer • Released May 6, 2022 • Kids • TV-Y

In the latest Charlie Brown special for Apple TV+, Peppermint Patty grew up with a mother, so she isn’t quite as excited for Mother’s Day as everyone else. However, the Peanuts gang help to make her see that the day celebrates all kind of families too.

Watch Trailer • Released April 15, 2022 • Holiday • TV-Y

In this brand new animated special, Charlie Brown looks to see how he can best make a positive impact on the environment. Starring Snoopy and all your favorite Peanuts characters, It’s The Small Things aired to help celebrate Earth Day 2022.

Watch Trailer • Released December 10, 2021 • Holiday

‘For Auld Lang Syne’ is a brand new Peanuts holiday special, featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang. In this special, Lucy tries to arrange the best New Year’s Eve party ever to make up for a somewhat disappointing Christmas.

Released December 3, 2021 • Holiday • TV-G

Mariah Carey returns to Apple TV+ in a more subdued affair than her 2020 special. It features an exclusive performance of her new holiday song ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’, featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin, as well as an interview with Zane Lowe.

Watch Trailer • Released October 1, 2021 • Animation

This beautiful short film follows the journey of a nature-loving astronaut who is stranded on a small, desolate, planet. The astronaut visibly blushes at the arrival of a friendly, pink, alien lifeform.

Watch Trailer • Released September 1, 2021 • Documentary • TV-14

This documentary special features exclusive access to the highest-level of decison makers in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack, including interviews with President George W. Bush and his chief of staff, as they break down — minute-by-minute — the government response to the events of that terrible day.

Watch Trailer • Released December 4, 2020 • Holiday • TV-G

Mariah Carey leads a holiday celebration spectacular, featuring original performances of a dozen Christmas classics. The special includes the debut performance the new holiday track ‘Oh Santa’, sung by Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

Released April 23, 2020 • 6 episodes • TV-G

Shot on iPhone during the pandemic, Cody the monster broadcasts from the Helpsters workshop to demonstrate how it is still possible to learn, play, and have fun whilst stuck at home. Band Grouplove join Cody for a special celebration to thank all the people helping to keep others safe and healthy.

Watch Trailer • Released April 21, 2020 • 6 episodes • TV-G

The classic Fraggle Rock puppet show returns with a new series of shorts that show how friendship can bind us all. Amidst coronavirus lockdown measures, ‘Fraggle Rock: Rock On’ is recorded in the homes of the production team, shot on iPhone 11.

Read Related Book • Released April 17, 2020 • Kids • TV-G

An animated short film that follows a young boy learning about wonders of nature, in celebration of Earth Day. The story is based on the best-selling book by Oliver Jeffers. The film is narrated by Meryl Streep.

Released May 18, 2019 • Kids • TV-G

Peanuts celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in this live-action mockumentary revealing Snoopy as the fourth member of the Apollo 10 mission, also starring Jeff Goldblum and Ron Howard.

Coming Soon: Upcoming TV+ Release Dates

Back Catalog Content

Apple TV+ is focused on producing new TV shows and movies, which means exclusive originals make up the vast majority of the available content. However, the service includes a handful of older titles to stream: ‘Fraggle Rock’, ‘Long Way Round’, ‘Long Way Down’, ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’, ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’, ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’, ‘Happy New Year, Charlie Brown’, ‘Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown’, ‘It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown’, ‘It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown’, ‘The Peanuts Classics’, ‘Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales’ and ‘I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown’.

These classics are now airing on Apple TV+ as Apple has reached deals to make new seasons, or reboot the franchise entirely, so the older episodes are made available for customers to catch up.

More Coming to Apple TV+

That’s a total of 224 TV shows and films to watch on Apple TV+. Apple has a lot more originals in development, with new content being added every couple of weeks. We’ll keep this post updated with the latest official announcements of new Apple TV+ content.